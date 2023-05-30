Russia says drones damage Moscow buildings in pre-dawn attack, blames Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A rare drone attack jolted Moscow Tuesday morning, lightly damaging some buildings and leading to the evacuation of others, while Russia pursued its relentless bombardment of Kyiv with a third assault on the city in 24 hours. The Russian defense ministry said five drones were shot down and the systems of three others were jammed, causing them to veer off course. It called the incident a “terrorist attack” by the “Kyiv regime.” The attack brought the war to civilians at home in Russia’s capital for the first time. It caused “insignificant damage” to several buildings, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the wider Moscow region, said some of the drones were “shot down on the approach to Moscow.”
9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Nine people were injured when gunfire erupted along a beachside promenade in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach on Memorial Day. Memorial Healthcare System says the nine people hurt Monday evening included six adults and three children. Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi says four children between the ages of 1 and 17 were hit, along with five adults between 25 and 65. It was not immediately clear if the hospital was counting a 17-year-old as an adult. Authorities say a fight broke out, at least one gun was pulled and shots were fired. At least one person was in custody, but police were looking for more suspects.
The day has arrived for Elizabeth Holmes to report to a Texas prison
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Tuesday will be moving to her new home —-a federal prison where she has been sentenced to spend the next 11 years for overseeing a blood-testing hoax that became a parable about greed and hubris in Silicon Valley. The judge who sentenced the 39-year-old Holmes recommended that she be incarcerated in a prison camp located in Bryan, Texas. Once she enters prison, Holmes will leave behind a nearly 2-year-old son and 3-month-old daughter that were born amid the hoopla surrounding her high-profile trial and conviction on four counts of fraud and conspiracy.
Crucial days ahead as debt ceiling deal goes for vote and Biden calls lawmakers for support
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he “feels good” about the debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Biden has been calling lawmakers before this week's votes in Congress. The White House and congressional leaders are working to ensure passage in time to lift the nation’s borrowing limit and prevent a U.S. default. Some hard-right conservatives are criticizing the deal, while liberals decry new work requirements for older Americans in the food aid program. A key test will be Tuesday when the House Rules Committee considers the package. The full House is expected to vote Wednesday. Officials say the U.S. risks default June 5.
LGBTQ+ activists call for new strategies to promote equality after Target backlash
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Activists in the LGBTQ+ community are calling for new ways to mobilize against threats to their long fight for equality. This comes after Target announced last week that it removed some products and relocated its Pride displays to the back of certain stores in the South after protestors confronted workers in stores. Activists have said new campaigns are needed to convince corporate leaders not to cave to anti-LGBTQ+ groups. Target is the latest company to face backlash over its support for the community. Nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures around the country this year and at least 18 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors.
Jan. 6 rioters are raking in thousands in donations. Now the US is coming after their haul
A growing number of Capitol rioters are facing hefty fines on top of prison sentences at their sentencing hearings. That's because prosecutors appear to be ramping up efforts to prevent them from profiting from their participation in the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. An Associated Press review of court records shows prosecutors in riot cases are increasingly asking judges to impose sentences that include fines to offset donations from supporters of the rioters. Prosecutors acknowledge there’s nothing wrong with raising money to pay for legal expenses. But the Justice Department in some cases has questioned whether all the money is really going to pay their lawyers because many of those charged have had government-funded legal representation.
Teenager walks at brain injury event weeks after getting shot in head for knocking on wrong door
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ralph Yarl has walked at a brain injury awareness event, just weeks after he was shot in the head for accidentally knocking on the wrong door in Kansas City, Missouri. The Black 17-year-old was trying to pick up his younger brothers. Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old white man, is accused of shooting him. Yarl suffered a traumatic brain injury, and the shooting drew worldwide attention. On Monday, Yarl walked at a Memorial Day race for brain injury awareness. Many people registered to be part of “Team Ralph” as they raced through the park. Yarl's family said it’s important for Yarl to see that he’s not alone.
No kidding: California overtime law threatens use of grazing goats to prevent wildfires
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Grazing goats are in high demand to devour wild grass and shrubs that are proliferating across California after a drought-busting winter of heavy rain and snow. When the summer heat arrives, that vegetation will dry out and provide fresh tinder for wildfires. Public and private landowners are turning to goats as an environmentally friendly way to clear vegetation instead of using machines or chemical herbicides. But goatherding companies say California’s farmworker overtime law is making it more expensive to provide grazing services and threaten to put them out of business.
Time machine: Rebuilding Notre Dame's fire-ravaged roof transports workers back to Middle Ages
SAINT-LAURENT-DE-LA-PLAINE, France (AP) — Carpenters building a new timber frame for the fire-ravaged roof of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral are using the same tools and techniques as their medieval predecessors. For them, working with hand axes to fashion oak beams has been like stepping back in time. It has given them a new appreciation of their predecessors’ handiwork that was architecturally revolutionary back in the 13th century. The roof reconstruction hit an important milestone in May, when parts of the new frame were assembled and erected at a workshop in the Loire Valley, in western France. Unlike in medieval times, the frame will be trucked to Paris and lifted by mechanical crane into position atop the cathedral.
Rolling thunder: Contestants chase cheese wheel down a hill in chaotic UK race
LONDON (AP) — Dozens of reckless racers have chased a 7-pound (3 kilogram) wheel of Double Gloucester cheese down the near-vertical Cooper’s Hill near Gloucester in southwestern England. The cheese-rolling race has been held at Cooper’s Hill, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of London, since at least 1826. The rough-and-tumble event often comes with safety concerns. Few competitors manage to stay on their feet all the way down the hill, and this year several had to be helped, limping, from the course. Canadian contestant Delaney Irving won the women’s race despite being briefly knocked unconscious. Matt Crolla was one of the men's winners, and said the secret to taking part was "just being an idiot.”
