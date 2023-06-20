In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for submersible lost near Titanic wreck
In a race against the clock on the high seas, an expanding international armada of ships and airplanes is searching for a submersible that vanished in the North Atlantic while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic. U.S. Coast Guard officials said the search covered 10,000 square miles (26,000 square kilometers) but turned up no signs of the lost sub known as the Titan. Although rescuers planned to continue looking, time was running out because the vessel would have less than two days of oxygen left if it is still intact and functioning.
Trump's penchant for talking could pose problems as Mar-a-Lago criminal case moves ahead
WASHINGTON (AP) — Criminal defendants are routinely advised to avoid commenting on pending charges against them. But Donald Trump, the former president and current White House hopeful, is no ordinary defendant. In his first televised interview since his arraignment last week on federal charges, the former president acknowledged that he personally went through boxes of documents taken from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, drew factually incorrect parallels between his case and classified document probes concerning other politicians and claimed that he didn’t actually have a Pentagon attack plan that the indictment says he boasted about to others. Those comments — like any remarks made by a defendant about an ongoing case — could complicate his lawyers’ work.
What to know about Hunter Biden's plea deal in federal tax and gun case
The announcement that federal prosecutors have reached a plea deal with President Joe Biden’s son Hunter over tax and gun charges marks the likely end of a five-year Justice Department investigation that has dogged the Biden family. It doesn’t, however, mean that congressional Republicans are done with their own wide-ranging probe into nearly every facet of Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Some of the Republican candidates hoping to face off against President Biden in the 2024 election are decrying the deal as evidence of an unfair justice system, particularly in light of the federal charges against Donald Trump, though there are obvious differences between the two cases.
Judge rules Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors violates US Constitution
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has struck down Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming care for minors. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody ruled Tuesday that the nation’s first ban on such care for children violates the U.S. Constitution. Moody in 2021 had temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban while he considered the challenge to the measure. The law prohibited doctors from providing gender-affirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18. It also prohibited doctors from referring patients elsewhere from such care. The ban had been widely criticized by medical groups.
Pentagon accounting error provides extra $6.2 billion for Ukraine military aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by $6.2 billion over the past two years, resulting in a surplus that will be used for future security packages. The total surplus is about double early estimates. Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh says a detailed review of the accounting error found that the military services used replacement costs rather than the book value of equipment that was pulled from Pentagon stocks and sent to Ukraine. As a result, the department has additional money to use to support Ukraine as it pursues its counteroffensive against Russia.
Sweltering heat tests Texas' power grid and patience as thousands in South still without electricity
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ power grid operator is asking residents to voluntarily cut back on electricity due to anticipated record demand on the system as a heat wave keeps parts of the state and southern U.S. in triple-digit temperatures. Much of Texas on Tuesday was under excessive heat warnings. In the West Texas city of San Angelo, temperatures soared to an all-time high of 114 degrees. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas' request is its first this year asking customers to curtail their energy use. In neighboring Oklahoma, meanwhile, more than 100,000 customers are eagerly awaiting the restoration of power following weekend storms. And in Louisiana, more than 51,000 electricity customers are still without power.
Utah school district returns the Bible to shelves after appeals and outcry
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Bible will return to the shelves in a northern Utah school district that provoked an outcry after it banned it from middle and elementary schools last month. The Davis School District said in a statement on Tuesday that its board had determined the sacred text was age-appropriate for all school libraries. The committee’s reversal is the latest development in the debate over what materials should be available in public schools. The Bible challenge was submitted to a committee formed after the passage of a new state law expanding residents' ability to challenge books. The Bible was among a list of books facing scrutiny.
Supreme Court turns away veterans who seek disability benefits over 1966 hydrogen bomb accident
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal on behalf of some U.S. veterans who want disability benefits because they were exposed to radiation while responding to a Cold War-era hydrogen bomb accident in Spain. The justices not did comment Tuesday in turning away an appeal from Victor Skaar, an Air Force veteran in his mid-80s. Skaar, of Nixa, Missouri, filed class-action claims seeking benefits for him and others who say they became ill from exposure to radiation during the recovery and cleanup of the undetonated bombs at the accident site in Palomares, a village in southern Spain, in 1966. A federal appeals court rejected the class-action claims. The Supreme Court’s action leaves that ruling in place.
What it's like to get a Wes Anderson education, from 'Rushmore' to 'Asteroid City'
NEW YORK (AP) — Much has been made of Wes Anderson’s often-recurring troupe of actors like Bill Murray, Adrien Brody and Owen Wilson. But for many young actors, Anderson’s film sets have been their first real blush with moviemaking — or, at least, Anderson’s elegant style of it. Since “Rushmore" introduced Jason Schwartzman, Anderson’s films have been a nurturing if surreal environment for young performers. For young actors, it can be a thrilling education. Anderson’s latest, “Asteroid City,” features successive generations of actors who have broken through in his movies, including Schwartzman, Tony Revolori and newcomers Jake Ryan and Grace Edwards. “Asteroid City” opens nationwide Friday.
How you water the garden can save you money, gallons and your plants, too
If you water your garden right, you can save water and money and make plants healthier. Watering with a hose allows you to direct water precisely where you need it, above the roots. That eliminates waste and reduces the chance of some diseases. Placing rubber soaker or drip irrigation hoses around the plants is a similarly efficient method. Other tips include watering in the morning, so the surface water doesn't evaporate in the sun. And water deeply, if perhaps less often, so the soil can really soak it up. You can recycle cooking water for use in the garden so long as it's not salted. And choose plants native to your area since they won't require as much water to thrive.
