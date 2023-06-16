Losing hope of finding kids in plane crash, Indigenous searchers turned to a ritual: Ayahuasca
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Indigenous men who were among search teams hoping to find four children aboard a plane that crashed in the Amazon jungle say one of their most sacred rituals played a role in rescue efforts. While in the jungle, some of the men drank yagé. It's a bitter tea made of native plants. It’s more widely known as ayahuasca and is hallucinogenic. They believed visions from the drink could help lead them to the children. Manuel Ranoque is father to the two younger children. He tried it first, but told the group it didn't work, as he had no visions of the kids. Later, an elder drank the tea. He said he saw the children in his dreams. That day, rescuers found all four. Ranoque credits the ritual with helping in the rescue.
Takeaways from the scathing report on Minneapolis police after George Floyd's killing
The Justice Department has issued a scathing assessment of Minneapolis police, alleging that racial discrimination and excessive force went unchecked before George Floyd’s killing because of inadequate oversight and an unwieldy process for investigating complaints. The investigation found numerous examples of excessive force, unlawful discrimination and First Amendment violations. It also documented rampant racism and racial profiling. Mental health crises often were made worse when police responded. Investigations into police misconduct took months and sometimes years, and frequently failed to take into account corroborating video evidence, while supervisors were quick to back their subordinates. The DOJ probe began in 2021.
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman is found guilty in the deadliest attack on Jewish people in US history
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A truck driver who spewed hatred of Jews has been convicted of storming a Pittsburgh synagogue on a Sabbath morning and fatally shooting 11 congregants in an act of antisemitic terror for which he could be sentenced to die. The guilty verdict Friday against Robert Bowers was a foregone conclusion. Bowers’ lawyers conceded at the trial’s outset that he attacked and killed worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Jurors must now decide whether the 50-year-old should be sent to death row or sentenced to life in prison without parole. The penalty phase will start June 26.
Fox News producer out after onscreen message calling President Biden a 'wannabe dictator'
NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime producer for Tucker Carlson is out of a job after being deemed responsible for the onscreen message this week that referred to President Joe Biden as a “wannabe dictator.” The producer, Alex McCaskill, confirmed his exit in an Instagram post. Fox would not comment on Friday. The message was posted onscreen Tuesday under separate boxes that showed video of Biden and former President Donald Trump, saying “wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.” Carlson, in a Twitter video, didn't name McCaskill. But he said those who run Fox panicked at the message and scolded the producer, who offered to resign and was told to clean out his desk.
How to see 5 planets line up in the sky on Saturday morning
NEW YORK (AP) — There's another chance to see five planets lined up in the sky. Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, Uranus and Mercury will appear together before sunrise on Saturday, weather permitting. Jupiter and Saturn will be bright in the sky and easiest to see. Mercury will be the lowest to the horizon and harder to spot. And you'll need to break out binoculars or a telescope to find Neptune and Uranus. A similar five-planet lineup happened in March, and a smaller alignment with three planets is coming next month. This happens when the planets’ orbits line them up on one side of the sun from Earth’s perspective.
Balloons, tears and hugs as family of girl who died in Border Patrol custody holds New York funeral
NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of people remembered an 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody. Funeral services in New York were held Friday for Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez. She was born in Panama. She died May 17 at a Border Patrol detention facility in Texas. Anadith's mother has told The Associated Press that she warned agents the girl had a history of heart problems and sickle cell anemia. An internal investigation found Border Patrol medical personnel were informed about the girl’s medical history but declined to review the file before she had a seizure and died. Her death has put the U.S. government under new scrutiny over care given to detained migrants.
Like Daniel Ellsberg, others who leaked US government secrets have been seen as traitors and heroes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Ellsberg’s decision to leak the Pentagon Papers made him an instant hero to opponents and a traitor in the eyes of the White House. That has been true of others who have exposed what they see as government wrongdoing. Ellsberg will be remembered in a largely positive light following his death Friday. But the reputations of some others are still contested. Some recent examples include former National Security Agency contractors Edward Snowden and Reality Winner and former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.
University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders might have to have his left foot amputated
New University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders faces the possibility of having his left foot amputated as a result of continuing bloodflow issues. Sanders had two toes amputated from his left foot in 2021 while he was coaching at Jackson State. He missed three games that year. Sanders told his medical team that if a procedure is recommended he wants to have it done before the football season begins. Sanders allowed camera crews from “Thee Pregame Show” to film his meeting with surgeons and the segment was posted on YouTube on Friday.
Homophobic chants force US-Mexico soccer match to end early in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The United States men’s soccer team’s match against Mexico was cut short Thursday night by the referee after the stadium devolved into echoes of homophobic chants from Mexico fans, who for years have directed a slur at opposing teams’ goalkeepers. Officials have been trying to stamp out the troubling tradition for just as long, with fines, banishment from stadiums, and now early finishes. Play was halted because of the deafening noise in the 90th minute. When action resumed, the persistent chanting caused Salvadoran referee Iván Barton to end the match in the eighth added minute. The U.S. won 3-0 for a spot Sunday in the CONCACAF Nations League final against Canada.
NCAA committee recommends dropping marijuana from banned drug list for athletes
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An NCAA medical committee is recommending the removal of marijuana from its banned drug list and suggesting that testing should be limited to performance-enhancing substances. To pass, the legislation must be introduced and approved by all three NCAA divisions. A final decision is expected this fall. The proposal is one of several recommendations by the NCAA's committee on competitive safeguards and medical aspects of sports. Other proposals include establishing a trace-level threshold for a banned hormone and metabolic modulator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.