The wave of mass shootings over the Fourth of July highlights the challenges police face
WASHINGTON (AP) — A rash of shootings as the U.S. celebrated the Fourth of July is spiking fears in communities across the U.S. and highlighting the challenges police face at preventing such violence as temperatures warm and festivities move outside. Policing such events is a delicate balance for law enforcement, who must weigh the right of revelers to gather with the threat of violence that looms in public and private spaces in a country awash with guns. The gun violence that flared this week in Washington, D.C, Louisiana, Florida, Philadelphia, Texas and Baltimore left more than a dozen dead and almost 60 wounded — including children as young as 2 years old.
Wrongly imprisoned for 7 years, exonerated ‘Central Park Five’ member wins NYC Council primary
NEW YORK (AP) — A member of the “Central Park Five” has won the Democratic primary for a seat on the New York City Council representing Central Harlem. The win all but assures Yusef Salaam of eventual victory. Ranked choice voting tallies Wednesday show him with nearly 64% of first and second-choice votes, making him the clear winner. Salaam prevailed over two political veterans: state Assembly members Al Taylor and Inez Dickens. Salaam was 15 when he was wrongly arrested in the rape and beating of a white woman jogging in Central Park in 1989. Salaam and four other Black and Latino teenagers were wrongly convicted and spent years in prison before they were exonerated.
After secret documents leak, Pentagon plans tighter controls to protect classified information
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is announcing its plans for tightening protections of classified information following the explosive leaks of hundreds of intelligence documents that were accessed through security gaps at a Massachusetts Air National Guard base. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has directed that all secure rooms where classified information is stored and accessed get increased levels of physical security, additional controls to ensure documents aren’t improperly removed, and electronic device detection systems. The security upgrades come as a lone airman, Jack Texeira, is accused of leaking highly classified military documents in a chatroom on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers.
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
Meta unveiled an app to rival Twitter on Wednesday. It appears to target users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. Called Threads, the new offering is billed as a text-based version of Meta’s photo-sharing app Instagram. It is being rolled out in Apple and Google Android app stores in more than 100 countries including the U.S., Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan. Screenshots show a Twitter-like microblogging experience. It suggests that Meta has been gearing up to directly challenge the platform after Musk’s tumultuous ownership has resulted in a series of unpopular changes that have turned off users and advertisers. But Threads has raised data privacy concerns and won't launch in the European Union.
Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of planning to attack Europe's biggest nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world’s largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been a focus of concern since Moscow’s forces took control of it and its staff in the early stages of the war. Russia and Ukraine have regularly traded blame over shelling near the plant that caused power outages. The six reactors are shut down, but the plant still needs power and qualified staff to run crucial cooling systems and other safety features.
Toxic gas leak in South Africa has killed 16 people, including 3 children, police say
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police say at least 16 people, including three children, have died from a leak of a toxic nitrate gas that was being used by illegal miners to process gold. Emergency services initially announced that as many as 24 people might be dead in the Angelo settlement in the city of Boksburg on the eastern outskirts of Johannesburg. But police and the provincial government now say the confirmed death toll is 16 after a recount of the bodies. An emergency services spokesman says the information authorities have indicates the cylinder that caused the leak was being used by illegal miners inside a shack to separate gold from dirt and rock. Officials haven't said if the illegal miners they believe to be responsible for the gas leak are among the casualties.
Ransomware criminals are dumping kids' private files online after school hacks
Ransomware gangs have been stealing confidential documents from schools and dumping them online. The documents describe student sexual assaults, psychiatric hospitalizations, abusive parents — even suicide attempts. Rich in digitized data, the nation’s schools are prime targets for far-flung criminal hackers, who are assiduously locating and scooping up sensitive files that not long ago were committed to paper in locked cabinets. Districts are ill-equipped to respond. Three months after an attack on the Minneapolis district that dumped sexual assault case files online, administrators have not delivered on their promise to inform individual victims. Unlike for hospitals, no federal law exists to require this notification from schools.
UN records the highest number of 'grave violations' against children in conflicts
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. children's agency says last year children experienced the highest number of “grave violations” in conflicts verified by the group. UNICEF expressed serious concern about their plight, especially in Haiti, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Mozambique and Ukraine. But it stressed that the highest number of youngsters in peril is in the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian, Congo and Somalia conflicts. “Grave violations” include the recruitment and use of children by combatants, killings and injuries, sexual violence, abductions, and attacks on schools and hospitals. Omar Abdi, UNICEF’s deputy executive director, told the Security Council on Wednesday that the U.N. tallied more than 27,000 grave violations, and the number of conflict situations “of concern” was also the highest — at 26.
Tuesday set an unofficial record for the hottest day on Earth. Wednesday may break it.
The planet’s temperature spiked on Tuesday to its hottest day in at least 44 years and likely much longer. Wednesday could become the third straight day that global temperatures unofficially hit a record-breaking high. The numbers from the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer project come on top of months of record warmth in the North Atlantic, record low sea ice in Antarctica, and a strengthening El Nino. Temperatures in cities across the globe are setting high marks for heat, and Wednesday's forecast shows little relief ahead. Higher temperatures translate into brutal conditions for people all over the world.
France sees itself as blind to race. After a teen is killed by police, how does one discuss racism?
NANTERRE, France (AP) — The race of the police officer who shot and killed a French teenager during a traffic stop last week hasn’t been disclosed, and there’s no reason why it would be. Officially, race doesn’t exist in France. But the death of the French-born 17-year-old with North African roots has exposed deep feelings about systemic racism under the surface of the country’s ideal of colorblind equality. With the shooting captured on video, the killing could be seen as France’s George Floyd moment. However, the national discussion leaves out what many Americans would consider the essential point: color. The Paris police chief said he was shocked by the U.N. human rights office referring to racism in its criticism of French law enforcement
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.