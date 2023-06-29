Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can't be used
WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. The court’s conservative majority effectively overturned cases reaching back 45 years in invalidating admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively. The decision, like last year’s momentous abortion ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, marked the realization of a long-sought conservative legal goal. Colleges and universities will be forced to reshape their admissions practices, especially at top schools that are more likely to consider the race of applicants.
Russian general is believed to be detained in aftermath of Wagner mutiny, AP sources say
WASHINGTON (AP) — Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the deputy commander of the Russian group of forces fighting in Ukraine, has been detained days after mercenaries staged a revolt inside Russia. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press about sensitive U.S. and Ukrainian intelligence assessments. It’s not clear whether Surovikin faces any charges or where he is being held. But his detention comes days after Wagner Group mercenaries took the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and were heading toward Moscow in what appears to have been an aborted insurrection.
Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida sheriff’s deputy has been found not guilty of failing to act during the 2018 Parkland high school massacre. Fired Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson wept as Thursday’s verdict was read. The 60-year-old was the deputy assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a shooter murdered 17 people there five years ago. Peterson arrived at the building about two minutes after the six-minute attack began. Prosecutors had claimed he should have gone inside to stop the shooter. He had insisted he didn’t know where the shots were coming from. It was the first time a U.S. law enforcement officer had been tried for actions during a school shooting.
California reparations report urges action on housing discrimination and overpolicing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's reparations task force released its final report Thursday recommending how to atone for decades of discriminatory policies against African Americans. The report was two years in the making, and its recommendations are now in the hands of lawmakers. The nine-member committee was the first of its kind in the U.S. Its recommendations include ways the state can fight a legacy of housing discrimination, overpolicing and health harms. The panel also recommended direct payments to eligible Black Californians. A state senator on the task force urged lawmakers to prioritize reparations when deciding whether to convert any of the recommendations into legislation.
Older Americans can get RSV vaccine this fall after consulting their doctor, CDC says
Americans 60 and older can get a new RSV vaccine but should discuss it with their doctor first. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that those eligible for the newly approved vaccines should talk with their doctor to see if it is right for them. Two vaccines are expected to be ready in the fall. RSV is a common cause of cold-like symptoms. But it can be dangerous for infants and the elderly. The CDC says adults with chronic heart or lung disease, weakened immune systems and those living in long-term care facilities are at higher risk for the respiratory infection.
Rapper Travis Scott will not face criminal charges in deadly crowd surge at Texas festival
HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors and an attorney for rap superstar Travis Scott say a grand jury has declined to indict him in a criminal investigation of a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston. Lawyer Kent Schaffer and prosecutors confirmed Thursday the grand jury had met and decided not to indict his client on any criminal charges stemming from the concert. Prosecutors say they were limited to presenting possible charges of endangering a child to the grand jury. Schaffer said Scott never encouraged people to do anything that resulted in anyone being hurt. Houston police and federal officials have been investigating whether Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and others had sufficient safety measures in place.
Saying strike is "imminent," UPS gets a Friday deadline from union to come up with a better contract
Frustrated by an “appalling counterproposal” earlier this week, the head of the union representing 340,000 UPS workers said a strike is imminent and gave the shipping giant a Friday deadline to improve its offer. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters walked away from negotiations Wednesday, demanding that UPS give its “last, best, and final offer” no later than June 30. Teamsters officials did not say what time the Friday deadline was or what actions it might take if it is not met. Earlier this month, the Teamsters said 97% of unionized workers voted for a strike authorization. The current contract expires Aug. 1.
Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near Barack Obama's Washington home
WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a man who had explosives materials and weapons and was wanted for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in the Washington neighborhood where former President Barack Obama lives. They say 37-year-old Taylor Taranto was seen a few blocks from the former president’s home and fled, even though he was chased by U.S. Secret Service agents. This is according to two law enforcement officials. They were not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. They said Taranto also had made social media threats against a public figure.
France mobilizes tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after police fatally shot a teenager
NANTERRE, France (AP) — France has mobilized tens of thousands of police officers in an effort to head off widespread urban rioting following the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old that shocked the nation. Commuters in Paris rushed home before transport services closed early Thursday to avoid being targeted by rioters. The police officer accused of pulling the trigger in a Paris suburb has been handed a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide in the killing of the teen, identified only by his first name, Nahel. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin says the number of police officers deployed will more than quadruple, from 9,000 to 40,000.
Italian police say the man filmed carving his name on the Colosseum is a tourist living in Britain
ROME (AP) — Italian police say they believe the man filmed while engraving his name last week on the ancient Roman Colosseum is a tourist who lives in Britain. Italian law enforcement said Thursday that the identification was made using photographic comparisons. Neither the name of the suspect nor his whereabouts were revealed in the statement. Italian officials have vowed to find and punish a tourist who carved “Ivan+Haley 23” on the wall of the Colosseum in Rome, a crime that has resulted in hefty fines in the past. It was at least the fourth time this year that such graffiti was reported at the Colosseum.
