North Carolina GOP overrides veto of 12-week abortion limit, allowing it to become law
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation banning most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy will become law in North Carolina after the state’s Republican-controlled General Assembly successfully overrode the Democratic governor’s veto. The House completed the second and final part of the override Tuesday night after a similar three-fifths majority voted for the override earlier Tuesday in the Senate. The outcome represents a major victory for Republican legislative leaders who needed every GOP member on board to enact the law over Gov. Roy Cooper’s opposition. The vote comes as abortion rights in the U.S. faced another tectonic shift with lawmakers also debating laws to sharply limit abortion in South Carolina and Nebraska.
Trump-backed Daniel Cameron to face Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron has won the Republican primary for Kentucky governor and will face Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November. Cameron was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and emerged victorious from a 12-candidate field that included former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. Cameron would be the state’s first Black governor if elected. The race now shifts to the general election in November, when Beshear will face a tough reelection bid in the Republican-dominated state. The contest will test the strength of a popular Democratic governor who has forged an identity as consoler in chief.
DeSantis criticizes Trump for implying Florida abortion ban is 'too harsh'
Gov. Ron DeSantis is criticizing Donald Trump for implying Florida's new six-week abortion ban is “too harsh.” DeSantis on Tuesday contended the law has widespread support among opponents of abortion. He said, “Protecting an unborn child when there’s a detectable heartbeat is something that almost 99% of pro-lifers support.” He also noted that the former president didn't say what limits he would back on the procedure. DeSantis is stepping up his attacks on Trump as he prepares to challenge him for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He was responding to comments Trump made to The Messenger in an article published Monday on the website.
George Santos expulsion coming before House as Democrats force vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are seeking to force a vote on expelling Rep. George Santos from Congress. The effort is expected to be defeated but puts Republicans in the uncomfortable position of taking a stand on an indicted colleague. The freshman congressman from New York has been charged with embezzling money from his campaign, falsely receiving unemployment funds and lying to Congress about his finances. He has denied the charges and has pleaded not guilty. Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California introduced the resolution to expel Santos. The House has only expelled a member twice in recent decades. A vote to expel requires a two-thirds majority.
Debt limit progress as Biden, McCarthy name top negotiators to avert national default
WASHINGTON (AP) — Debt limit talks have entered an encouraging new phase as President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have tapped top emissaries to negotiate a deal to avert an unprecedented national default. The president also cut his upcoming overseas trip short in hopes of closing out a deal before the end of the month. The fresh set of negotiators means that the scope of the discussions is now largely narrowed to what White House and McCarthy will agree to as part of a deal that would allow lawmakers to raise the debt limit in the coming days. The speaker said after a meeting with Biden and congressional leaders that a deal was “possible” by week’s end.
Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins to resign after Justice Department watchdog probe
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins' attorney says she will resign following a monthslong investigation by the Justice Department’s inspector general into her appearance at a political fundraiser and other potential ethics issues. The Justice Department’s watchdog has yet to release its report detailing the findings of its investigation, but an attorney for Rollins said Tuesday she will be submitting a letter of resignation to President Joe Biden by close of business on Friday. The Associated Press was the first to report in November that the inspector general’s office had opened an investigation into Rollins over her appearance last year at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden.
Elizabeth Holmes loses latest bid to avoid prison and gets hit with $452 million restitution bill
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes appears to be soon bound for prison. An appeals court has rejected her bid to remain free while she tries to overturn her conviction in a blood-testing hoax that brought her fleeting fame and fortune. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Tuesday comes nearly three weeks after Holmes deployed a last-minute legal maneuver to delay the start of her 11-year prison sentence. The federal judge who imposed that sentence on Tuesday ordered to pay $452 million in restitution to the victims of her crimes The same judge will now a new prison reporting date for Holmes. The judge previously recommended she be imprisoned in Bryan, Texas.
Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas
KEENE, Texas (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man have been arrested on a murder warrant in the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee in Texas. Police in Keene, about 40 miles southwest of Dallas, say 32-year-old Matthew Davis was shot and killed Saturday night as he fought with 20-year-old Angel Gomez in the parking lot of the restaurant. A police news release says the boy was at the restaurant with Gomez and shot Davis several times after taking a gun from Gomez's vehicle. Police say both Gomez and the boy were later arrested on murder warrants. Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.
The Wembanyama sweepstakes and draft lottery has a winner: It's the Spurs
CHICAGO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama is now set to begin his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, after they won the NBA draft lottery and the No. 1 overall pick on Tuesday night. The Spurs were one of three teams with the best odds — 14% — to land the No. 1 pick, which they’ll almost certainly use on Wembanyama. The 7-foot-3 French 19-year-old is one of the most highly touted prospects in NBA history and will be expected to make an immediate impact on the league.
Missouri terminates emergency rule to limit trans care for minors, some adults
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri officials terminated the Republican attorney general’s emergency rule that would have placed limits on transgender care for minors and some adults. The move was announced Tuesday without explanation on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website. The website says: “This emergency rule terminated effective May 16, 2023.” The rule would have required adults and children to undergo more than a year of therapy and fulfill other requirements before they could receive gender-affirming treatments such as puberty blockers, hormones and surgery. Attorney General Andrew Bailey said his office withdrew the rule because the Missouri Legislature passed a law last week restricting transgender care for minors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.