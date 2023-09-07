Funeral held for victims of Russian market attack amid more strikes, as Blinken visits Ukraine
KOSTIANTYNIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — Victims of a deadly Russian missile attack have been laid to rest in eastern Ukraine. The bodies of Mykola and Natalia Shyrai were laid to rest in a village outside of the city of Kostiantynivka on Thursday, in the Donestsk region, after an attack killed 17 people and wounded 32. Ukrainian officials say Russia also struck the port area of Izmail along the Danube River for a fourth time in five days. Odesa's regional governor says the port area was attacked with Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight. Both attacks overshadowed a two-day visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which was aimed at assessing Ukraine’s 3-month-old counteroffensive and signaling continued U.S. support.
Hundreds of military promotions are on hold as a Republican senator demands end to abortion policy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top military officials are voicing their concerns national security is being harmed by an impasse that's stalled more than 300 top military promotions. But that criticism appears to have had little effect on the Republican senator leading the blockade. Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama warns “we’re going to be in a holding pattern for a long time.” Tuberville wants the Pentagon to rescind its policy to pay for travel when a servicemember goes out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care. The lack of progress on nominations has prompted top Pentagon officials to go on a public relations offensive as the Senate returns to Washington after five weeks away.
Presidential centers from Hoover to Bush and Obama unite to warn of fragile state of US democracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Concern for U.S. democracy has prompted the entities supporting 13 presidential libraries dating back to Herbert Hoover to call for a recommitment to the country’s bedrock principles, including the rule of law and respecting diverse beliefs. Thursday's bipartisan statement from presidential centers, foundations and institutes marks the first time the libraries have joined to make such a public declaration. The statement says Americans have a strong interest in supporting democratic movements and human rights worldwide because “free societies elsewhere contribute to our own security and prosperity here at home." The statement says that interest "is undermined when others see our own house in disarray.” The message urges Americans to respect democratic institutions.
Mexico ends its federal ban on abortion, but a patchwork of state restrictions remains
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican Supreme Court decision to end the federal ban on abortion extended a regional trend of increasing access to the procedure. But it left in place a patchwork of varying state restrictions. The high court on Wednesday threw out all federal criminal penalties for abortion. The ruling will require the federal public health service to offer the procedure to anyone who requests it. That will mean access for millions of Mexicans since the social security service and other federal institutions provide health care to most people who work in the formal economy.
In Southeast Asia, Harris says 'we have to see the future'
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris traveled for more than a day to reach this year's summit of Southeast Asian nations, where she was tasked with strengthening ties in a region that's crucial to U.S. interests. Harris said in an interview with The Associated Press that Washington must “pay attention to 10, 20, 30 years down the line, and what we are developing now that will be to the benefit of our country then." This was her third trip to Southeast Asia since taking office. She's at the center of the White House's efforts to foster partnerships that can serve as a counterbalance to China's influence.
Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska's Arctic Refuge
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration has canceled the remaining seven oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, overturning sales held in the Trump administration’s waning days and angering Republicans. The administration also proposed stronger protections against development on 13 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. The Department of Interior’s decision to cancel the leases comes after the Biden administration disappointed environmental groups earlier this year by approving the Willow oil project in the petroleum reserve. Litigation over the approval of that project is pending.
Everyone's talking about the Global South. But what is it?
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says his country is “becoming the voice of the Global South." The United Nations uses the term “Global South” and so does the World Bank and U.S. President Joe Biden. So what, exactly, is it? Despite how it sounds, it’s not really a geographical term. It’s complicated, and often depends upon who is using the phrase. Most commonly, Global South refers to the countries belonging to the Group of 77 at the United Nations, which, confusingly, is today actually a coalition of 134 countries. Some use different criteria, such as whether a country was previously colonized or whether a nation’s per-capita GDP is above $15,000.
Greek shipper pleads guilty to smuggling Iranian crude oil and will pay $2.4 million fine
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Greek shipper has pleaded guilty to a charge over it smuggling sanctioned Iranian crude oil and agreed to pay a $2.4 million fine. That's according to U.S. federal court papers seen Thursday by The Associated Press. Empire Navigation agreed to be put on corporate probation under the plea agreement, according to the court filings. The charge stems from the saga over the oil tanker Suez Rajan, which has become mired in the wider tensions between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic even as Tehran and Washington work toward a trade of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in South Korea for the release of five Iranian Americans held in Tehran.
Police comb the UK and put ports on alert for an escaped prison inmate awaiting terrorism trial
LONDON (AP) — A former soldier awaiting trial on terror charges who appears to have escape from a London prison by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery truck remains at large as police are combing the United Kingdom amid concerns he may try to flee the country. Opposition parties are linking the escape to years of austerity while Britain’s Conservative government said on Thursday that an independent investigation will take place “in due course” into how Daniel Abed Khalife managed to slip out of the medium-security Wandsworth Prison. The 21-year-old is accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain’s Official Secrets Act by gathering information “that could be useful to an enemy.”
AI that alters voice and images in political ads will require disclosure on Google and YouTube
Political ads using artificial intelligence on Google and YouTube must soon be accompanied by a prominent disclosure if imagery or sounds have been synthetically altered. Starting in November, about a year before the U.S. presidential election, Google said in an update to its political content policy that disclosure of AI to alter images must be clear and conspicuous and be located somewhere that users are likely to notice it. Though fake images, videos or audio clips are not new to political advertising, generative AI tools are making it easier to do, and more realistic. Some presidential campaigns in the 2024 race — including that of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis — already are using the technology.
