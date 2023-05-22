Biden's shift on F-16s for Ukraine came after months of internal debate
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s decision to allow allies to train Ukrainian forces on how to operate F-16 fighter jets — and eventually to provide the aircraft themselves — seemed like an abrupt change in position but was in fact one that came after months of internal debate and quiet talks with allies. Biden announced during last week’s Group of Seven summit in Japan that the U.S. would join the F-16 coalition. But over the past three months, administration officials shifted toward the view that it was time to provide Ukraine’s pilots with the training and aircraft needed for the country’s long-term security needs. This is according to two officials familiar with the deliberations.
E. Jean Carroll adds Trump's post-verdict remarks to defamation case, seeks at least $10M
NEW YORK (AP) — An advice columnist who won a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation award against former President Donald Trump has filed an amendment to a second lawsuit against him, asking for another $10 million for remarks he made after the verdict. The amended lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court Monday by lawyers for E. Jean Carroll. Carroll defamation claims against Trump have proceeded in two separate lawsuits, one decided in a trial that just concluded, and another that previously dealt only with derogatory remarks that Trump made in 2019 while he was still president. That lawsuit, which has been tied up in still-unresolved legal appeals, is the one to which Carroll has added her new claims.
No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy say they and their lead negotiators have had a productive meeting at the White House on the impasse over the government's debt ceiling. Yet there was no agreement Monday as Washington races to strike a budget compromise and raise the nation’s borrowing limit in time to avert a potentially devastating federal default as soon as next week. Despite the lack of movement toward a possible agreement, both men appeared upbeat as they face a deadline, as soon as June 1, when the government could run out of cash to pay its bills.
FACT FOCUS: Fake image of Pentagon explosion briefly sends jitters through stock market
A fake image purportedly showing an explosion near the Pentagon has been widely shared on social media, sending a brief shiver through the stock market. But police and fire officials in Arlington, Virginia, said Monday that the image isn't real and there was no incident at the U.S. Department of Defense headquarters. Misinformation experts say the viral image displayed telltale signs of an AI-generated forgery. Business analysts said the visual hoax underscores the damage that increasingly sophisticated image generating software can inflict.
Pope sends Vatican official to Bolivia as abuse allegations escalate
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Pope Francis has sent one of his top sex crimes investigators to Bolivia at a time when the Andean nation is being shaken by an escalating pedophilia scandal involving priests. Monsignor Jordi Bertomeu, a leading member of the church’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, arrived in Bolivia on the same day as a former Jesuit seminarian also landed in the country vowing to reveal more information about alleged cases of abuse. The Bolivian Episcopal Conference said Bertomeu’s visit is not directly related to the recent sex abuse allegations but had been planned earlier to analyze “the progress made in the field of the culture of prevention” promoted by the Vatican.
Supreme Court won't hear dispute over California law barring sale of foie gras
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won’t get involved in a dispute over a California animal cruelty law that bars foie gras from being sold in the state. That leaves in place a lower court ruling dismissing the case.Foie gras is made from the enlarged livers of force-fed ducks and geese, and animal welfare groups had supported the law. As is typical, the court did not comment in declining to hear the case.The law doesn’t completely bar Californians from eating foie gras in the state. Courts have ruled that residents can still order foie gras from out-of-state producers and have it sent to them. But restaurants and retailers are still forbidden from selling it or giving it away.
Suspect 'stands silent' in slayings of 4 Idaho college students; judge enters not guilty pleas
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge has entered not guilty pleas for a man who opted to “stand silent” to charges in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. The pleas potentially set the stage for a trial in which he could face the death penalty. Bryan Kohberger declined to enter pleas on his own behalf in Monday's arraignment. He was arrested late last year and charged with burglary and four counts of first-degree murder in connection with with the Nov. 13, 2022, killings. Prosecutors have 60 days to announce whether they will seek the death penalty. The deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin left the rural community of Moscow, Idaho, reeling. At the time, the 28-year-old Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at nearby Washington State University.
School shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A school shooter serving a life sentence without parole for killing a first grader on a South Carolina playground when he was 14 is asking a judge to lessen his sentence so he can eventually get out of prison. A lawyer for now-21-year-old Jesse Osborne says that would give Osborne some hope of freedom in 50s or 60s and a reason to rehabilitate himself. But five witnesses on Monday asked the judge to keep the life sentence for the 2016 shooting at Townville Elementary. They included the teacher whose class was having recess the school principal and the father of the student celebrating his birthday on the playground when the shooting started.
Drag show restaurant files federal lawsuit against Florida and Gov. DeSantis
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A popular Orlando restaurant that regularly features drag shows has filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis less than a week after he signed a bill targeting drag performances. The owner of Hamburger Mary’s Orlando filed the lawsuit Monday in Orlando federal court. The owner says the state is depriving the business of its First Amendment rights to free expression. The restaurant is asking the court to temporarily stop the law from taking effect. According to the lawsuit, the restaurant had hosted “family friendly” drag shows on Sundays, but the new Florida law is forcing them to ban children from all shows. This has led to a 20% drop in Sunday bookings.
Ray Stevenson, of 'Rome' and 'Thor' movies, dies at 58
Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in “RRR,” an Asgardian warrior in the “Thor” films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO’s “Rome,” has died. He was 58. Representatives for Stevenson, who was born in Northern Ireland in 1964, told The Associated Press that he died Sunday but had no other details to share on Monday. Aside from the first three “Thor” films, in which he played Volstagg, his other prominent film roles included the “Divergent” trilogy and “G.I. Joe: Retaliation.” On the small screen, he was the roguish Titus Pullo in “Rome,” a role he said really got his career going in the United States. The popular series ran from 2005 to 2007.
