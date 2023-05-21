'Exhaust them': Why Ukraine has fought Russia for every inch of Bakhmut, despite high cost
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The nine-month battle for Bakhmut has destroyed the 400-year-old city in eastern Ukraine and killed tens of thousands of people in a mutually devastating demonstration of Ukraine’s strategy of exhausting the Russian military. The fog of war made it impossible to confirm the situation on the ground Sunday in the invasion’s longest battle: Russia’s defense ministry reported that the Wagner private army backed by Russian troops had seized the city. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, said Bakhmut was not being occupied by Russian forces. Regardless, the small city has long has more symbolic than strategic value for both sides.
Debt ceiling: Biden, McCarthy to meet Monday as negotiators 'keep working' to resolve standoff
WASHINGTON (AP) — Another round of debt talks has wrapped up at the U.S. Capitol. White House and House Republican staff met for 2 1/2 hours Sunday evening. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plan to meet in person Monday in search of a deal to avert an economy-wrecking federal default. The Republican leader is expressing cautious optimism about a possible debt ceiling compromise as Washington races to raise America’s borrowing limit before the funds could be depleted early next month. The leaders spoke by phone Sunday while president was returning home on Air Force One from Japan. McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol that the call was “productive.”
'They’re opposed to government. But now they are the government.' One county's hard-right shift
GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — Conservative groups that have targeted and won majorities on local boards and commissions across the United States over the past couple years are now pressing agendas that include election distrust, skepticism of government and a desire to have religion play a greater role in public decision-making. The consequences are becoming apparent in places such as Sumner County, Tennessee, where a local Constitutional Republicans group won a majority last year on the county commission. Members have waged a political war on fellow Republicans they view as insufficiently conservative and are feuding with the county’s election commission in ways that could affect preparations for the 2024 presidential election.
Back in hoodies and gym shorts, Fetterman tackles Senate life after depression treatment
WASHINGTON (AP) — Before Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman checked himself in to a hospital for clinical depression in February, he used to walk the halls of the Senate stone-faced and dressed in formal suits. These days, he’s back to wearing the hoodies and gym shorts he was known for before he became a senator. People close to Fetterman say his more relaxed style is a reflection of the progress he's made after six weeks of inpatient treatment for clinical depression. He was treated with medication and fitted for hearing aids for hearing loss that had made it harder for him to communicate. His hospitalization came less than a year after he had a stroke during his Senate campaign.
Civil rights groups warn tourists about Florida in wake of 'hostile' laws
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The NAACP over the weekend issued a travel advisory for Florida, joining two other civil rights groups in warning potential tourists that recent laws championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.” The NAACP has long been an advocate for Black Americans. It joins the League of United Latin American Citizens, a Latino civil rights organization, and Equality Florida, a gay rights advocacy group, in issuing travel advisories for the Sunshine State. Florida is one of the most popular states in the U.S. for tourists, and tourism is one of its biggest industries.
8-year-old girl sought medical help 3 times on day she died, US immigration officials say
HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — U.S. immigration officials say an 8-year-old girl who died last week in Border Patrol custody was seen at least three separate times by medical personnel on the day of her death. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Sunday that the girl had complained of vomiting and a stomachache before later suffering what appeared to be a seizure. The girl’s mother had previously told The Associated Press that agents had repeatedly ignored her pleas to hospitalize her medically fragile daughter. CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller says he ordered several steps be taken to ensure appropriate care for all medically fragile people in his agency's custody.
SpaceX sends Saudi astronauts, including nation’s 1st woman in space, to International Space Station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s first astronauts in decades are headed to the International Space Station on a chartered multimillion-dollar flight. SpaceX launched the first Saudi female astronaut on Sunday along with a Royal Saudi Air Force fighter pilot. They’re joined by an American from Tennessee and a retired NASA astronaut who now works for the Houston company that arranged the trip. Their capsule should reach the space station Monday morning. They’ll spend just over a week there before splashing down off the Florida coast. Axiom Space, which organized the flight, won’t say how much the tickets cost.
Angry fans crash through gate at El Salvador soccer match in stampede that kills 12, injures dozens
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Officials and witnesses say that fans angry at being blocked from entering a Salvadoran soccer league match knocked down an entrance gate to the stadium, leading to a crush that killed 12 people and injured dozens. The stampede happened Saturday night during a quarterfinals match between clubs Alianza and Fas at Monumental Stadium in Cuscatlan in southern San Salvador. One fan said that “the game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. but they closed the gate at 7 p.m. and left us outside with our tickets in our hands." He said people got angry, adding: "We asked them to let us in, but no. So they knocked the gate down.”
New York City has a right to shelter, but will it establish a right to sleep outside?
NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic leaders in major U.S. cities are finding themselves politically squeezed when it comes to addressing homelessness. Their constituents are tiring of seeing homeless encampments sprouting across communities. Advocates for homeless people are denouncing the hardline approaches being taken in large cities including New York and Los Angeles. A unanimous New York City Council has passed a “Homeless Bill of Rights." It not only codifies a long-standing right to shelter but would establish the right to sleep outside. New York would be the first big U.S. city to establish the right if Adams allows the measure to become law.
Brooks Koepka delivers another major performance to win PGA
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is a major champion again. Gone are those injuries that led to doubt whether he was still part of golf's elite. Koepka won the PGA Championship at Oak Hill by closing with a 67 and winning by two shots over Scotties Scheffler and Viktor Hovland. He now has won the PGA Championship three times. And it was his fifth major title. Only 14 players have won more. It was the first major by a LIV Golf player since the Saudi-funded league began nearly a year ago. California club pro Michael Block made an ace and tied for 15th.
