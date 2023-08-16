Fires and others disasters are increasing in Hawaii, according to this AP data analysis
KIHEI, Hawaii (AP) — Hurricane-fueled flash floods and mudslides. Lava that creeps into neighborhoods. Fierce drought that materializes in a flash. Earthquakes. And now, deadly fires that burn block after historic block. Hawaii is increasingly under siege from disasters, and what is escalating most is wildfire. That's according to an Associated Press analysis of Federal Emergency Management Agency records. The reality can clash with the vision of Hawaii as a paradise. It is, in fact, one of the riskiest states in the country. There were as many federally declared wildfire disasters this month in Hawaii as in the 50 years between 1953 and 2003.
Schools reopening, traffic moving again in signs of recovery from Maui fires that killed 106
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Public schools on Maui are starting the process of reopening and vehicle traffic is moving again in signs of recovery a week after wildfires demolished a historic town and killed over 100 people. Meanwhile, additional cadaver dogs arrived Wednesday to help teams searching for remains of the dead on Hawaii’s second-largest island. Survivors have been contending with intermittent power and unreliable cell service as they seek help rebuilding their lives. With the death toll already at 106, a mobile morgue with coroners, pathologists and technicians has arrived to help with the grim task of sorting through remains. The governor has warned that a new storm could complicate the search and recovery.
US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The move comes less than two weeks after the Americans were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup earlier than ever before. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move has not been officially announced. The four-time tournament champions struggled throughout this World Cup. The Americans played well in the Round of 16 against Sweden, but ultimately fell on penalties after a scoreless tie. The U.S. scored just four goals over the course of the tournament. The United States had never finished worse that third in the tournament.
Veto overridden: Ban on gender-affirming care for minors takes effect in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Transgender youth in North Carolina have lost access to gender-affirming treatments after the state’s Republican-controlled General Assembly voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of that legislation and others involving gender in sports and classroom instruction. GOP supermajorities in the House and Senate rejected the Democratic governor’s veto late Wednesday in a tense session. Though a legal challenge is expected, the law takes effect immediately and bars medical professionals from providing hormone therapy, puberty-blocking drugs and surgical gender-transition procedures to most under 18. North Carolina now becomes the 22nd state to enact legislation restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for minors. The veto override was one of a handful blasted by the governor.
Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for Trump and 18 others in election case
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor in Atlanta who obtained an indictment this week against former President Donald Trump and 18 others wants to take the case to trial in March. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a proposed scheduling order filed with the court Wednesday that she wants the trial to start on March 4. She is also proposing that arraignments for the defendants happen the week of Sept. 5. Trump and 18 others were indicted Monday by a Fulton County grand jury. They are accused of committing various crimes as part of a scheme to keep Trump in power after his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.
Americans are divided along party lines over Trump’s actions in election cases, AP-NORC poll shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows Americans are deeply divided along party lines in their views of President Donald Trump’s actions in the most recent criminal charges brought against him. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that about half of Americans say Trump's alleged attempt to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 vote count was illegal. The poll, which was conducted before Monday’s charges in the Georgia case, also shows that about half of Americans approve of the Justice Department indicting Trump over his efforts to remain in office after losing the 2020 election.
Nicaraguan government seizes highly regarded university from Jesuits
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Jesuits say Nicaragua's government has confiscated the University of Central America in Nicaragua, which is one of the region’s most highly regarded colleges. The seizure is the latest in a series of expulsions, closures and confiscations by the regime of President Daniel Ortega targeting the Roman Catholic Church and opposition figures. The Jesuits' announcement Wednesday says the government seized all the university's property, buildings and bank accounts. It quotes the government as claiming the university “operated as a center of terrorism.” The Jesuits say the accusation is unfounded.
Pig kidney works in a donated body for over a month, a step toward animal-human transplants
NEW YORK (AP) — New York surgeons transplanted a pig's kidney into a brain-dead man and for over a month it's worked normally. The experiment at NYU Langone Health marks the longest a pig kidney has functioned in a person, albeit a deceased one. Researchers plan to track the organ's performance for a second month. Also Wednesday, another research team from the University of Alabama at Birmingham reported success implanting pig kidneys in a donated body for seven days. It's another step in the long quest to one day use animal organs to save human lives.
An appeals court backs some abortion drug limits, pending the Supreme Court's approval
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mail-order access to a drug used in the most common form of abortion in the U.S. would end under a new federal appeals court ruling . However, the ruling issued Wednesday can't take effect until the Supreme Court weighs in. The decision by three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans overturned part of a lower court ruling that would have revoked the Food and Drug Administration’s 23-year-old approval of mifepristone. But it left intact part of the ruling that would end the availability of the drug by mail, allow it to be used through only the seventh week of pregnancy rather than the 10th, and require that it be administered in the presence of a physician.
Devastated Tuohys ready to end conservatorship for Michael Oher, lawyers say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A lawyer for a prominent Memphis couple with a longstanding relationship to former NFL player Michael Oher says that they want to end a conservatorship that he’s challenging in court. Lawyer Randall Fishman says Wednesday that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy intend to enter into a consent order to end the conservatorship. Oher filed a petition Monday in Tennessee accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators. Oher, now 37, wants a full accounting of assets. He says he received nothing from the Oscar-nominated movie “The Blind Side." The Tuohys have called the allegations ridiculous and part of a shakedown attempt.
