Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
DETROIT (AP) — Nearly one in 10 of America’s unionized auto workers went on strike Friday at Detroit’s three automakers. They are seeking higher wages in an era of big profits, and as the industry makes a costly switch from gas guzzlers to electric vehicles. By striking simultaneously at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the United Auto Workers union is trying to inflict maximum pain. The strikes were limited to three assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri. Union President Shawn Fain says more plants will be added if the companies don’t deliver better contracts. The workers are seeking 36% higher wages over four years.
US military orders new interviews on the deadly 2021 Afghan airport attack as criticism persists
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon’s Central Command has ordered interviews of roughly two dozen more service members who were at the Kabul airport when suicide bombers attacked during U.S. forces’ chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal, as criticism persists that the deadly assault could have been stopped. The interviews, were triggered in part by assertions by at least one service member injured in the blast who said he was never interviewed about it and that he might have been able to stop the attackers. The additional interviews will likely be seized on by congressional critics, mostly Republican, as proof that the administration bungled the probe into the attack, in addition to mishandling the withdrawal.
Hurricane Lee targets New England and eastern Canada with wind, roiling seas and rain
BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — New England harbors and fishing villages are being emptied of boats as the region prepares for Hurricane Lee. The water-logged region is getting ready for tropical-storm-force wind gusts that will span an area more than 400 miles wide. That's concerning because the ground is saturated, and Maine is the nation's most heavily forested state, raising worries of widespread power outages. The storm remained a hurricane Friday afternoon with 80 mph winds. A tropical storm warning extended from Maine through Massachusetts, with powerful gusts forecast to arrive late in the day in southern New England. Maine and coastal Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are expected to see the brunt of the storm's remnants on Saturday.
US: Mexico extradites Ovidio Guzmán López, son of Sinaloa cartel leader 'El Chapo,' to United States
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has extradited Ovidio Guzmán López, a son of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, to the United States to face drug trafficking charges. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement Friday that “this action is the most recent step in the Justice Department’s effort to attack every aspect of the cartel’s operations." The Mexican government has not commented. Mexican security forces captured Guzmán López, alias “the Mouse,” in January in Culiacan, capital of Sinaloa state, the cartel’s namesake. Three years earlier, the government had tried to capture him, but aborted the operation after his cartel allies set off a wave of violence in Culiacan.
Prosecutors seek narrow gag order on Trump in DC elections case after 'inflammatory' public comments
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors in the case charging Donald Trump with scheming to overturn the 2020 presidential election are seeking an order that would restrict the former president from “inflammatory” and “intimidating” comments about witnesses, lawyers and the judge. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team said in a motion filed Friday that such a “narrow, well-defined” order was necessary to preserve the integrity of the case and to avoid prejudicing potential jurors. In a speech later Friday, Trump said Smith “wants to take away my rights under the First Amendment” and “my right to speaking freely and openly.”
Hawaii officials say DNA tests drop Maui fire death count to 97
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Authorities in Hawaii have adjusted the number of deaths from the deadly Maui wildfire down to at least 97 people. Previously officials said they believed at least 115 people had died in the fire, but further testing shows they had multiple DNA samples from some of those who died. John Byrd is a forensics laboratory director with the U.S. Department of Defense. He has said during a news conference Friday that the current number of dead should be considered a minimum, because it’s possible that toll could rise.
New Mexico governor amends order suspending right to carry firearms to focus on parks, playgrounds
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has narrowed an order that broadly suspended the right to carry firearms in and around Albuquerque to apply only to public parks and playgrounds where children and their families gather. The governor's announcement Friday came amid public protests and legal challenges by gun-rights advocates and after a federal judge blocked part of the order because it was likely to interfere with rights to carry a gun for self-defense. U.S. District Judge David Urias on Wednesday granted a temporary restraining order to block the suspension of gun rights until another hearing is held in early October.
Kansas will no longer change trans people's birth certificates to reflect their gender identities
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will no longer change transgender people’s birth certificates to reflect their gender identities. The state health department's announcement Friday cited a new law that prevents the state from legally recognizing those identities. The state Department of Health and Environment's decision makes Kansas one of a handful of states that won’t change transgender people’s birth certificates. It already was among the few states that don't change the gender marker on transgender people’s driver’s licenses. Those policies reversed previous ones set by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's administration in response to court filings by conservative Republican state Attorney General Kris Kobach.
Outrage boils in Seattle and in India over death of a student and an officer's callous remarks
SEATTLE (AP) — Demonstrators in Seattle have demanded the resignation of two police officers over the death of a student from India and callous remarks by one of them. Meanwhile, diplomats from India are seeking an investigation and action against the officers. Body camera footage released this week depicts Seattle Police Officer Daniel Auderer, vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, joking with the union’s president about the death after a speeding police car on Jan. 23 slammed into Jaahnavi Kandula at a crosswalk. The Consulate General of India in San Francisco says the matter is “deeply troubling.”
North Korean leader to visit Russia's Pacific fleet as he continues trip focused on arms cooperation
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is going to Russia’s far eastern port city of Vladivostok to see that country’s Pacific fleet. Kim's official media back home says he was “deeply impressed” after touring a factory producing Russia’s most advanced warplanes Friday. Kim’s trip to Russia, highlighted by a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, has sparked Western concerns about an arms alliance in which North Korean munitions fuel Putin’s war in Ukraine and Russian technologies advance the threat posed by Kim’s military nuclear program.
