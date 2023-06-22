Search for the missing Titanic submersible passes the critical 96-hour mark for oxygen supply
The search for the missing submersible on an expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic has passed the critical 96-hour mark when breathable air could have run out. That's a grim moment in the intense effort to save the five people aboard. The Titan submersible was estimated to have about a four-day supply of breathable air when it launched Sunday morning in the North Atlantic. But experts have emphasized that was an approximation and could be extended if passengers have taken measures to conserve breathable air. And it’s not known if they survived since the sub’s disappearance. On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said an undersea robot had reached the sea floor, while a French research institute said a deep-diving robot with cameras, lights and arms also joined the operation.
GOP's Boebert wanted to impeach Biden, but House Speaker McCarthy had other plans
WASHINGTON (AP) — A surprise effort by hard-right House Republicans to impeach President Joe Biden has been sidelined for now. But the ability of GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert to force the issue demonstrates the challenge Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces in controlling his own Republican majority. Conservatives are lining up other such votes — to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, among others. It’s all part of the right flank’s broader effort to steer control of the House away from the traditional centers of power, including the speaker’s office. For now, McCarthy negotiated a deal with Boebert, the Colorado Republican, to send the Biden impeachment resolution to committees for review. The House is expected to vote on the plan Thursday.
In rowdy scene, House censures Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff for comments made several years ago about investigations into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. The House on Wednesday rebuked the Democrat in a vote that fell along along party lines. The censure resolution says Schiff held positions of power during Trump’s presidency and “abused this trust by saying there was evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.” Schiff was one of the most outspoken critics of the former president as both the Justice Department and the Republican-led House launched investigations into Trump’s ties to Russia in 2017. Schiff becomes the 25th House lawmaker to be censured.
Is it chicken? Here's how the first bite of 'cell-cultivated' meat tastes
AP health reporter JoNel Aleccia taste-tested “cell-cultivated” meat made by two California firms that were the first to get U.S. Department of Agriculture approval to sell the novel product. While it was strange to think of eating a new kind of meat made from animal cells grown in huge steel vats, it was interesting to try foods that experts say will launch a new era in meat production. The aim is to reduce harm to animals and drastically curtail the environmental impacts of raising them. Plus, it tastes like chicken.
Where abortion laws stand in every state a year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe
State abortion policies have shifted quickly since the U.S. Supreme Court last year ended a nationwide right to abortion after nearly 50 years. Nearly every state has had changes made or attempted since then. In most Republican-controlled states, bans or restrictions have been adopted, including some with implementation delayed due to court challenges. Most Democrat-led states have taken steps to protect access to abortion. The court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that protected the right to an abortion prior to the viability of the fetus.
Tornadoes tear through west Texas town, killing 4 people and causing widespread damage
A line of severe storms produced what a meteorologist calls a rare combination of multiple tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and softball-sized hail in west Texas. At least four people were killed and there's significant damage around the small town of Matador. Search and rescue efforts continue Thursday even though all locals are accounted for to make sure no one passing through town is missing. National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Ziebell says the supercell developed about 8 p.m. Wednesday near Amarillo and later produced 109 mph winds at Jayton in addition to hail at least 4-inches wide.
Hondurans see little hope for nation's prisons as details of cold-blooded massacre emerge
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Authorities in Honduras are beginning to hand over to relatives the hacked, burned corpses of 46 women killed in the worst riot at a women’s prison in recent memory. The emerging picture of Tuesday's violence was of a coldly planned massacre of supposed rival gang members by inmates belonging to the notorious Barrio 18 street gang. The carnage raised questions of how this could have happened, and whether it may increase pressure for Honduras to emulate the drastic zero-tolerance, no-privileges prisons in neighboring El Salvador. President Xiomara Castro fired the security minister and ordered prisons placed under the temporary control of military police to train new guards, but she didn’t announce any improvements to the poor conditions in prisons.
In Europe's empty churches, prayer and confessions make way for drinking and dancing
MECHELEN, Belgium (AP) — Across Europe, churches, convents and chapels stand empty and increasingly derelict after faith and church attendance shriveled over the past half century. More of the once-sacred structures are repurposed for anything from clothes shops and climbing walls to night clubs. The phenomenon is seen across much of Europe’s Christian heartland from Portugal to Austria, but really stands out in Flanders, in northern Belgium. Every of the 300 towns in Flanders has about six churches and often not enough faithful to fill a single one.
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that’s bigger than the movie and music industries combined. The battle will pit Microsoft’s ambition to expand its video game imprint beyond its Xbox console against the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s bid to block a deal that it contends will stifle competition and innovation. Both Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick are expected to testify at some point during five days of hearings scheduled in San Francisco.
Lean green flying machines take wing in Paris, heralding transport revolution
LE BOURGET, France (AP) — There has been much dreamy and not always credible talk of skies filled with flying and nonpolluting electric taxis. But now their developers are preparing to deliver a future they say is just around the corner. They came this week to the France to unleash visions of momentous change in the skies. The Paris region is planning for a small fleet of electric flying taxis to operate on multiple routes when it hosts the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games next summer. The French capital’s prospective operator is Volocopter of Germany which could be the first to fly taxis commercially if European regulators give their OK. It hopes the first passenger will be none other than French President Emmanuel Macron himself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.