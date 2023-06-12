Trump arrives in Florida as history-making court appearance approaches in classified documents case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has arrived in Florida ahead of a history-making federal court appearance Tuesday on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department’s efforts to get the records back. Trump’s appearance in Miami will mark his second time since April facing a judge on criminal charges. But unlike a New York case some legal analysts derided as relatively trivial, the Justice Department’s first prosecution of a former president concerns conduct that prosecutors say jeopardized national security, with Espionage Act charges carrying the prospect of a significant prison sentence.
Relatives fight for custody of kids who survived plane crash and weeks in Amazon jungle
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A custody battle has broken out among relatives of four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash and 40 harrowing days alone in the Amazon rainforest. Their maternal grandparents are vying with the father of the two youngest to take care of the children, whose mother died in the May 1 crash. They have accused him of domestic abuse. The siblings range in age from 1 to 13. They are still in a hospital and are expected to stay there for several more days. Social workers are using that time to interview relatives to determine who should have custody. The head of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare says a caseworker has been assigned at the grandparents' request.
Ukraine claims recapture of seven villages in early stages of counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says its troops have retaken seven villages from Russian forces in the country’s south and southeast. The reported gains emerged Monday in the early stages of the nation’s counteroffensive. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on the Telegram app that the Ukrainian flag was again flying over the village of Storozhov in the eastern Donetsk region. She also reported gains in villages in the neighboring Zaporizhzhia province. The gains were impossible to verify and could be reversed in the to-and-fro of war. They amounted to 35 square kilometers.
1 dead after tour boat capsizes inside Erie Canal water tunnel cave in western New York
Officials in Lockport, New York, say one person died and multiple people are in the hospital after a boat capsized during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal. Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours at about 11:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities say 29 people were aboard the boat when it flipped, sending them into water up to 6 feet deep. Authorities say 11 people were sent to local hospitals with minor injuries. The tours take visitors on an underground boat ride illuminated only by small lights.
McCarthy and conservatives reach a truce to allow House to move forward on bills
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appears to have resolved, for now, an impasse with some of the more conservative members of his caucus who had brought the chamber to a standstill last week. McCarthy met Monday with nearly a dozen lawmakers in his office in an effort to quell a revolt and jumpstart various priorities that had stalled last week amid the GOP infighting. He called it a productive meeting where “everybody’s attitude was, ‘How do we find where we all work together?’” McCarthy promised more meetings with last week’s holdouts and a focus on reducing federal spending in the weeks ahead.
Pat Sajak announces 'Wheel of Fortune' retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pat Sajak is taking one last spin on “Wheel of Fortune,” announcing Monday that its upcoming season will be his last as host. The 76-year-old announced his retirement from the venerable game show in a tweet, calling his time on the show “a wonderful ride." Sajak, 76, has presided the game show, which features contestants guessing letters to try to fill out words and phrases to win money and prizes, since 1981. He took over duties from Chuck Woolery, who was the show’s first host when it debuted on daytime television in 1975. Sajak will continue to serve as a consultant on the show for three years after his retirement as host.
Officials say driver lost control of gas-filled tanker before fire collapsed main East Coast highway
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline lost control on an off-ramp and flipped the tanker truck on its side in a wreck that set it afire and collapsed a section of the East Coast’s main north-south highway. That's what Pennsylvania’s top transportation official says in the first official accounting of a wreck that threw hundreds of thousands of morning commutes into chaos and disrupted untold numbers of businesses. State Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll says the driver was northbound “trying to navigate the curve, lost control of the vehicle, landed on its side and ruptured the tank.”
2 active-duty Marines plead guilty to Capitol riot charges
Two men who were active-duty members of the Marines Corps when they stormed the U.S. Capitol have pleaded guilty to riot-related criminal charges. Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen are scheduled to be sentenced in September by U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia says Abate and Hellonen both pleaded guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Many Capitol rioters are military veterans, but only a few were actively serving in the armed forces when they joined a mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
'First of its kind' Illinois law will penalize libraries that ban books
CHICAGO (AP) — A new law signed in Illinois on Monday will require the state's libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024. If they refuse, they will not receive state funding. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the law will make Illinois the first state in the nation to outlaw book bans. The new measure comes into play as states across the U.S. push to remove certain books in schools and libraries, especially those about LGBTQ+ themes and by people of color. Illinois lawmakers’ approval of the bill splintered across party lines, with Republicans in opposition.
Australian bus driver released on bail after being charged over 10 passengers' deaths
CESSNOCK, Australia (AP) — Police in Australia allege a bus driver was driving too fast when his 57-seat vehicle rolled on its side and hit a guard rail in heavy fog, killing 10 wedding guests and injuring 25 others. Brett Andrew Button was driving 35 passengers on a 20-minute journey from a wedding reception at the Wandin Estate Winery to the town of Singleton late Sunday when the Volvo bus rolled at a roundabout. Button had been in police custody but was released on bail when he appeared in a Cessnock court Tuesday charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving in relation to each death and one count of negligent driving. Police alleged the “speed was too quick for him to negotiate that roundabout.”
