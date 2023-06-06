Ukrainians make desperate escape from floods after dam collapse as shelling echoes overhead
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — As shelling from Russia’s war on Ukraine echoed overhead, evacuees scurried atop military trucks or into rafts to flee rising floodwaters caused by a dam breach on the Dnieper River. The unnerving bark of dogs left behind further soured the mood of those ferried to safety. A woman in one raft clutched the head of her despondent daughter. A military truck stuck in swelling waters raised the panic level of those evacuating. Nobody knew just how high the waters would rise, or whether people would escape alive. The scramble to leave one vulnerable neighborhood Tuesday testified to the latest human chaos caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Why is it so smoky outside? Canada wildfires lead to air-quality alerts in northeastern US
Canada is dealing with a series of intense wildfires that have spread from the western provinces to Quebec, with hundreds of forest fires burning. Wind has carried smoke from the fires southward, triggering air quality alerts throughout the United States. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Tuesday issued a poor air quality alert for New England, a day after parts of Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota received a similar advisory. Last week, U.S. officials as far south as Maryland, Baltimore, Virginia and Pennsylvania reported being impacted by the wildfires. Fine-particle pollution — known as “PM 2.5” — is what’s being measured. The tiny particles are small enough to get past airway defenses and cause breathing problems.
Virginia jet crash victims remembered: "I could not love a human being more"
NEW YORK (AP) — More details are emerging about four people killed when a private jet crashed in Virginia after causing a scare over Washington. The victims aboard the Cessna Citation included a caretaker from Jamaica known for her generous portions of plantain porridge. Another was a luxury real estate broker, returning from a family visit with her 2-year-old daughter. The man behind the controls of the plane was a skilled aviator with decades of experience. All four died Sunday after the jet lost contact with air traffic controllers on a planned flight to New York. Military jets scrambled to intercept the flight.
2 dead in shooting after high school graduation ceremony in Virginia capital
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say two people have been killed in a shooting after a high school graduation ceremony in Virginia’s capital. Police also said Tuesday night that a 19-year-old was in custody and will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Five others were wounded by gunfire in the mayhem. The city’s interim police chief said the two who died were both male, ages 18 and 36. Their names were not released, but police believe the suspect knew at least one of the victims. Police recovered multiple handguns.
A boat carrying 180 Rohingya refugees vanished. A frantic phone call helped untangle the mystery.
TEKNAF, Bangladesh (AP) — On December 1, a boat carrying 180 Rohingya refugees set out from Bangladesh, bound for Indonesia. On board were babies, pregnant women and frightened children fleeing surging violence in Bangladesh's refugee camps. One week later, the boat vanished. The Associated Press has reconstructed the passengers' journey based on dozens of interviews, videos and audio recordings of calls from the boat. Those aboard the doomed vessel were among at least 348 Rohingya who died or went missing while attempting to cross the Bay of Bengal or Andaman Sea last year. That's the highest death toll since 2014. Yet the United Nations’ refugee agency says its repeated pleas to maritime authorities to rescue some of these distressed boats in recent months have been ignored.
Artist Françoise Gilot, acclaimed painter who loved and later left Picasso, is dead at 101
NEW YORK (AP) — Françoise Gilot, a prolific painter who was nonetheless more famous for her turbulent relationship with Pablo Picasso — and for leaving him — died on Tuesday in Manhattan. She was 101. Gilot’s daughter, Aurelia Engel, told The Associated Press her mother had died at Mount Sinai West hospital after suffering both lung and heart problems. The French-born Gilot had long made her frustration clear that she would be best known for her relationship with Picasso, whom she met in 1943 at age 21, his junior by four decades. The union produced two children — Claude and Paloma Picasso — but unlike the other key women in Picasso’s life, Gilot eventually left.
Protesters call for arrest of white woman who fatally shot Black neighbor
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says detectives must investigate self-defense claims before any criminal charges can be brought against a white woman who fatally shot her Black neighbor last week in the violent culmination of what the sheriff described as a 2½-year feud. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said Monday that he’s not legally able to arrest the shooter unless he can prove that she did not act in self-defense when she shot Ajike Owens, a 35-year-old mother of four last Friday night. The women lived in a neighborhood in the rolling hills south of Ocala in north Florida.
Florida official says migrants flown to California went willingly, refutes claims of coercion
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration says three dozen migrants whom the state flew from the southern border to California on private planes went willingly. The Tuesday comments by a spokeswoman from the Florida Division of Emergency Management refute allegations by California officials that the individuals were coerced to travel under false pretenses. Two planes have arrived in Sacramento carrying asylum-seekers mostly from Colombia and Venezuela. California Attorney General Rob Bonta says he's investigating whether any violations of criminal or civil law occurred. DeSantis has previously paid to relocate migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard.
House conservatives block GOP bills, voice frustration in response to last week's debt ceiling vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — Eleven House conservatives have staged a mini-revolt as part of the fallout from last week’s vote to lift the debt ceiling. They tanked GOP leadership’s efforts to proceed Tuesday on a mix of legislative priorities. The passage of the debt ceiling bill was hailed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other members of GOP leadership, but dozens of GOP lawmakers voted against the measure, saying it didn’t do enough to restrict spending. Their dissatisfaction about the process spilled over into votes Tuesday on a measure establishing the rules for debate on various GOP priorities, which are now stuck until the impasse is resolved.
Prince Harry's drug use cited in push to release visa records by conservative US group
WASHINGTON (AP) — A conservative American think tank says the past drug use that Prince Harry detailed in his explosive memoir should spark the release of his U.S. immigration records. The Heritage Foundation made that argument in a Washington court Tuesday, appealing to a judge after the U.S. government refused to release the records considered private. The hearing played out as the Duke of Sussex himself testified in London in a lawsuit he filed against British newspapers there. The U.S. asks about drug use on its visa applications and The Heritage Foundation argues there is public interest in Harry's treatment by immigration authorities. The Department of Homeland Security says the records are private.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.