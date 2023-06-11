Trump allies cite Clinton email probe to attack classified records case. There are big differences
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Donald Trump readies for a momentous court appearance Tuesday on charges related to the hoarding of top-secret documents, Republican allies are amplifying, without evidence, claims that he's the target of a political prosecution. They’re citing the Justice Department’s decision in 2016 not to bring charges against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over her handling of classified information. She was Trump's Democratic opponent in that year's presidential race. His supporters also are invoking the classified documents investigation concerning President Joe Biden to allege there's a two-tier system of justice. But those arguments overlook many factual and legal differences that limit the value of any such comparisons.
'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski died by suicide in prison medical center, AP sources say
Ted Kaczynski, the man known as the Unabomber who carried out a 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others, died by suicide. Four people familiar with the matter confirmed the cause of death to The Associated Press but were not authorized to discuss it publicly. The 81-year-old Kaczynski was found unresponsive in his cell at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. Emergency responders performed CPR and revived him before he was transported to a hospital. He was pronounced dead later Saturday morning. Kaczynski was suffering from late-stage cancer. Kaczynski lived as a recluse in rural Montana, where he carried out a solitary bombing spree that changed the way Americans mailed packages and boarded airplanes.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia after a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo caught fire. The blaze closed a heavily traveled segment of the East Coast’s main north-south highway indefinitely. Transportation officials warned of extensive delays and street closures and urged drivers to avoid the area in the northeast corner of the city. Officials said the tanker was carrying a petroleum product, possibly hundreds of gallons of gasoline. Video from the scene showed a massive concrete slab had fallen from I-95 onto the road below. There were no reports of injuries. The governor said he would issue a disaster declaration to speed federal funds.
Oldest of 4 siblings who survived Colombian plane crash told family their mother lived for days
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The four Indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after their plane crashed have shared limited but harrowing details of their ordeal with their family, including that their mother survived the crash for days before she died. The kids, now aged 13, 9, 4 and 1, are expected to remain for at least two weeks in a hospital receiving treatment after their rescue Friday. But relatives say some are already speaking and wanting to do more more than lie in bed. The father of the two youngest children said Sunday that the oldest of the four siblings had described to him how their mother was alive for about four days after the plane crashed.
Tony Awards kick off with plenty of athletic Broadway razzle-dazzle, despite writers' strike
NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose opened a blank script backstage and danced and leaped her way to the stage as the telecast kicked off, seizing the moment after the Hollywood writers’ strike left Broadway’s biggest night without words but plenty of razzle-dazzle. An exciting, hectic opening number down the aisle Sunday gave a jolt of electricity to what is usually an upbeat, safe and chummy night. The strike by the Writers Guild of America has left the storied awards show honoring the best of musical theater and plays to rely on spontaneity in a new venue far from the theater district.
Ukraine recaptures village as Russian forces hold other lines, fire on fleeing civilians elsewhere
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military reported recapturing a southeastern village as Russian forces claimed to repel multiple attacks in the area. A regional official said three people were killed and another 10 injured when Moscow’s troops fired at a boat evacuating people from Russian-occupied areas to Ukrainian-held territory along a flooded front line. An Associated Press team on site saw three ambulances drop off injured evacuees at a hospital, one of whom was splattered with blood and was whisked by stretcher into the emergency room. The battlefield showdown in the southeast and chaotic scenes from inundated southern Ukraine marked the latest upheaval and bloodshed in Russia’s war in Ukraine, now in its 16th month.
Ukraine's dam collapse is both a fast-moving disaster and a slow-moving ecological catastrophe
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in southern Ukraine is swiftly evolving into long-term environmental catastrophe. It affects drinking water, food supplies and ecosystems reaching into the Black Sea. Experts say the long-term consequences will be generational. For every flooded home and farm, there are fields upon fields of newly planted grains, fruits and vegetables whose irrigation canals are drying up. Thousands of fish were left gasping on mud flats. Fledging water birds lost their nests and food sources. Countless trees and plants were drowned. Experts say it will take a decade or more to understand the ramifications. Now that the waters are beginning to recede, the decisions ahead seem enormous.
In a last-ditch effort, longtime Southern Baptist churches expelled for women pastors fight to stay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two Southern Baptist churches ousted for having women pastors will be appealing that decision at the Southern Baptist Convention's upcoming annual meeting. Saddleback Church's founding pastor, Rick Warren, is urging SBC delegates to reinstate the California-based megachurch. He said the Baptist statement of faith represents a consensus but should not be used to enforce uniformity. Saddleback leadership believe women can lead under male elders. In Kentucky, Fern Creek Baptist Church — the other congregation appealing — has a different position, believing women can serve at all levels. Southern Baptist will gather this week in New Orleans to decide this matter and others facing the nation's largest Protestant denomination.
Report: Billionaire investor, philanthropist George Soros cedes control of empire to a younger son
NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire investor turned philanthropist George Soros is ceding control of his $25 billion empire to a younger son, Alexander Soros, according to an exclusive interview with the Wall Street Journal published online Sunday. Soros’ business holdings include his nonprofit Open Society Foundations, which is active in more than 120 countries around the world and gives about $1.5 billion annually to back human rights and promote the growth of democracies around the world, The 37-year-old, who goes by Alex, told the newspaper that he is “more political” than his 92-year-old father. But he noted that the two “think alike.” Alex said he was broadening his father’s “liberal aims” and embracing different causes including voting and abortion rights, as well as gender equity.
Most active Philippine volcano spews lava, locals ready to evacuate in event of explosion
DARAGA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines’ most active volcano has begun spewing lava in a gentle eruption and tens of thousands of people have been told to be ready to evacuate from their homes should there be a violent explosion. More than 12,000 villagers have abandoned their homes thus far in mandatory evacuations from mainly poor farming communities within a few kilometers of Mayon volcano’s crater. The volcano in Albay province began showing signs of renewed restlessness last week. And it began expelling lava on Sunday night. The Philippine chief volcanologist says a designated high-risk zone around the volcano may be expanded in the event of a violent eruption.
