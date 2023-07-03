Legitimacy of 'customer' in Supreme Court gay rights case raises ethical, legal flags
A Christian graphic artist who the Supreme Court said can refuse to make wedding websites for gay couples pointed during her lawsuit to a request from a man named “Stewart” and his husband-to-be. The twist? Stewart says it never happened. The revelation has raised questions about how Lorie Smith’s case was allowed to proceed all the way to the nation’s highest court with such an apparent misrepresentation and whether the state of Colorado, which lost the case, has any legal recourse. Legal experts say an error like this — especially at the level of the Supreme Court — is highly unusual.
A year of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians just escalated. Is this an uprising?
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s latest large-scale military raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank had undeniable similarities with the second Palestinian uprising of the early 2000s. But the current fighting also has key differences from those intense years of violence. It’s more limited in scope, with Israeli military operations focused on several strongholds of Palestinian militants. It’s also a symptom of a conflict with no foreseeable end. The Palestinian leadership is weakened, and the Israeli government has been accelerating the expansion of settlements that have eroded any chance of Palestinian statehood.
A Texas man who went missing as a teen in 2015 has been found alive, his family and police say
HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a Texas man who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive. Houston police spokesman John Cannon said Monday that officers and firefighters found Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV around 10 p.m. Thursday after getting a call of a person being down in front of a church in southeast Houston. It was not immediately known where Farias had been the last eight years. In a statement, Farias' mother says her son has not been able to communicate but is receiving care. Farias was 17 years old when he was reported missing in March 2015.
Multiple people shot in Philadelphia; suspect in custody
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say multiple people have been shot in Philadelphia. A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department tells The Associated Press there were “multiple gunshot victims” Monday night but said no other information on their conditions was immediately available. Police spokesperson Miguel Torres told CNN a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered. Police spokesperson Jasmine Reilly told the network six victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and two were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Elon Musk put new limits on tweets. Users and advertisers might go elsewhere
TikTok and Instagram users can scroll with abandon. But Twitter owner Elon Musk has put new curfews on his digital town square, the latest drastic change to the social media platform that could further drive away advertisers and undermine its cultural influence as a trendsetter. Keeping up with a sports game, extreme weather conditions or a major news event is getting harder under Musk’s new rules. He's at least temporarily capped the number of tweets you can view as part of an apparent attempt to relieve the company’s overloaded web infrastructure. It's cutting back on the reach and engagement that advertisers want on social media.
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of Robert De Niro, dies at 19
NEW YORK (AP) — Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro and Diahnne Abbott, has died at 19. His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the news Monday in an Instagram post. Drena De Niro shared Leandro with artist Carlos Mare, who posted black squares sans caption on his Instagram accounts. Further details were not immediately available. The 51-year-old Drena De Niro is the oldest of Robert De Niro's now seven children. She is an actor and her son acted alongside her in three projects, including the 2018 hit “A Star Is Born.” Robert De Niro said in a statement that he was “deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo.”
Mexico's old ruling party fractures following election loss
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s old ruling party has fractured, following the loss of the last major state it governed. The Institutional Revolutionary Parties held the presidency and almost all statehouses without interruption for 70 years. But the PRI, as the party is known, has been reduced to a shadow of its former self. On Monday, four leading PRI senators announced they are quitting the group. Senators led by former interior secretary Miguel Osorio Chong announced they will form a new group called “Congruence for Mexico.” The new group will not be able to compete in the 2024 presidential elections.
Activists spurred by affirmative action ruling challenge legacy admissions at Harvard
WASHINGTON (AP) — A civil rights legal group is challenging legacy admissions at Harvard University, saying the practice discriminates against students of color by giving an unfair boost to the mostly white children of alumni. Lawyers for Civil Rights, a nonprofit based in Boston, is filing the civil rights complaint on behalf of Black and Latino community groups in New England, alleging that Harvard’s admissions system violates the Civil Rights Act. It’s the latest effort in a growing push against legacy admissions. Backlash against the practice has been building in the wake of last week’s Supreme Court’s decision ending affirmative action in college admissions.
Maternal deaths in the US more than doubled over two decades. Black mothers died at the highest rate
A new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows maternal deaths across the U.S. more than doubled in two decades in unequal proportions. Black mothers died at the nation’s highest rates. American Indian and Native Alaskan mothers saw the biggest increases in deaths. And there was high maternal mortality in the Midwest, some northern Mountain states and the Southeast. The new study is a state-by-state analysis of maternal deaths from 1999 to 2019 across five racial ethnic groups.
The aftermath of mass shootings infiltrates every corner of survivors’ lives
CHICAGO (AP) — Beyond medical bills in the millions and the weight of trauma and grief, mass shooting survivors and their family members contend with scores of changes showing how their lives have been upended by violence. From financial costs such as hospital bills, rehabilitation, counseling and a service animal to personal costs including giving up a career, strained relationships and the loss of autonomy and a sense of security, survivors from shootings in Uvalde, Colorado Springs, Las Vegas and Highland Park say a few tragic minutes have shifted their entire trajectories.
