Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
A search is underway for a missing submersible that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic. Canadian officials say the five-person submersible was reported overdue Sunday night about 435 miles south of St. John's, Newfoundland. The search is being led by the U.S. Coast Guard. The owner of the ship that launched the submersible confirmed that it was operated by OceanGate Expeditions. That company has been operating annual voyages since 2021 to the wreckage of the iconic ocean liner. In a statement, the company said it is working to bring the crew back safely.
Blinken and Xi pledge to stabilize deteriorated US-China ties, but China rebuffs the main US request
BEIJING (AP) — China’s main diplomat for the Western Hemisphere says U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China “marks a new beginning” as their nations seek to repair damaged relations. Blinken met Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and says they agreed to “stabilize” deteriorated ties. But Blinken left Beijing with his biggest ask rebuffed: Blinken says China is not ready to resume military-to-military contacts, something the U.S. considers crucial. Chinese diplomat Yang Tao blames the issue squarely on U.S. sanctions, which Blinken says revolve entirely around threats to American security. Yet Blinken and Xi pronounce themselves satisfied with progress made during two days of talks, without pointing to specific areas of agreement.
'It was hell': Hostage freed after years in Africa recounts ordeal and frustrations with US response
WASHINGTON (AP) — An American missionary who spent six years in captivity in Africa says he was beaten, locked in chains and pressured repeatedly to convert to Islam. Jeff Woodke tells The Associated Press his experience “was hell” and the last year he was asking his captors to kill him before he was released in March. The 62-year-old McKinleyville, California, resident and his wife say they believe FBI officials withheld information about negotiations with the captors. Their statements are a rare public airing of the delicate and tense interactions that often precede a detainee’s release. The FBI says it worked “tirelessly” to bring Woodke home and is happy he’s reunited with his family.
Who gets a break? Clashing ideas on tax relief are teed up for the 2024 campaign
WASHINGTON (AP) — Days after the bipartisan deal on the debt limit became law, House Republicans proposed a slew of tax cuts, leading to charges of hypocrisy by Democrats in a squabble that shows clashing visions for the U.S. economy. GOP lawmakers are pushing deep tax cuts for companies and the affluent as the primary driver for sustaining economic growth. President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats seek more targeted tax cuts to achieve social goals such as reducing child poverty and shifting to renewable energy. The differences will come to the forefront in 2025, when the debt limit drama returns and tax cuts passed in 2017 are due to expire.
LGBTQ+ pride flags vandalized at Stonewall National Monument 3 times during Pride month
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say dozens of LGBTQ+ pride flags have been damaged and ripped down at the Stonewall National Monument. It's the third such bout of vandalism at the LGBTQ+ landmark during Pride month this year. No arrests have been made in any of the incidents, and it’s unclear whether they were connected. The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating. The latest incident happened Sunday, after others on June 9 and last Thursday. The Stonewall National Monument was dedicated in 2016 as the first U.S. national monument dedicated to LGBTQ+ history.
1 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after multiple tornadoes sweep through Mississippi
LOUIN, Miss. (AP) — Officials say multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen. State emergency workers are still working with counties to assess the damage from storms in which high temperatures and hail in some areas accompanied tornadoes. The death and most injuries have been reported in the town of Louin in east Mississippi’s Jasper County. In a Monday morning news release, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said more than 49,000 homes in central Mississippi are without power. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the tornadoes struck in Jasper County and Rankin County, which borders the capital city of Jackson.
Houston rapper Big Pokey dies after collapsing at show in Texas
HOUSTON (AP) — Milton Powell, a Houston rapper who performed under the name Big Pokey, has died after performing a show in Texas over the weekend. He was 48. Justice of the Peace Tom Gilliam III said Monday that an autopsy to determine the cause of death was pending. Powell was a member of Houston’s rap collective Screwed Up Click. He was credited with helping elevate the city's hip-hop scene nationally. Tributes from other rappers are pouring in across social media. Rapper Bun B called Powell “one of the most naturally talented artists” in Houston.
Ancient Roman temple complex, with ruins of building where Caesar was stabbed, opens to tourists
ROME (AP) — Four temples from ancient Rome stand smack in the middle of one of the modern city's busiest crossroads. But until this week, practically the only ones getting a close-up view were cats, who prowled the so-called “Sacred Area,” which includes ruins of the building where Julius Caesar was assassinated in 44 B.C. On Monday, the grouping of temples became Rome's latest tourist attraction. The area was unearthed nearly 100 years ago during dictator Benito Mussolini's makeover of the Italian capital. From walkways, visitors can view the foundation and part of a wall of Pompey's Curia, a building which was serving as the Senate's temporary home when Caesar was stabbed.
Himalayan glaciers could lose 80% of their volume if global warming not controlled, study finds
BENGALURU, India (AP) — A new report from a Nepal-based research organization finds that water security for nearly 2 billion people living downstream from the Hindu Kush Himalayan ranges will likely be threatened by the end of this century if global warming is not controlled. The study by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development found that Himalayan glaciers disappeared 65% faster in the 2010s than in the previous decade. It also found the glaciers could lose up to 80% of their volume by the end of this century. Ice and snow in the Hindu Kush Himalaya are an important source of water for 12 rivers that flow through 16 countries in Asia, providing fresh water to 240 million people in the mountains and another 1.65 billion downstream.
Former student opens fire in Brazilian school, killing teen and wounding other, official says
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Authorities in southern Brazil say a former student entered a school and began shooting, killing a 16-year-old girl and severely wounding another youth in Brazil’s southern Parana state. A spokesperson for the city of Cambé tells The Associated Press that the shooter entered the Professora Helena Kolody state school in the city of Cambé on Monday morning purportedly to retrieve some documents. The spokesman says the attacker fired at least a dozen shots before being restrained by a school employee. Brazil has seen almost two dozen attacks or violent episodes in schools since 2000, half of them in the last 14 months. An attack at a daycare center in April that killed four children has prompted the government to launch an unprecedented crackdown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.