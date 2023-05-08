Why so many mass killings? Families, experts seek answers
More than 100 people have been killed in mass killings thus far in 2023, an average of one a week. The family members and friends of those lost to the violence are haunted by the question of why these attacks are still happening. Experts point to a few contributing factors: a general increase in all types of gun violence in recent years, the proliferation of firearms amid lax gun laws, and a political climate unable or unwilling to change the status quo in meaningful ways. Such explanations are little comfort to Americans reeling from the cascading, collective trauma of mass violence.
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police in Brownsville, Texas, are preparing to arrest the hospitalized driver of an SUV that slammed into a crowd, killing eight people waiting for a bus Sunday outside a migrant shelter in the border city. Police confirmed the latest victim died Sunday night. At least 10 others were injured. The shelter’s surveillance video shows some of the victims were sitting on a curb around 8:30 a.m. Sunday when the driver hit them with an SUV that ran a light before crashing into the victims. Police say they are investigating whether the crash was accidental or intentional and whether the driver was intoxicated.
Tanked Biden pick highlights escalation of dark-money forces
WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden nominated Gigi Sohn to serve on the Federal Communications Commission, she expected to face criticism over her desire to expand free internet access and improve competition among broadband providers. Instead, Sohn found herself the target of an aggressive campaign funded by an organization that doesn’t have to disclose its donors. The American Accountability Foundation called Sohn too partisan, anti-police and soft on sex trafficking. Sohn withdrew her nomination, partly blaming "dark money political groups with bottomless pockets.” The battle over Sohn’s nomination shows how such organizations are swaying public opinion and is emblematic of how nominees' missteps are being used against them by such groups.
Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has rejected his last chance to testify at a civil trial where a longtime advice columnist has accused him of raping her in a luxury department store dressing room in 1996. Trump let a 5 p.m. Sunday deadline pass without asking to testify. It wasn't a surprise. Trump has not shown up once during the two-week Manhattan federal court trial. Writer E. Jean Carroll has testified at length. She has repeated claims she first made publicly in a 2019 memoir. The jury has viewed excerpts of an October videotaped deposition in which Trump vehemently denied raping Carroll or ever really knowing her.
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is enacting a major security clampdown ahead of annual commemorations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. Authorities are curbing the use of drones, jet skis and car-sharing services amid its 14-month war with Ukraine. Russian media said at least 21 Russian cities canceled May 9 military parades — the staple of Victory Day celebrations across Russia — for the first time in years. Regional officials blamed unspecified “security concerns” or vaguely referred to “the current situation” for the restrictions and cancellations. It was not clear whether their decisions were taken in coordination with the Kremlin. Last week, Russia was rattled by reports that two Ukrainian drones flew into Moscow and reached the Kremlin before being shot down.
Teacher appreciation? Try better pay, more governors say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As schools across the country struggle to find teachers to hire, more governors are pushing for pay increases and bonuses for the beleaguered profession. Some are doing it for the second straight year, as others vow to beat out other states competing for educators. Ahead of Monday’s start of national Teacher Appreciation Week, 26 governors are talking about boosting teacher compensation. That’s according to the nonprofit Teacher Salary Project. It’s not clear how far pay raises will go toward relieving the shortages. Some teachers say it’s too little, too late to fix problems that are years in the making.
'Risk it all': Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A recent surge of migrants in the Brownsville, Texas, area of the U.S.-Mexico border is highlighting immigration challenges as the U.S. prepares for the end of a policy linked to the coronavirus pandemic that allowed it to quickly expel many migrants. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during a visit to the border last week the U.S. has been preparing for the end of the restrictions called Title 42 on Thursday. But Mayorkas also stressed the situation at the border is “extremely challenging.” On the other end of the Texas border, the city of El Paso has also seen a migrant surge.
California reparations panel OKs state apology, payments
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California’s historic reparations task force has voted to approve recommendations for possible payments to Black residents and a formal apology for the state’s role in perpetuating discriminatory policies. The nine-member committee took a series of votes Saturday on its final report to lawmakers, which is officially due July 1. The Legislature will then determine how, if at all, to act on the suggestions. The first vote approved a detailed account of historical discrimination against Black Californians in areas such as voting, housing, education, the legal system and others. Other recommendations included suggestions for crafting an apology for the legacy of slavery and economic reports on possible reparations payments.
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
The Biden administration is starting work on new regulations it says will expand the rights of airline passengers. The rulemaking process being announced Monday would require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they're stranded for reasons within the airline's control. It's the Democratic administration's latest salvo at the airlines. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and airline executives have blamed each other for causing flight disruptions. The Biden administration's pledge to draft new rules for airline consumers comes just weeks before the start of the peak summer travel season. Most of the 10 largest U.S. airlines have promised to pay for accommodations for passengers stranded overnight.
The Frenchie becomes a favorite — and a dog-show contender
NEW YORK (AP) — French bulldogs are ranked as the United States’ favorite dog breed, yet none has ever won the nation’s pre-eminent dog show. But this year, a Frenchie named Winston is a strong contender to take the trophy at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. After coming in second at the show last year and winning another major event in November, he competes Monday for a shot at the top prize. Frenchies have undergone a stunning surge in popularity in the U.S. over the last 30 years. But their rise has been dogged by concerns about their health and debate over the ethics of breeding them.
