Trump is due to face a judge in DC over charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election
WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials are ramping up security outside the Washington, D.C., federal courthouse where Donald Trump is due to answer charges he tried to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss. Barricades were erected by Thursday morning. The Republican ex-president will face a judge near the U.S. Capitol building his supporters stormed Jan. 6, 2021, to try to block the peaceful transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden. In what’s become a familiar but nonetheless stunning ritual, Trump is expected to be taken into custody and enter a not guilty plea in front of a judge before being released. Then Trump can rejoin the 2024 campaign trail as he seeks to reclaim the White House.
2 members of expelled 'Tennessee Three' vie to win back their legislative seats
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones are hoping to once again reclaim their legislative seats after being expelled for their involvement in a gun control protest on the House floor. The young Black lawmakers known as members of the “Tennessee Three” were reinstated by local officials, but only on an interim basis. To fully take back their positions, they must now advance in a special election Thursday. Both easily cleared their June primary elections, and now face general election opponents in Democrat-led districts. Jones is up against Republican candidate Laura Nelson for the Nashville district. Meanwhile, Pearson, from Memphis, faces independent candidate Jeff Johnston.
Woman's escape from cinder block cell likely spared others from similar nightmare, FBI says
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon and locked her in a cinder block cell until she bloodied her hands breaking the door to escape. The FBI said Wednesday that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi on July 16, a day after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, where he had taken the Seattle woman. It said he is charged with interstate kidnapping and authorities are searching for additional possible victims after linking him to sexual assaults in at least four other states.
The Parkland school massacre will be reenacted, with gunfire, in lawsuit against sheriff's deputy
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Ballistics experts will fire up to 139 shots at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday during a reenactment of the 2018 Parkland massacre. The reenactment is part of a lawsuit that accuses a sheriff’s deputy of failing in his duty to protect the victims. As the reenactment takes place, technicians outside a three-story classroom building will record the sound of the shots, seeking to capture what the deputy assigned to the school heard during the six-minute attack. The shooting sparked a nationwide movement for gun control, left 17 dead, 17 wounded and hundreds traumatized in the South Florida community. Former Stoneman Douglas student Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to life in prison.
Hundreds rally in Niger, denouncing France, as the country's new junta seeks to justify its coup
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Hundreds of people have rallied in support of Niger’s ruling junta, denouncing France and others who have criticized a recent coup. Thursday's protest comes as the country’s military leaders seek to exploit anti-Western sentiment to shore up their takeover. At the demonstration on Niger’s independence day, protesters chanted out support for neighboring countries that have also seen military takeovers in recent years. Some waved Russian flags, and one man brandished a Russian and Nigerien flag sewn together. Last week’s coup toppled President Mohamed Bazoum. It has been accompanied by strident anti-French sentiment and raised questions about the future of the fight against extremism in Africa’s Sahel region. Russia and Western countries have vied for influence there.
13 injured in South Korea when a man rams a car onto a sidewalk and stabs pedestrians
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — At least 13 people have been injured in South Korea when a man rammed a car onto a sidewalk and then stepped out of the vehicle and began stabbing people inside a shopping mall in the city of Seongnam. Police say at least nine people were stabbed and four others were injured by the vehicle. They did not confirm whether any were in serious condition. Police were questioning an unidentified suspect who was arrested at the scene. They didn't comment on any potential motive for the attack.
Russian shelling hits a landmark church in the Ukrainian city of Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling has damaged a landmark church in the city of Kherson that once held the remains of the renowned 18th-century commander who exerted Russian control through the southeast parts of moedern Ukraine and annexed the Crimean Peninsula. Ukraine’s emergency service said four of its workers were wounded in a second round of shelling on Thursday as they fought the fire at St. Catherine’s Cathedral. Authorities says four other people were wounded in the first attack, which also hit a trolleybus. The shelling followed the severe damage suffered by a beloved Orthodox cathedral in a missile strike last week in Odesa and underlined the war’s risk to the country’s cultural monuments.
Waves grow up to 13 feet tall in California as Earth warms, research finds
SAN DIEGO (AP) — New research shows winter waves off California’s Pacific coast are swelling in size as the planet warms. Oceanographer Peter Bromirski at Scripps Institution of Oceanography used a unique approach to gather historical data from the past 90 years to track the increasing height of the surf. His team analyzed records from seismographs dating back to 1931 that picked up ripples of energy on the seafloor from crashing waves. That data was used to measure how they have increased over time. Bromirski's research shows average winter wave heights have grown by as much as a foot since 1970, when global warming is believed to have started accelerating.
Clothes for kids with disabilities get better, but teens see a lack of fashionable options
NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the largest U.S. fashion brands and retailers have made their way into the adaptive-wear market. But supporters say more needs to be done. Consultant Mindy Scheirer helps guide companies through the process. She says including people with disabilities at the outset is key to doing adaptive correctly. And companies are listening. Adidas consulted a panel that included young people when it developed an adaptive backpack with a flat bottom that can easily attach to wheelchairs. Walmart consulted the founder of an online adaptive-wear marketplace before it recently broadened its own selections. But young people looking for fashion and function feel underserved.
Adidas brings in $437 million from the first Yeezy sale. Part of that will go to anti-hate groups
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas has brought in $437 million from the first release of Yeezy sneakers left over after breaking ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The German sportswear maker is trying to offload the unsold shoes and donate part of the proceeds to groups like the Anti-Defamation League that are fighting antisemitism and other forms of hate. Ye’s antisemitic and other offensive comments led the company to end the partnership in October. Adidas says it's already handed over 10 million euros in donations and expected to give an additional 100 million euros, with further donations possible depending on how future sales go. The first batch of shoes released in June sold out, and a second sale started Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.