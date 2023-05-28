Biden and McCarthy reach a final deal to avoid US default and now must sell it to Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — The debt ceiling deal has come with just days to spare before a potential first-ever government default. On Sunday, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a final agreement and they are urging Congress to quickly pass it. Biden pronounced the development “good news” in remarks at the White House announcing the agreement. This followed a tentative compromise announced late Saturday. The deal risks angering some Democratic and Republican lawmakers as they begin to unpack the concessions, which include spending cuts. McCarthy and Biden spoke Sunday evening as negotiators drafted legislative text. They face a June 5 deadline when Treasury says the U.S. would risk a debt default.
Debt ceiling deal: What's in, what's out of the agreement to avert US default
WASHINGTON (AP) — Both sides can point to some victories in the debt ceiling deal reached between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. But some conservatives already are expressing concerns that the compromise doesn't cut future deficits enough. And Democrats have been worried about proposed changes to work requirements in programs such as food stamps. Negotiators are working on finalizing the bill's text and many details about the package are unknown. McCarthy says the House will vote on the legislation on Wednesday, giving the Senate time to consider it before June 5. That's the date when the Treasury has said the United States could default on its debt obligations.
Turkey's Erdogan wins another term as president, extends rule into 3rd decade
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won reelection in a victory that extends his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade. The divisive populist won Sunday's presidential runoff despite the fact that his country is reeling from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that leveled entire cities. A third term gives Erdogan an even stronger hand domestically and internationally, and the election results will have implications far beyond the capital of Ankara. Turkey stands at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, and it plays a key role in NATO.
Jan. 6 rioters are raking in thousands in donations. Now the US is coming after their haul
A growing number of Capitol rioters are facing hefty fines on top of prison sentences at their sentencing hearings. That's because prosecutors appear to be ramping up efforts to prevent them from profiting from their participation in the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. An Associated Press review of court records shows prosecutors in riot cases are increasingly asking judges to impose sentences that include fines to offset donations from supporters of the rioters. Prosecutors acknowledge there’s nothing wrong with raising money to pay for legal expenses. But the Justice Department in some cases has questioned whether all the money is really going to pay their lawyers because many of those charged have had government-funded legal representation.
More businesses require teens to be chaperoned by adults, curbing their independence
PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — For many teens, roaming shopping malls, hanging out at amusement parks, and watching a movie at a local theater with their peers have been long considered the rites of passage to adulthood. But in the recently, that independence has been curbed. An increasing number of malls, amusement parks and other public places where teens gather to meet their friends, have implemented policies just ahead of the summer requiring them to be accompanied by adult chaperones at least for certain times of the day. Requiring an adult chaperone is not new to some malls, but experts say there’s been a renewed push there, and the trend is now spreading to other types of establishments as businesses grapple with increasing rowdy teen behavior.
Josef Newgarden wins his first Indy 500, gives Roger Penske his 19th victory
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josef Newgarden won his first Indianapolis 500 with an audacious pass of defending race winner Marcus Ericsson in a 2.5-mile sprint to the finish. Newgarden gave team owner Roger Penske his 19th win and first since buying Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The race had been red-flagged for the third time in the closing laps, setting up a one-lap race to the end. The two-time IndyCar champion slingshotted around Ericsson and held him off the rest of the way. They were followed by Santino Ferrucci, who gave 88-year-old A.J. Foyt his team’s best finish since Kenny Bräck won it in 1999.
Asylum-seekers say joy over end of Title 42 turns to anguish induced by new US rules
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Asylum-seekers say joy over the end of the public health restriction known as Title 42 this month is turning into anguish with the realization of how the Biden administration’s new rules affect them. For many people, their fate is being largely left up to a U.S. government app that is limited and unable to decipher and prioritize human suffering. The CBP One app is a core part of the administration’s plans to create a more orderly system at the border. But since its rollout, the app has been criticized for technological problems. Demand has far outstripped the appointments available. The government says the app and other new measures have helped reduce illegal immigration.
Fight still ahead for Texas' Ken Paxton after historic impeachment deepens GOP divisions
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The historic impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is plunging Republicans into a bruising fight over whether to banish one of their own in America’s biggest red state. Paxton was impeached this weekend by the state's GOP-controlled House of Representatives after years of scandal and accused crimes. Paxton says he has “full confidence” as he now awaits trial in the state Senate. His conservative allies in the Senate include his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, who has not said whether she will recuse herself from the proceedings.
George Maharis, star of TV's 'Route 66' in the 1960s, dies at 94
LOS ANGELES (AP) — George Maharis, the handsome actor who became an icon to American youth on the hit 1960s TV series “Route 66,” has died at age 94. Maharis' friend Marc Bahan says he died Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills, California, after contracting hepatitis. Maharis and his co-star Martin Milner cruised the country in a corvette convertible, having adventures shot on location for the CBS series. Maharis, like his character Buz Murdock, was raised in New York's Hell's Kitchen. He studied at the Actors Studio, and strong reviews in stage plays led to his landing the TV role.
'Succession' fans brace for series finale of Emmy-winning hit drama
WASHINGTON (AP) — The critically acclaimed HBO drama “Succession” ends Sunday after its fourth and final season finale airs at 9 p.m. ET. The show's dedicated fans are preparing by locking in plans to watch the whopping 88-minute finale. They're also turning online to find emotional support, memes and endless theories about how the show could conclude and which of the Murdoch-esque Roy family siblings will prevail. Show creator Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker earlier this year that “there’s a promise in the title of ‘Succession.’” Some have taken it as a sign that the show’s central question will be answered.
