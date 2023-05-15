Report on FBI's Trump-Russia investigation: Some problems but not the 'crime of the century'
WASHINGTON (AP) — An investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign has finally been concluded. The prosecutor leading the inquiry has submitted a much-awaited report that found major flaws. It is the culmination of a four-year investigation into possible misconduct. It contained withering criticism of the FBI but few significant revelations. Nonetheless, it will give fodder to Trump supporters who have denounced the Russia investigation, as well as as Trump opponents who say Durham’s meager court record — one guilty plea and two acquittals at trial — shows his probe was a politically motivated farce.
3 people killed by New Mexico gunman who shot and wounded 2 officers, police say
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been killed and two police officers are among at least seven people injured in a shooting Monday in a northwestern New Mexico community before law enforcement shot and killed the 18-year-old suspect. Farmington Police Department said on Facebook that the shootings occurred at around 11 a.m. in the city, which is home to about 50,000 people. Police say at least three members of the public were killed and that officers confronted and killed a suspect at the scene. Authorities say the two officers were shot but their injuries were not life-threatening.
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2, including intern, at congressman's Virginia office
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia says a man with a baseball bat walked into his Fairfax office, asked for him, and assaulted two of his workers. Fairfax City Police in northern Virginia said in a tweet that a man is in custody and that the victims were treated for non life-threatening injuries. The Virginia Democrat said the man entered his district office Monday morning and asked for him before before the attack that injured two women in his office — an outreach director and an intern working her first day on the job. He said he knew of no motive for the attack.
Groups demand officials share information on Texas mall gunman's motives
DALLAS (AP) — Members of several Texas groups on Monday demanded that authorities quickly acknowledge whether they believe the neo-Nazi who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall over a week ago was racially motivated in choosing his victims. More than a week after the May 6 attack at the Allen Premium Outlets, authorities haven’t released a motive for the attack, and a Texas Department of Public Safety official has said it appeared that 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia targeted the location rather than a specific group of people. But Lily Trieu, interim executive director of Asian Texans for Justice, said many community members who contacted her felt that assessment was “outrageous.”
Georgia prosecutor fights back against Trump attempt to remove her from election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor who’s investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is fighting back against the former president’s attempt to remove her from the case and exclude certain evidence. Trump’s Georgia legal team in March asked the court to toss out the report of a special grand jury that had been seated in the case and to prevent prosecutors from using any evidence or testimony stemming from the panel’s investigation. They also asked that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office be barred from continuing to investigate or prosecute the case. Willis argued in a motion Monday that motion is without merit and should be denied or dismissed.
Woman sues Rudy Giuliani, saying he coerced her into sex, owes her $2 million in unpaid wages
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says she worked as a consultant for Rudy Giuliani alleges in court papers that the former New York City mayor coerced her into sex and owes her nearly $2 million. Noelle Dunphy said in the lawsuit that she was Giuliani’s business development director from 2019 to 2021. She initially made her allegations public in January, but she detailed her claims further in a legal complaint filed Monday in New York. Giuliani “vehemently” denied the allegations through a spokesperson. His lawyer had also previously denied that Dunphy ever worked for Giuliani.
Number of migrants fell 50% at US southern border after immigration changes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of migrants encountered at the U.S. southern border fell 50% during the last three days compared with the days leading up to the end of a key pandemic-era regulation. But Homeland Security's assistant secretary for border and immigration policy said Monday that it’s too early to say why or what this means for the long-term. For three years, the U.S. had used the pandemic as a way to quickly evict people from the country. That authority expired Thursday at midnight. But before it did, the U.S. rolled out strict immigration restrictions, and many migrants rushed to come to the U.S. before those restrictions kicked in.
Fire at New Zealand hostel kills at least 6 people, prime minister says
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A fire ripped through a hostel in New Zealand’s capital overnight, killing at least six people and forcing others to flee in their pajamas in what a fire chief called his “worst nightmare.” The building wasn't yet safe for police to enter, but fire officials say they are continuing to try to account for everyone. One resident said smoke was pouring under his door on the top floor of the four-story building. He jumped out of a window, landing a roof two floors below. The Loafers Lodge offered affordable rooms for short or long stays to people of a wide range of ages. Some were vulnerable people placed there by government agencies.
At 81, Martha Stewart becomes oldest Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model
NEW YORK (AP) — Sports Illustrated has chosen Martha Stewart as one of its 2023 swimsuit issue models. And in true Stewart fashion, her selection by the magazine comes with an extra something special. At 81, the businesswoman and media personality is the oldest model to pose for the cover of the swimsuit edition. In an Instagram post, Stewart said she hopes her cover will inspire people “to try new things" no matter what age. The magazine announced Monday the other cover models this year are recording artist Kim Petras, actor Megan Fox and model Brooks Nader. The issue hits newsstands May 18.
Colorado man tries to trade places with dog to avoid DUI arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado say a driver, who was pulled over for speeding, tried to switch places with his dog to avoid arrest. Police say an officer watched him maneuvering inside the car before he got out on the passenger side on Saturday night in Springfield, a town on the state's Eastern Plains. Officials say he showed signs of being drunk and ran when asked how much he had had to drink. He was arrested on suspicion of charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol as well as for previous warrants for his arrest.
