Prince Harry and Meghan made getaway in NYC taxi after being trailed by paparazzi
NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were trailed in their car by photographers as they left a New York City charity event Tuesday night, briefly taking refuge at a police station before being whisked away in a yellow taxicab. The pursuit and media frenzy evoked memories of the 1997 car chase through Paris that killed Harry’s mother, Princess Diana — though in this case, police said, no one was hurt. The royal couple set off alarms when their spokesperson claimed Wednesday that they had been dangerously pursued by paparazzi in a “near catastrophic car chase.” That account led New York's mayor to condemn the paparazzi as “reckless and irresponsible.”
Key Trump attorney says he's departing legal team as Mar-a-Lago probe intensifies
WASHINGTON (AP) — A key lawyer for former President Donald Trump says he's leaving the legal team, a move that comes as a special counsel investigation into the retention of classified documents shows signs of being in its final stages. Timothy Parlatore told The Associated Press that his departure had nothing to do with Trump and was not a reflection on his view of the Justice Department’s investigation, which he has long called misguided and overly aggressive, or on the strength of the government’s evidence. He said he believed he had served Trump well. CNN first reported the development.
DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, transgender kids and the use of bathrooms and pronouns
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is banning gender-affirming care for minors, effective immediately. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a series of anti-LGBTQ+ bills on Wednesday. Others address drag shows and how schools handle the use of personal pronouns and bathrooms. Planned Parenthood immediately started canceling appointments for gender-affirming health care. DeSantis has promoted anti-LGBTQ+ legislation as he prepares to seek the GOP presidential nomination. His bill-signing ceremony at an evangelical Christian school had a campaign-like feel, with DeSantis throwing Sharpies to a cheering crowd. State Sen. Shevrin Jones, who is gay, said the governor chose a setting where he was likely to get praise for bigotry.
Montana says 1st-in-nation TikTok ban protects people. TikTok says it violates their rights
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana has become the first state to enact a complete ban on TikTok. Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the legislation Wednesday and it is schedculed to take effect next January. The measure is more sweeping than bans put in place in nearly half the states and by the U.S. federal government that prohibit TikTok on government devices. The law is expected to face legal challenges and become a testing ground for whether a TikTok-free America is possible. TikTok has vowed to fight for Montana residents to be able to use the video-sharing app, which is owned by a Chinese tech company.
New Mexico gunman who killed 3 wore bulletproof vest, left note
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a high school student who killed three women in northwestern New Mexico with an indiscriminate spray of gunfire left a cryptic note presaging “the end of the chapter” and wore a bulletproof vest that he discarded before being shot to death by police. Police in Farmington announced new details of their investigation Wednesday as they search for motivations behind the shooting. Police say 18-year-old Beau Wilson sprayed gunfire as he walked through the neighborhood where he lived with his father before being confronted by police and fatally shot outside a church. Police Chief Steve Hebbe says he was wearing a vest with steel plates and the note was found in his pocket.
Abortion pill case moves to appeals court, on track for Supreme Court
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawyers seeking to preserve pregnant women’s access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion got pushback Wednesday from appellate judges with a history of supporting abortion restrictions. A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments over whether the Food and Drug Administration approval of mifepristone should be revoked more than two decades after it was granted. The case is likely to wind up at the Supreme Court. It has already intervened to keep the drug available while the legal fight winds through the courts. The high court’s decision came after a Texas-based judge revoked the drug’s approval.
She killed a man while he was raping her, and a court in Mexico sentenced her to 6 years in prison
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican woman who killed a man defending herself when he attacked and raped her in 2021 was sentenced to more than six years in prison, a decision her legal defense called “discriminatory” and vowed to appeal. While the Mexico State court found that the woman, Roxana Ruiz, had been raped, it said that the 23-year-old was guilty of homicide with “excessive use of legitimate defense" and said that hitting the man in the head would have been enough to defend herself. Ruiz was also ordered to pay more than $16,000 in reparations to the family of the man who raped her. The ruling spurred anger from experts, feminist groups and Ángel Carrera, Ruiz’s lawyer, saying it speaks to the depth of gender-based violence and coinciding impunity in Mexico.
Effort to expel Santos falters as Republicans vote to send measure to Ethics Committee
WASHINGTON (AP) — A resolution to expel New York Republican Rep. George Santos from Congress is being referred to the House Ethics Committee. Republicans successfully sidestepped an effort Wednesday to force them into a vote that could have narrowed their already slim four-seat majority. California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia introduced a resolution in February to expel Santos. He sought to force a vote on that resolution under a process that left three options for Republicans: a vote on the resolution, a move to table or a referral to committee. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy chose the third option, much to the chagrin of Democrats who described it as a “complete copout.”
New rule targets college programs that leave grads with low income, high debt
WASHINGTON (AP) — College programs that leave graduates underpaid or buried in loans would be cut off from federal money under a proposal issued by the Biden administration on Wednesday. The rules would apply only to for-profit colleges and a tiny fraction of programs at traditional universities. The Education Department is calling it a significant step toward accountability. The measure aims to weed out low-performing programs and assure students that the cost of tuition will pay off. Opponents say the scope is too narrow and unfairly targets for-profit colleges. Known as gainful employment, it revives an Obama-era policy that was dismantled by the Trump administration.
