NYC converts hotels to shelters as pressure mounts to accommodate asylum seekers
NEW YORK (AP) — Around Manhattan and elsewhere in New York City, hotels that served tourists just a few years ago have become de facto emergency shelters. The latest is the historic Roosevelt Hotel in midtown Manhattan, which shuttered three years ago and is reopening later this week as a welcome center and shelter for asylum seekers. In announcing the plan, city officials say they are doing so ahead of a possible surge in migrants because of a change in policy along the U.S.-Mexico border. As New York faces growing pressure to expand the city's shelter system, it is turning to vacant hotels to make more room for people who need a roof and a place to bunk down as they sort out their lives. A legal mandate requires the city to provide shelter to anyone who needs it.
Turkey's Erdogan says he could still win, would accept presidential election runoff
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is locked in a tight election race, with a make-or-break runoff against his chief challenger possible as the final votes are counted. With the votes of Turkish citizens living abroad still needing to be counted early Monday, support for the incumbent had dipped below the majority required for him to win reelection outright. State-run news agency Anadolu said Erdogan had 49.4% of the vote and his main opposition rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, had 44.9%. Erdogan has ruled his country with an increasingly firm grip for 20 years and told supporters he could still win but would respect the nation’s decision if the race went to a runoff vote in two weeks..
Victims of racist Buffalo supermarket mass shooting remembered on anniversary
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo, New York, has paused to mark one year since a white supremacist gunman killed 10 Black people and wounded three victims at a supermarket. Mayor Byron Brown led a moment of silence outside of the Tops Friendly Market on the city's east side Sunday. A bell chimed 13 times to remember the victims. In the year since the shooting, victims' relatives have appeared before Congress to address white supremacy and gun reform. Others have sought to combat food insecurity that worsened when the neighborhood’s only grocery store was closed for two months. The gunman is imprisoned for life.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes surprise visit to Paris for talks with French President Macron
PARIS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to Paris for talks Sunday night with French President Emmanuel Macron, extending a multi-stop European tour that has elicited fresh pledges of military support as his country gears up for a counteroffensive against Russian occupation forces. In a tweet on his arrival, Zelenskyy said: “With each visit, Ukraine’s defense and offensive capabilities are expanding. The ties with Europe are getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is growing.” France dispatched a plane to pick up Zelenskyy in Germany, where he met Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier Sunday.
Stained glass window shows Jesus Christ with dark skin, stirring questions about race in New England
WARREN, R.I. (AP) — A nearly 150-year-old stained-glass church window showing a dark-skinned Jesus Christ interacting with women has been rediscovered in a Rhode Island church. The artwork is stirring questions about race, the slave trade and the place of women in 19th century New England society. Experts say the window installed in 1878 in the long-closed St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Warren is one of the earliest public examples of Christ portrayed as a person of color. It also shows Christ interacting with women as equals. An architect turning the church into a private home hopes the window can be put on display in a museum.
How Barcelona won its 1st Spanish league title since Messi’s traumatic exit
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s risky bet to mortgage the club’s future has paid off with its first Spanish league title in four years. It was also its first major title since Lionel Messi left the financially distressed club two years ago. Last summer Barcelona sold off some future television revenues and other assets for the cash needed to sign Robert Lewandowski and several other players. Lewandowski fit right in and has led the league's scoring charts to help keep Barcelona well ahead of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. But the offseason promises to be difficult with Barcelona still facing financial difficulties while hoping that Messi could decide to come back.
Tatum sets Game 7 record with 51 points, Celtics beat 76ers 112-88
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 51 points with 13 rebounds and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-88 to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year. Tatum’s total is the most in a Game 7 in NBA history. Tatum had a slow start in the past two games but he scored 25 in the back-and-forth first half and 17 more in Boston’s 33-10 third quarter that turned a three-point lead into a runaway. The Celtics will face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. They begin on Wednesday in Boston.
Herders in Kenya kill 10 lions, including Loonkiito, one of the country's oldest
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — One of Kenya’s oldest wild lions has been killed by herders and the government has expressed concern as six more lions were speared at another village on Saturday, bringing to 10 the number killed last week alone. The male lion named Loonkiito was 19 years old and was described as frail by Kenya Wildlife Service spokesperson Paul Jinaro, who said it wandered out of the Amboseli national park into a village in search of food on Thursday night. Six other lions from the same national park were speared by herders after they killed 11 goats. The deaths brought to 10 the number of lions killed by herders last week in escalated human-wildlife conflict.
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended by the Grizzlies after another social media video in which he appears to be holding a gun. The NBA is looking into the matter. The Grizzlies say Morant is suspended from all team activities “pending league review.” The video shows Morant in the front seat of a vehicle, appearing to hold the gun while someone filmed him and broadcast it live over Instagram. Morant was suspended by the NBA for eight games this season after the All-Star guard was seen on video holding a gun at a club in the Denver suburbs. The league said the March suspension was for “conduct detrimental to the league.”
Daughters without moms find support in each other's grief
Women who have lost their mothers say grief tends to resurface during life’s milestones and on holidays like Mother’s Day. There are many kinds of support today for children and adults who have lost parents. There are summer camps for motherless girls, and podcasts devoted to the loss of a parent. The internet has helped connect people who are grieving. And there are lots of support groups online and in person. Experts say it's part of a change in the way society treats grief today. The current understanding is that grief should be talked about and shared and can last a long time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.