Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been taken to a state prison outside Philadelphia after his capture Wednesday morning. Cavalcante was caught after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks in rural southeastern Pennsylvania. Tactical teams with search dogs located him after a plane with a thermal imaging camera picked up his heat signal. No shots were fired. Cavalcante broke out of the Chester County jail Aug. 31 while awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021. He was arraigned on an escape charge before police took him to prison.
Biden White House strategy for impeachment inquiry: Dismiss. Compartmentalize. Scold. Fundraise.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is working to stay above the fray on the historic impeachment proceedings launched ahead of the 2024 election by House Republicans. GOP lawmakers are trying to link Biden to the business dealings of his son, Hunter, while deflecting attention from Donald Trump’s own legal peril. Biden's strategy for countering the impeachment is reflective of his broader approach to reelection — the idea that if he puts his head down and governs, Americans will see results and reward him with another four years. The White House is trying to shrug off the charges as baseless, stay focused on policy, leave impeachment question to the lawyers and chide those who give too much credence to it all.
Federal judge again declares that DACA is illegal with issue likely to be decided by Supreme Court
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has declared illegal a revised version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. But the judge declined to order an immediate end to the program and the protections it offers to recipients. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen on Wednesday agreed with Texas and eight other states suing to stop the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. The ruling is ultimately expected to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, sending the program’s fate before the high court for a third time. Hanen had previously declared the 2012 Obama-era program illegal.
North Korea's Kim vows full support for Moscow at a summit with Putin in Russia
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s Kim Jong Un vowed “full and unconditional support” on Wednesday for Russia’s Vladimir Putin. The two leaders held a summit that the U.S. warns could lead to a deal for North Korea to supply Russia with ammunition for its war in Ukraine. The meeting at Russia's spaceport underscored how their interests are aligning. Putin is believed to be seeking North Korean stockpiles of aging ammunition and rockets, while Kim is believed to be seeking Russian help in developing military reconnaissance satellites. Russia would be violating international sanctions if it buys arms from North Korea, or provides it with rocket technology.
Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney won't seek reelection in 2024, marking end to decadeslong political career
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney will not run for reelection in 2024. The former presidential candidate and Massachusetts governor said Wednesday that the country’s many challenges call for a younger generation of leaders. He said the U.S. would be better served if Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump stepped aside for the 2024 election. Since running for the White House in 2012, Romney’s brand of Republicanism has shifted from establishment to outlier with Trump's populist rise as the party's dominant figure. He was the only GOP member of Congress to vote to convict Trump at both of his impeachment trials.
Searchers race to recover bodies in Libya as death toll from flooding hits 5,100
DERNA, Libya (AP) — Search teams are combing streets, wrecked buildings and even the sea to look for bodies in a coastal Libyan city where the collapse of two dams unleashed a massive flash flood that killed at least 5,100 people. The Mediterranean city of Derna has struggled to get help after Sunday night’s deluge washed away most access roads. Aid workers who managed to reach the city described devastation in its center, with thousands still missing and tens of thousands left homeless. The dam failures in the mountains above Derna sent floodwaters roaring through the city and swept away entire blocks.
There's no sign of widespread COVID-19 mandates in the US. Republicans are warning of them anyway
NEW YORK (AP) — Republicans are responding to a late summer spike in COVID-19 by raising familiar fears that government-issued lockdowns and mask mandates are on the horizon. GOP presidential hopefuls including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former President Donald Trump have spread this narrative in the last week. And yet there is no sign that anyone in federal or state leadership is even considering widespread COVID-19 restrictions or mask requirements despite the recent rise in hospitalizations. A spokesperson for President Joe Biden's administration and spokespeople for several Democratic governors said such measures aren't being considered.
Hurricane watch issued for parts of Maine as already rain-soaked New England braces for Lee
LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for portions of Maine and a tropical storm watch for a large area of coastal New England as Hurricane Lee heads to the region. The announcement Wednesday comes as tornadoes and thunderstorms are expected to keep New England residents on edge Wednesday night. The National Weather Service is looking into reports of toppled trees and downed power lines in Rhode Island and Connecticut but is unable to say whether they were the result of tornadoes. Nearly 10 inches of rain fell in six hours earlier this week in parts of Massachusetts. Rhode Island and New Hampshire also got a hefty dose. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency late Tuesday.
Loudspeaker message outside NYC migrant shelter warns new arrivals they are 'not safe here'
NEW YORK (AP) — A New Yorker upset that the city has been housing homeless migrants in his neighborhood on Staten Island has set up a loudspeaker to deliver an unwelcoming message to his new neighbors. It says “Immigrants are not safe here” and urges the arrivals to go back to some other part of the city. The message blares all day from a loudspeaker on Scott Herkert’s lawn in the New York City borough of Staten Island, The message is aimed at occupants of a temporary shelter set up nearby — one of several ways some people have let shelter residents know they are not welcome on Staten Island as thousands of migrants continue to arrive in New York City.
NFL players union renews call for grass fields after Aaron Rodgers' injury
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL players prefer playing on natural grass. It’s why the NFL Players Association called on the league Wednesday to switch all fields to grass. The union's executive director Lloyd Howell says it's the easiest decision the NFL can make. Players consider it a matter of career preservation. The union's repeated request for all grass comes less than 48 hours after four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in his debut with the New York Jets. A new artificial surface was installed this year at MetLife Stadium. Carolina linebacker Shaq Thompson has been fighting for grass the past two years. He says he hopes to see everyone to take a stand.
