GOP-controlled Texas House impeaches Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, triggering suspension
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas House of Representatives has voted to impeach scandal-plagued Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. The move Saturday triggers his immediate suspension and sets up a trial in the state Senate that could permanently remove Texas’ top lawyer from office. The historic vote came after a monthslong House investigation into the three-term attorney general that resulted in 20 charges alleging sweeping abuses of power, including obstruction of justice, bribery and abuse of public trust. After the vote, Paxton’s office said the impeachment was “based on totally false claims” and pointed to internal reports that found no wrongdoing. House investigators have said the attorney general’s own probe includes false and disproven claims.
As Elizabeth Holmes heads to prison for fraud, many puzzle over her motives
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — As Elizabeth Holmes prepares to report to prison next week, the criminal case that laid bare the blood-testing scam at the heart of her Theranos startup is entering its final phase. The 11-year sentence represents a comeuppance for the wide-eyed woman who broke through “tech bro” culture to become one of Silicon Valley’s most celebrated entrepreneurs, only to be exposed as a fraud. Along the way, Holmes became a symbol of the shameless hyperbole that often saturates startup culture. But questions still linger about her true intentions — so many that even the federal judge who presided over her trial seemed mystified. And Holmes’ defenders continue to ask whether the punishment fits the crime.
Biden, McCarthy speak on debt crisis, one GOP negotiator says 'thorny issues' remain
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have spoken directly as they race to strike an agreement that would resolve the looming debt crisis. They spoke Saturday evening. Republican negotiator Rep. Patrick McHenry says “big, thorny issues remain” that the two must resolve. as McCarthy gathered top allies at the Capitol as negotiators push for a deal that would raise the nation’s borrowing limit and avoid a catastrophic default. That's while also making spending cuts that House Republicans are demanding. They have been stalled over work requirements for aid recipients. McCarthy said earlier Saturday the Republican negotiators are “closer to an agreement,” but there’s no deal yet.
'Anatomy of a Fall' wins top prize at Cannes Film Festival
Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” won the Palme d’Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in a ceremony Saturday that handed the festival’s prestigious top prize to a twisty French Alps courtroom drama. “Anatomy of a Fall" is only the third film directed by a woman to win the Palme d’Or. It stars Sandra Hüller as a writer trying to prove her innocence in her husband’s death. Cannes’ Grand Prix, its second prize, went to Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest,” a chilling Martin Amis adaptation about a German family living next door to Auschwitz.
Ukraine claims Russia is plotting 'a provocation' at nuclear plant, offers no evidence
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military intelligence claims that Russia is plotting a “large-scale provocation” at a nuclear power plant designed to put hostilities on pause and give Moscow’s forces a respite they badly need to regroup ahead of the looming Ukrainian counteroffensive. A statement by the intelligence directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry claimed that Russian forces would strike the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and report a radioactive leak in order to trigger an international probe that would stop the fighting. It didn’t offer evidence to back up any of the claims. The International Atomic Energy Agency and Russian officials did not immediately comment on the allegations.
Man who opened emergency door on South Korea flight told police he felt suffocated
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean media say a man who opened an emergency exit door during a domestic flight told police he felt suffocated and tried to get off the plane quickly as it was landing. The man was detained by police in Daegu for allegedly violating the aviation security law. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison. The man pulled the door open when the plane was reaching the Daegu airport at an altitude of 700 feet. Yonhap news agency cited police as saying the 33-year-old suffered stress after losing his job recently. He reportedly told police he wanted to get out soon after landing because he was feeling suffocated. Twelve people were treated for minor injuries.
Former US diplomat Henry Kissinger celebrates 100th birthday, still active in global affairs
Former diplomat and presidential adviser Henry Kissinger is marking his 100th birthday, outlasting many of his political contemporaries who guided the United States through one of its most tumultuous periods including the presidency of Richard Nixon and the Vietnam War. Born in Germany on May 27, 1923, Kissinger remains known for his key role in American foreign policy of the 1960s and 1970s including some of the most disputed policies of the Vietnam conflict. David Kissinger writes in The Washington Post that his father will celebrate this week with visits to New York, London and his hometown of Fürth, Germany.
Iran exchanges heavy gunfire with Taliban on Afghan border, escalating tensions over water rights
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Taliban and Iran have exchanged heavy gunfire on the Islamic Republic’s border with Afghanistan. The shooting Saturday sharply escalates rising tensions between the two countries amid a dispute over water rights. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency quoted the country’s deputy police chief accusing the Taliban of opening fire first Saturday morning on the border of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province and the Afghan province of Nimroz. IRNA said Iran inflicted “heavy casualties and serious damage.” The Taliban claimed Iran shot first and that two people on each side were killed while others were wounded. The clash comes as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi earlier this month warned the Taliban not to violate Iran’s water rights to the Helmand River.
5 things to know about Memorial Day including its controversies
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Memorial Day is supposed to be about mourning the nation’s fallen service members. But it’s come to anchor the unofficial start of summer and a long weekend of retail discounts. Memorial Day has long been a source of contention and contradiction, from its shifting origin stories to today’s mattress sales. Auto club AAA forecasts that this holiday weekend could be “one for the record books, especially at airports.” More than 42 million Americans are projected to travel 50 miles or more. Compared to last year, 2.7 million more people will travel for the unofficial start of summer. And that's despite inflation.
