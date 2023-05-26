Why Texas' GOP-controlled House wants to impeach its Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — After years of legal and ethical scandals swirling around Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, the state’s GOP-controlled House of Representatives has moved toward an impeachment vote that could quickly throw him from office. The extraordinary and rarely-used maneuver comes in the final days of the legislative session and sets up a bruising political fight. On one side is Paxton, who has allied himself closely with former President Donald Trump and the state’s hard-right conservatives. On the other is House Republican leadership, who appear to have suddenly had enough of the allegations of wrongdoing that have long dogged Texas’ top lawyer.
Indiana doctor reprimanded, fined $3,000 for talking publicly about Ohio 10-year-old's abortion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana board has decided to reprimand an Indianapolis doctor after finding that she violated patient privacy laws by talking publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio. The state Medical Licensing Board voted that Dr. Caitlin Bernard didn’t abide by privacy laws when she told a newspaper reporter about the girl’s treatment in a case that became a flashpoint in the national abortion debate days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. Board members chose to fine Bernard $3,000 for the violations, turning down a request from the attorney general’s office to suspend Bernard’s license.
After yearslong delay, DEA revokes license of drug distributor over opioid crisis failures
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has stripped one of the nation’s largest pharmaceutical distributors of its license to sell highly addictive painkillers after determining it failed to flag thousands of suspicious, high-volume orders at the height of the opioid crisis. The revocation order against Morris & Dickson Co. that threatens to put the Louisiana-based company out of business came two days after an Associated Press investigation found the DEA allowed the company to keep shipping drugs for nearly four years after a judge recommended the harshest punishment for its “cavalier disregard” of rules aimed at preventing opioid abuse.
Pope runs fever, skips meetings, Vatican says
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis canceled his meetings Friday because he was running a fever. There are no details about how sick Francis is; the last time he spiked a serious fever the 86-year-old pontiff was rushed to the hospital where he was diagnosed with acute bronchitis and spent four days receiving intravenous antibiotics. A Vatican official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak about the pope’s health, said Francis didn’t receive anyone in audience Friday “because of a feverish state.”
From the Civil War to today's mattress sales, Memorial Day is full of contradiction
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Memorial Day is supposed to be about mourning the nation’s fallen service members. But it’s come to anchor the unofficial start of summer and a long weekend of retail discounts. Memorial Day has long been a source of contention and contradiction, from its shifting origin stories to today’s mattress sales. Auto club AAA forecasts that this holiday weekend could be “one for the record books, especially at airports.” More than 42 million Americans are projected to travel 50 miles or more. Compared to last year, 2.7 million more people will travel for the unofficial start of summer. And that's despite inflation.
Passenger opens exit door during airplane flight in South Korea; 12 people injured slightly
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Asiana Airlines and government officials say a passenger opened an emergency exit door during a flight in South Korea. Air blew through the cabin, slightly injuring 12 people. Some people on board tried to stop the person, who was able to partially open the door. The plane with 194 people was heading to Daegu from the southern island of Jeju and the incident occurred as it was nearing its destination at an altitude of 700 feet. It landed safely and the unidentified person was detained by airport police. The Transport Ministry says 12 people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.
Always wanted a lighthouse? US is giving some away, selling others at auction
BOSTON (AP) — Ten lighthouses that for generations have stood like sentinels along America’s shorelines protecting mariners from peril and guiding them to safety are being given away at no cost or sold at auction by the federal government. The aim of the program run by the General Services Administration is to preserve the properties, most of which are more than a century old. The development of modern technology, including GPS, means lighthouses are no longer essential for navigation and not critical to the Coast Guard's mission. Since the passage of the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act in 2000, the GSA the ownership of about 150 lighthouses have been transferred.
Navy SEALs training plagued by pervasive problems, according to investigation after death of sailor
WASHINGTON (AP) — The training program for Navy SEALs is plagued by widespread medical failures, poor oversight and the use of performance-enhancing drugs that have increased the risk of injury and death to those seeking to become elite commandos. That's according to an investigation triggered by the death of a sailor last year. The nearly 200-page, highly critical report says medical oversight and care were “poorly organized, poorly integrated and poorly led and put candidates at significant risk." The report says flaws in the medical program “likely had the most direct impact on the health and well being” of the SEAL candidates and “specifically” on Kyle Mullen, the sailor who died. It said if the shortcomings had been addressed, his death may have been preventable.
Attorney demands firing of Mississippi police officer after 11-year-old boy is shot
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An attorney says a Mississippi police officer who shot and wounded an 11-year-old Black boy in the child’s home should be fired. Attorney Carlos Moore says Aderrien Murry was shot in the chest early Saturday in Indianola. Moore says the child's mother, Nakala Murry, asked her son to call police because of an intruder in their home. Moore says after she told officers that the intruder had left, an officer yelled for anyone else in the house to come out. That's when Aderrian was shot. The child returned home Wednesday after being hospitalized five days for a collapsed lung, lacerated liver and fractured ribs.
Can’t afford Taylor Swift tickets? See all of Swift’s eras on display at this costume exhibit
NEW YORK (AP) — A new exhibit at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City features dozens of costumes and props from throughout Taylor Swift’s career. The exhibit, “Taylor Swift: Storyteller,” opened ahead of her three-night Eras Tour stop at New Jersey's MetLife stadium. Museum Director Tim Rodgers said the goal of the exhibit was to explore how Swift uses objects to tell stories, almost as much as she does lyrics. One of the exhibit's highlights: the flowing red wedding dress Swift wore in the video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).” He says Swift uses “costumes and props like a vocabulary." The exhibit runs through Sept. 4.
