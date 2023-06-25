Russian mercenaries' revolt undermines Putin and could lead to further challenges to his rule
For the first time in his more than 20-year rule, President Vladimir Putin’s power appeared to hang in the balance this weekend. And even though the rebellious Russian mercenary forces who descended on Moscow have turned back, Putin will struggle to project the image of a man in total control that he once did. That could set the stage for further challenges to his rule at home and could weaken Russia’s hand in the war in Ukraine. With spectacular ease and a stated aim of ousting Russia’s defense minister, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner troops swept into Rostov-on-Don on Saturday and seized the military headquarters there. They then continued hundreds of kilometers (miles) north on a lightning march to Moscow without meeting any serious resistance.
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has refocused attention on the conundrum: who should pay for the sweeping search? With rescuers and the public fixated first on saving and then on mourning those aboard, it has made for uneasy conversation. In the end, it turned out that the sub had imploded near the Titanic wreckage. In the past, government agencies have typically taken on the cost of such searches, even when rich people pay thousands of dollars for questionable activities.
US Coast Guard will lead investigation of Titan implosion with help from Canada, France, UK
The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday it is leading an investigation into the loss of the Titan submersible that was carrying five people to the Titanic, to determine what caused it to implode. Capt. Jason Neubauer, chief investigator, said the salvage operations are ongoing, and they have mapped the accident site. He did not give a timeline for the investigation. Neubauer said the convening of a Marine Board of Investigation is the highest level of investigation conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard. Investigators are working closely with other national and international investigative authorities.
As fuel taxes plummet, states weigh charging by the mile instead of the tank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — U.S. states are facing a myriad of hurdles as they experiment with programs to eventually replace the motor fuel taxes that have paid for roads for more than a century. Those taxes are generating less each year due to inflation, fuel efficiency and the rise of electric cars. One popular proposal is to charge drivers by the mile rather than the gallon. But eight years after Oregon began a voluntary pilot program, it's still having trouble getting many people to sign on. Other ideas are to tax electricity from public vehicle charging stations or tack charges onto door-to-door package deliveries. States are now weighing whether to start making the programs mandatory.
No more needles? A daily pill may work as well as Wegovy shots to treat obesity
Losing significant amounts of weight may soon be as easy as taking a daily pill. New research released Sunday shows high-dose oral versions of the medication in the blockbuster drugs Ozepmic and Wegovy may work as well as the popular injections — even in hard-to-treat people with diabetes. Drugmaker Novo Nordisk said it intends to seek approval for a weight-loss pill in the U.S. later this year. The company didn't say how much the new pills would cost or how widely available they'll be.
Trump returns to Michigan with hopes of repeating the battleground success he found in 2016
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Donald Trump is looking to reclaim territory in Michigan that helped propel him to the White House but slipped from his grasp four years later. The former president spoke Sunday evening in suburban Detroit. That's where he lost ground between 2016 and 2020 and would need to win it back if he becomes the 2024 Republican nominee. Michigan, along with Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, flipped in 2016 to put Trump in the White House but then went for Democrat Joe Biden four years later. Trump spoke at Oakland County GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner, where he was honored by the party as its “Man of the Decade.”
BET Awards delivering party-like celebration of 50 years of hip-hop and its many styles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A masked Lil Uzi Vert has opened the 2023 BET Awards on a platform suspended from the ceiling and jumped into a pyrotechnic-filled kickoff performance the quickly turned into a celebration of hip-hop’s early years. Then came a hip-hop history lesson: DJ Kid Capri walked the audience through a medley of the earliest days of New York City ’80s rap culture featuring The Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight,” MC LYTE’s “Cha Cha Cha”, D-NICE’s “Call ME D-Nice” and Big Daddy Kane’s “Raw,” into a partial cover of “Just A Friend,” an homage to the late great Biz Markie. The show is being broadcast live from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater.
Riders plunge from a derailed roller coaster in Sweden, killing one and injuring several others
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Officials say a roller coaster train has derailed in Stockholm, sending some passengers plunging to the ground in an amusement park accident that left one dead and nine injured. Witnesses described a chaotic scene at the Jetline roller coaster as the front of the train appeared to jump off the tracks before coming to a stop, with one car tilted toward the ground. The park's chief executive says the front of the train partly derailed and stopped on the track at a height of between 6 and 8 meters (between 20 and 25 feet). He says a total of 14 people were on board, of which one person died and several were injured.
Civil rights icon James Meredith, 90, falls at Mississippi event but has no visible injuries
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Civil rights icon James Meredith fell outside the Mississippi Capitol at an event marking his 90th birthday. He suffered no visible injuries. Meredith tumbled forward onto a portable lectern that also toppled Sunday as he appeared before some 200 people. Those around him scrambled to help him into a wheelchair. A person close to the family said Meredith was doing better later Sunday and resting at home. White mobs rioted in 1962 when Meredith enrolled as the first Black student at the University of Mississippi. In 1966, a white man shot and wounded Meredith as he marched in the state to promote Black voting rights.
LGBTQ+ Pride Month reaches its grand crescendo on city streets from New York to San Francisco
NEW YORK (AP) — LGBTQ+ revelers and allies are partying coast to coast for the grand crescendo of Pride Month. Thousands of people filled New York's Fifth Avenue in celebration, with parades and parties cascading across the country through Chicago, Houston, and on to San Francisco. Organizers went out of their way to spotlight the importance of non-binary and transgender activists as new laws targeting LGBTQ+ rights proliferate in statehouses. Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver and Seattle are all hosting annual Pride parades. But while some people are whooping it up in celebration, many are mindful of the growing conservative countermovement to limit rights.
