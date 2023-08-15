Videos put scrutiny on downed power lines as possible cause of deadly Maui wildfires
Videos showing downed power lines apparently sparking some of the early blazes in the Maui wildfires have become key evidence in the search for a cause. Hawaiian Electric Co. faces criticism for not shutting off the power amid high wind warnings. A class-action lawsuit has already been filed seeking to hold the company responsible for the deaths of at least 99 people. The lawsuit cites the utility’s own documents from last year showing it was aware that preemptive power shutoffs such as those used in California were an effective strategy to prevent wildfires but never adopted them.
Trump and 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. The criminal case announced Monday night is the fourth brought against the ex-president and the second this month to allege that he tried to subvert the results of the vote. The indictment details dozens of acts by Trump and his allies to undo his defeat in the battleground state. Other defendants include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and a Trump administration Justice Department official, Jeffrey Clark, who advanced the then-president’s efforts to undo his election loss in Georgia.
Georgia election indictment highlights wider attempts to illegally access voting equipment
ATLANTA (AP) — The new indictment alleging a conspiracy by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia includes charges against several people accused of illegally accessing voting equipment in one rural county. The security breach inside the election office in Coffee County, about 200 miles southeast of Atlanta, is among the first known attempts by Trump allies to access voting systems as they sought evidence to back up claims that voting equipment had been rigged to favor Democrat Joe Biden. It was followed a short time later by breaches in three Michigan counties involving some of the same people and again in a western Colorado county that Trump won handily.
Will Donald Trump show up at next week's presidential debate? GOP rivals are preparing for it
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump says he won’t sign the pledge required to participate. But his rivals are actively preparing as if he will be onstage for the GOP’s first 2024 presidential debate next week. Former Vice President Mike Pence is hosting mock debate sessions with someone playing the part of the former president. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has participated in weekly sessions with an eye toward drawing clear contrasts with Trump. And Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations, is planning to show she can stand up to bullies. In all, eight Republican candidates, including Trump, have met the fundraising and polling thresholds required to qualify for the debate.
Mar-a-Lago property manager pleads not guilty to charges in Trump's classified documents case
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property manager, Carlos De Oliveira, has pleaded not guilty to scheming with Trump to try to delete security footage sought by investigators probing the former president’s hoarding of classified documents. An attorney for De Oliveira entered the plea on his behalf during a brief hearing in the federal court in Fort Pierce, Florida. The case brought by special counsel Jack Smith accuses Trump of illegally keeping top-secret records at his Florida club and thwarting government efforts to retrieve them. De Oliveira and his attorney walked out of the courthouse without speaking to reporters. Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta, have also pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors in the Hunter Biden case deny defense push to keep gun charge agreement in place
WASHINGTON (AP) — A legal showdown over the derailed plea deal for Hunter Biden is continuing as prosecutors assert that an agreement on a gun charge is dead along with the rest of the deal as the case makes a major shift into a special counsel investigation. The agreement was supposed to have wrapped up the long-running investigation of President Joe Biden's son, but it largely unraveled during a contentious court hearing last month. Still, prosecutors said the two sides had continued to negotiate until the defense rejected their final counterproposal the day before U.S. Attorney David Weiss asked to be named special counsel. Lawyers for Hunter Biden have argued part of the deal sparing him prosecution on a gun charge remains valid.
American industrial icon US Steel is on the verge of being absorbed as industry consolidates further
United States Steel Corp. seems poised to be soon purchased by a competitor, with two bidders revealed in a matter of days and more in the wings. It would mean the takeover of a symbol of American industrialization that for more than a century helped build everything from the United Nations building in New York City to the New Orleans Superdome. After rejecting a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland-Cliffs on Sunday, U.S. Steel said it was considering alternatives. On Monday, industrial conglomerate Esmark offered $7.8 billion for Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel.
McCarthy floats stopgap funding to prevent a government shutdown at the end of next month
Washington (AP) — Congressional leaders are pitching a stopgap government funding package to avoid a federal shutdown after next month. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy raised the idea to House Republicans on a members-only call. On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the two leaders had spoken about such a temporary measure. It's an acknowledgement the Republican-led House and Democratic Senate are nowhere near agreement on spending levels. The fiscal year starts Oct. 1, when funding will be needed. The stopgap measure would fund operations into December but McCarthy needs support from Republicans who are loathe to agree as they push for steeper cuts.
Israel may uproot ancient Christian mosaic near Armageddon. Where it could go next sparks outcry
TEL MEGIDDO, Israel (AP) — An ancient Holy Land mosaic inscribed with an early reference to Jesus as God is at the center of a controversy that has riled archaeologists. Should the centuries-old decorated floor, located near the prophesied site of Armageddon, be uprooted and loaned to a U.S. museum that has been criticized for past acquisition practices? Israeli officials are considering just that. The proposed loan to the Museum of the Bible in Washington also underscores the deepening ties between Israel and evangelical Christians in the U.S, whom Israel has come to count on for political support, tourism dollars and other benefits.
Russia's central bank makes huge interest rate hike to try to prop up falling ruble
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia’s central bank has made a big interest rate hike in an emergency move designed to fight inflation and strengthen the ruble. This week, the country’s currency reached its lowest value since early in the war with Ukraine. The decision Tuesday comes as Moscow increases military spending and Western sanctions weigh on its energy exports. That has dragged down the ruble. Analysts say the flagging currency doesn't mean the Russian economy is in freefall — though it is facing challenges, including rising prices for households and businesses. A lower exchange rate allows Moscow to transfer the dollars it earns from selling oil and natural gas into more rubles to pay pensions and run government agencies.
