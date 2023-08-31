Two ex-Proud Boys leaders get some of longest sentences in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two former leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group have been sentenced to more than a decade each in prison for spearheading an attack on the U.S. Capitol to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election. The 17-year prison term for organizer Joseph Biggs and 15-year sentence for leader Zachary Rehl are some of the longest sentences handed down yet in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack. They were the first Proud Boys to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who will separately preside over similar hearings for three other Proud Boys.
Justice Clarence Thomas reports he took 3 trips on Republican donor's plane last year
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is acknowledging that he took three trips last year aboard a private plane owned by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. It’s the first time in years that Thomas has reported receiving hospitality from Crow. In a report made public Thursday, the 75-year-old justice said he was complying with new guidelines from the federal judiciary for reporting travel. But the filing doesn't include any earlier travel at Crow’s expense, including a 2019 trip in Indonesia aboard the yacht owned by Crow, a wealthy businessman and benefactor of conservative causes. Thomas' report comes amid a heightened focus on ethics at the high court.
A look inside Donald Trump's deposition: Defiance, deflection and the 'hottest brand in the world'
NEW YORK (AP) — In newly public testimony, Donald Trump boasts about building a multibillion-dollar brand and saving “millions of lives” as president. He spars with the New York attorney general suing him for fraud, telling Letitia James “the whole case is crazy” and accusing her staff of trying to trip him up like old-time TV lawyer Perry Mason. Trump’s lawyers posted a transcript of his April deposition in a flurry of court filings Wednesday related to James' lawsuit. A video recording of his testimony could be played when the lawsuit goes to trial Oct. 2.
Election workers have gotten death threats and warnings they will be lynched, the US government says
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a dozen people nationally have been charged with threatening election workers by a special Justice Department unit. Prosecutors are trying to curb the menacing of election workers. Those staffers are being inundated with violent and graphic threats even in normally quiet periods between elections. Some point to former President Donald Trump and his allies repeatedly and falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen and spreading conspiracy theories about election workers. More people are expected to plead guilty Thursday to threatening election workers in Arizona and Georgia. Already, two cases have resulted in yearslong prison sentences including one where a man threatened to “lynch” an Arizona election official.
Residents pick through the rubble of lost homes and scattered belongings in Hurricane Idalia's wake
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida and Georgia residents living along Hurricane Idalia’s path of destruction are picking through piles of rubble where homes once stood, throwing tarps over roofs and gingerly navigating through mazes of streets left underwater or clogged with fallen trees. Rescue and repair efforts were in full force in Florida’s remote Big Bend area, where Idalia roared ashore with 125 mph winds Wednesday, shredding homes, ripping off roofs, snapping tall trees, and turning streets into rivers. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis toured the area with federal emergency officials on Thursday, and President Joe Biden planned to visit Florida on Saturday.
US regulators might change how they classify marijuana. Here's what that would mean
NEW YORK (AP) — When it emerged this week that U.S. health regulators are suggesting that the federal government loosen restrictions on marijuana, the news lit up the world of weed. Specifically, the Health and Human Services Department has recommended removing marijuana from a category of drugs deemed to have “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.” The agency advised moving pot from that “Schedule I” group to the less tightly regulated “Schedule III.” The decision is up to the Drug Enforcement Administration. A reclassification wouldn't legalize recreational pot nationwide. But it would have some impact, particularly on research and pot business taxes.
Texas high court allows law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors to take effect
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court will allow the new state law banning gender-affirming care for minors to take effect on Friday, setting up Texas to be the most populous state with such restrictions on transgender children. A state district judge last week ruled the pending law violated the rights of transgender children and their families to seek appropriate medical care. The judge issued a temporary injunction to block the law. State officials immediately appealed to the state’s highest court for civil cases. The Supreme Court order allowing the law to take effect did not explain the decision. The order did not address whether the law is unconstitutional, and a full hearing is expected.
Biden administration proposes rule that would require more firearms dealers to run background checks
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing a new rule that would require thousands more firearms dealers to run background checks. It's the latest effort by President Joe Biden's top officials to combat rising gun violence nationwide. People who sell firearms online or at gun shows would be need to be licensed and run background checks on the buyers before the sales. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives estimates the rule would affect anywhere from 24,500 to 328,000 sellers. A firearm-industry trade group swiftly raised concerns about the proposal and said it could face a court challenge if finalized in its current form.
At least 74 are dead, many of them homeless, as fire rips through a rundown building in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Authorities say at least 74 people have died in Johannesburg when a nighttime fire ripped through a five-story building that had been used by homeless people and squatters. An emergency services spokesperson said more than 50 others were injured in the blaze that broke out at about 1 a.m. on Thursday. A local official says some of the people living in the building in South Africa’s biggest city threw themselves out of windows to escape the flames and might have died then. There were 12 children among the dead, the youngest a 1-year-old. The emergency services spokesperson says the death toll could increase. Witnesses say as many as 200 people or more may have been living in the building.
'Walking Dead' spinoffs, 'Interview With the Vampire' can resume with actors' union approval
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two spinoffs of “The Walking Dead” and the next season of “Interview With the Vampire” will be resuming production despite the Hollywood strikes after reaching a deal with the actors' union. The union granted what's known as an interim agreement to the three shows on cable channel AMC. The agreements, which have been granted to hundreds of films and TV shows, allow productions outside the alliance of major studios to resume, so long as they grant actors what they were asking for before the strike broke out. The shows are the highest profile series yet to get the deals, which some actors say are undermining their strike.
