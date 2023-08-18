City empties as thousands flee wildfire burning near capital of Canada's Northwest Territories
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Residents have heeded warnings to evacuate the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories as a wildfire burns just miles outside the city of 20,000. Meanwhile, a wildfire set homes ablaze in a city in British Columbia. Yellowknife residents have taken to the road in long convoys, while othes boarded emergency flights to neighboring Alberta. Authorities said the wildfire was within 9 miles of the city Friday afternoon. Hundreds of miles south, homes were burning in West Kelowna, British Columbia. Residents have been ordered to evacuate 2,400 properties, while another 4,800 properties are on alert. The town's fire chief says the wildfire grew “exponentially worse” overnight.
Powerful Hurricane Hilary heads for Mexico's Baja. Rare tropical storm watch issued for California
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Hilary is churning off Mexico’s Pacific coast as a powerful Category 4 storm threatening to unleash torrential rains on the mudslide-prone border city of Tijuana before heading into Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years. Forecasters warn the storm could cause extreme flooding, mudslides and even tornadoes. No tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since Sept. 25, 1939. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hilary strengthened rapidly early Friday then lost some steam in the afternoon, with sustained winds falling from 145 mph to 130 mph. Nevertheless, it is forecast to still be a hurricane when it nears Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on Saturday night and will probably approach California on Sunday as a tropical storm.
FEMA has paid out more than $5.6 million to Maui survivors, a figure expected to grow significantly
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday it has approved more than $5.6 million in assistance to nearly 2,000 households in Maui so far as the federal government tries to help survivors of the devastating wildfires. The White House and FEMA approved a one-time payment of $700 per household for needs like clothing, food, or transportation. The agency will also pay to put survivors up in hotels and motels and says it has paid out $1.6 million in rental assistance as of Friday. Those figures are expected to climb significantly as some calculations estimate the wildfires caused billions of dollars in damages.
US, Japan and South Korea agree to expand security ties at summit amid China, North Korea worries
CAMP DAVID, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea have agreed to expand security and economic ties at a historic summit Friday at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David. Their meeting and their agreement come at a time that the three countries are on an increasingly tense ledge in their relations with China and North Korea. Biden says the three countries will establish a hotline to discuss responses to threats. He announced the agreements, including what they have termed the “Camp David Principles,” at the close of his talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits revived by appeals court
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court has revived lawsuits from two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them when they were boys. California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal finds Friday that the lawsuits of Wade Robson and James Safechuck should not have been dismissed by a lower court. The judges say the men can legally claim that workers for the two Jackson-owned corporations named as defendants in the cases had a responsibility to protect them. Attorneys for the estate of the late pop star say the allegations were untrue, and that it did not make legal sense for Jackson’s own employees to be expected to protect children from their boss.
Proud Boy on house arrest in Jan. 6 case disappears ahead of sentencing
WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities are searching for a member of the Proud Boys extremist group who disappeared days before his sentencing in a U.S. Capitol riot case, where prosecutors are seeking more than a decade in prison. Christopher Worrell of Naples, Florida, was supposed to be sentenced Friday after being found guilty of spraying pepper spray gel on police officers, part of the mob storming the Capitol as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Prosecutors had asked a judge to sentence him to 14 years. Court records show the sentencing was canceled Tuesday and a bench warrant issued for his arrest, initially under seal. The U.S. attorney’s office for Washington, D.C., said he was unaccounted for and encouraged the public to share any information about his whereabouts.
George Santos says ex-fundraiser caught using a fake name tried a new tactic: spelling it backwards
NEW YORK (AP) — After he was caught using a fake name, an ex-fundraiser for U.S. Rep. George Santos tried a new tactic: spelling it backwards. Sam Miele was charged Wednesday with trying to impress potential donors by assuming the identity of a former aide to a top House Republican. Santos says he fired Miele upon learning of the deception. He now says Miele later reached out, pretending to be a deep-pocketed donor named Reyem Nad. Before long, staffers realized that was the name of the aide Miele had been accused of impersonating, but spelled backwards. In an interview with The Associated Press, Santos said the move was “desperate and bizarre.” An attorney for Miele declined to comment.
Stem cells from one eye show promise in healing injuries in the other
A new study shows a promising procedure to treat severe injuries in one eye by using stem cells from the other. Results of the early-stage research were published Friday in the journal Science Advances. Researchers take a small biopsy from the healthy eye, grow and expand the stem cells in a lab and then transplant them into the injured eye. Four patients in the study got the transplants. The first person to undergo the procedure was a man from Alabama who suffered a chemical burn that left him blind, unable to tolerate light and gave him frequent headaches. He's now able to see well enough to drive.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez claims he's qualified for GOP presidential debate, but RNC can't confirm
NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez claims he’s qualified for next week’s Republican opening presidential debate. But senior advisers with the Republican National Committee who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share internal discussions later said Suarez hasn’t yet officially met the criteria. Suarez would be perhaps the least-known Republican on the stage at Wednesday’s gathering in Milwaukee, if he's there. But with more than 10 million viewers expected, Suarez says the debate would give him equal footing to contrast his personality against his higher-profile opponents. Suarez would become the ninth White House hopeful to meet the fundraising and polling thresholds required to participate in the opening face-off of the 2024 campaign.
San Francisco launches driverless bus service following robotaxi expansion
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco has launched an autonomous shuttle service less than a week after regulators approved the expansion of robotaxis despite traffic and safety concerns. The free shuttle will run daily in a fixed route called the Loop around Treasure Island, the site of a former U.S. Navy base in the middle of San Francisco Bay. The all-electric vehicle, which doesn’t have a driver’s seat or steering wheel, is staffed with an attendant who can drive the bus with a handheld controller if necessary. San Francisco is one of a growing number of cities worldwide that are testing the safety and potential of self-driving technology to transform public transportation.
