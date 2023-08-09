A wildfire on Maui kills at least 6 as it sweeps through historic town, forcing some into the ocean
KAHULUI, Hawaii (AP) — Wildfires have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui, killing at least six people and reducing most of a historic town to ash. County of Maui Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. told a news conference Wednesday that the number of fatalities could rise. At least two dozen people were injured by the fires. Bissen also said dozens have been evacuated. County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin says the fire was widespread in the historic tourist community of Lahaina, including on Front Street, a popular shopping and dining area. Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke is discouraging travelers from coming to Maui, saying that right now, it's “not a safe place to be.”
Special counsel got a search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump's account, documents say
Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for missing the deadline to company. That’s according to court documents released Wednesday. The details were included in a decision from the federal appeals court in Washington rejecting San Francisco-based Twitter’s claim it should not have been held in contempt or sanctioned. It’s unclear what information Smith may have sought from the platform. Possibilities include data about when and where the posts were written, their engagement and the identities of other accounts that reposted Trump’s content.
Biden issues an executive order restricting US investments in Chinese technology
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to block and regulate high-tech U.S.-based investments going toward China. The administration says the move is targeted even though it reflects an intensifying competition between the world’s two biggest powers. The order signed Wednesday covers advanced computer chips, micro electronics, quantum information technologies and artificial intelligence. Senior administration officials says that the effort stemmed from national security goals rather than economic interests, and that the categories it covered were intentionally narrow in scope. The order seeks to blunt China’s ability to use U.S. investments in its technology companies to upgrade its military while also preserving broader levels of trade.
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant
PROVO, Utah (AP) — An armed Utah man accused of making violent threats against President Joe Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents hours before the president landed in the state Wednesday, authorities say. The shooting happened around 6:15 a.m. as special agents tried to serve a warrant on the home of Craig Deleeuw Robertson in Provo, south of Salt Lake City. Biden flew to Utah late Wednesday. The shooting is under review by the FBI. Authorities say Robertson posted online Monday that he had heard Biden was coming to Utah and he was planning to dig out a camouflage suit and begin “cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle.”
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
One of rock’s greatest songwriters and musicians, Robbie Robertson, has died at 80. His manager said he died Wedensday in Los Angeles, surrounded by family. As the guitarist and lead writer for The Band, Robertson mined American music and history for such classics as “The Weight” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.” He later worked on the soundtracks for several Martin Scorsese movies, including “The Departed” and “The Irishman.” Robertson was a self-taught musicologist and storyteller who absorbed everything American from the novels of William Faulkner to the scorching blues of Howlin’ Wolf to the gospel harmonies of the Swan Silvertones.
Ohio vote shows enduring power of abortion rights at ballot box, giving Democrats a path in 2024
CHICAGO (AP) — Abortion wasn't technically on the ballot in Ohio's special election. But the overwhelming defeat of a measure that would have made it tougher to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution this fall was the latest indicator that the issue remains a powerful force at the ballot box. The election saw heavy turnout for what’s typically a sleepy summer election date and sets up another battle in November, when Ohio will be the only state this year to have reproductive rights on the ballot. It also gives hope to Democrats and other abortion-rights supporters who say the matter could sway voters their way again in 2024.
Virginia prison officials won't divulge complaints about facility where inmate died
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Corrections has refused to release records of complaints by inmates at a southwest Virginia prison that's under scrutiny in the 2022 death of an inmate. A lawsuit over the death of inmate Charles Givens raised allegations that multiple inmates at the Marion Correctional Treatment Center had been treated for hypothermia. The Associated Press sought two years of complaints related to frigid temperatures at the prison, nonfunctioning or poorly functioning heating systems and other allegations. The department said it identified 46 pages of responsive records, but invoked an exemption in the state’s open records law to withhold the documents. An agency spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Kidnappers in Haiti release US nurse and her young daughter nearly 2 weeks after their abduction
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An aid organization in Haiti says kidnappers have freed a U.S. nurse and her daughter nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped near the capital of Port-au-Prince. El Roi Haiti, the Christian group founded by Alix Dorsainvil’s husband, announced her release on Wednesday. The July 27 abduction of Dorsainvil and her child happened the very day the U.S. State Department warned U.S. citizens to leave “as soon as possible” and ordered the departure of nonemergency U.S. government personnel from Haiti because of security concerns. The country remains under a U.S. “do not travel” advisory. El Roi Haiti has offered medical care, education and other basic services to people in the country’s poorest areas.
High ocean temperatures are harming the Florida coral reef. Rescue crews are racing to help
LAYTON, Fla. (AP) — In a race against time, multiple organizations are working to save the reef that runs along the Florida Keys during a heat wave that has already led to historic coral bleaching. After receiving reports of the distressed reef in July, various rescue groups have engaged in round-the-clock removal of coral from shallow nurseries in the Atlantic Ocean. Water surface temperatures averaged about 91 degrees last month, well above the typical July average of 85 degrees. Scuba divers are collecting pieces of coral and taking them to land-based labs for short-term storage, or deeper-water nurseries to ride out the heat wave. Some areas of the reef in the lower Florida Keys have already experienced 100% bleaching.
Hip-hop turns 50, reinventing itself and swaths of the world along the way
NEW YORK (AP) — In the five decades since hip-hop emerged out of New York City, it has spread around the country and the world. And at each step there's been change and adaptation, as new, different voices came in and made it their own. Its foundations are steeped in the Black communities where it first made itself known but it's spread out until there’s no corner of the world that hasn’t been touched by it. Hip-hop has impacted everything: Art, culture, fashion, community, social justice, politics, sports, business. This year is being marked as a 50th anniversary celebration.
