Millions breathing hazardous air as smoke from Canadian wildfires streams south over US
NEW YORK (AP) — Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest and covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze. It delayed some flights Wednesday, sent school recesses indoors, forced the cancellation of events and prompted people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. Canadian officials have expanded evacuation orders and asked other countries for help fighting more than 400 fires nationwide. Meanwhile, air with hazardous levels of pollution have extended at points into the New York metropolitan area, central New York and parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Massive tongues of unhealthy air are extending as far as North Carolina and Indiana and affecting millions of people.
Justice Dept. moves closer toward possible indictment of Trump in classified documents investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal grand jury investigating Donald Trump in Florida has heard from at least one additional witness Wednesday amid signs that the Justice Department is moving toward a possible indictment over the former president’s mishandling of classified documents. Over the last week, Trump’s lawyers have met with Justice Department officials to argue against an indictment, while Trump has issued a series of social media posts suggesting he was anticipating being charged. A former top aide appeared Wednesday before a grand jury in Miami — an indication, legal experts say, that prosecutors have settled on Florida, not Washington, as the appropriate venue for charges.
Pence opens presidential bid with denunciation of Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection and abortion
ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Mike Pence has opened his presidential bid with an unusually forceful denunciation of former President Donald Trump over Jan. 6, Trump's temperament and abortion. Pence told an audience in a Des Moines, Iowa, suburb on Wednesday, “Anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States, and anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president again.” And he accused Trump of abandoning conservative principles, particularly on abortion. Pence is the first vice president in modern history to challenge his former running mate. Trump leads the GOP 2024 presidential field in early polls.
After years of threats, a feud ends with a Black mom dead and her white neighbor arrested
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a white Florida woman accused of fatally shooting her Black neighbor last week has been arrested. It was a violent culmination of what the sheriff described as a 2½-year feud. Fifty-eight-year-old Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested Tuesday on charges of manslaughter, assault and more in the death of Ajike Owens. Authorities came under pressure Tuesday to arrest and charge the white woman who fired through her front door and killed a Black neighbor in a case that has put Florida’s divisive stand your ground law back into the spotlight. Jail records did not list a lawyer who could speak on Lorincz's behalf.
DeSantis defends flying migrants to California as he meets with sheriffs near border
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Ron DeSantis is defending his state’s decision to fly migrants from the southern border to California. The Florida governor said Wednesday that California invited the migrants with its welcoming policies toward immigrants. DeSantis spoke at a meeting with sheriffs near Arizona’s border with Mexico, pledging to get control of the border and flexing his muscles on the signature issue for Donald Trump, his chief rival for Republican presidential nomination. California declared itself a “sanctuary” for immigrants after Trump was elected president, extending protections to people living in the country illegally. DeSantis said those policies serve as a magnet for people looking for a better life and make it harder to crack down on illegal immigration.
Flooding from dam break strands hundreds and leaves thousands with no drinking water in Ukraine
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are rushing supplies of drinking water to areas affected by flooding from a collapsed dam in southern Ukraine. They also are weighing where they might resettle residents who relied on the breached reservoir on the Dnieper River, which forms part of the front line of the 15-month war. More than 2,700 people have fled flooded areas on both the Russian and Ukrainian-controlled sides of the river, but it was not clear whether the true scale of the disaster had yet emerged in an area that was home to more than 60,000 people. The hydroelectric dam and reservoir is essential for the supply of drinking water and irrigation to a huge area of southern Ukraine.
Newer heart transplant method could allow more patients a chance at lifesaving surgery
WASHINGTON (AP) — Most transplanted hearts are from donors who are brain dead, but new research shows a different approach can be just as successful and boost the number of available organs. It's called donation after circulatory death, long used to recover kidneys and other organs — but not more fragile hearts. Then a few years ago surgeons started “reanimating” hearts in a machine that shows they can pump properly after that type of donation. Duke Health researchers found six-month survival was similar regardless of the donation method. The findings were published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Utah district's Bible ban spurs protest by parents, Republicans
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bible-toting parents and Republican lawmakers convened on Utah's Capitol to protest a suburban school district that recently announced it had removed the Bible from some schools. The Bible’s removal came after someone challenged it as a critical commentary on a new Utah law allowing books to be challenged. Parents and people of faith argued on Wednesday that biblical passages called into question for being “violent or vulgar” needed to be judged in context. Though the demonstration raised questions about the Utah law expanding residents' ability to challenge certain titles in school libraries, lawmakers defended the law and said the Bible's entanglement resulted from a misinterpretation by officials.
GOP conservatives shutter House to protest McCarthy-Biden debt deal, setting up next budget brawl
WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy is suddenly confronting a new threat to his power. Angry hard-right conservatives have brought the House chamber to a halt, reviving their displeasure over the debt ceiling deal struck with President Joe Biden. McCarthy brushed off the disruption as healthy political debate — not too different from the 15-vote spectacle it took in January for him to finally convince his colleagues to elect him as speaker. But it's a foreshadowing of the next budget fight as Congress tries to fund the government at the levels agreed to, or risk a federal shutdown in fall.
Actor Jay Johnston, known for 'Bob's Burgers' character, arrested on Capitol riot charges
An actor known for his roles on the comedy television shows “Bob’s Burgers” and “Mr. Show with Bob and David” has been arrested on charges that he joined a mob of Donald Trump supporters in confronting police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot. Court records show that Jay Johnston was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles on charges including civil disorder, a felony. The FBI says video footage captured Johnston pushing against police and wielding a stolen police shield during the attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Johnston was the voice of the character Jimmy Pesto on Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers.” His credits also include parts on “Arrested Development” and “Anchorman."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.