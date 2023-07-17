Russia has halted a wartime deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain. It's a blow to global food security
LONDON (AP) — Russia has halted a breakthrough wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed people into poverty. A Kremlin spokesman announced Monday that Russia would suspend the Black Sea Grain Initiative until its demands to get its own agricultural shipments to the world are met. While Russia has complained that restrictions on shipping and insurance have hampered its agricultural exports, it has been shipping record amounts of wheat. It’s the end of an accord that the U.N. and Turkey brokered to allow food to leave the Black Sea region after Russia invaded its neighbor.
Key Russian bridge to Crimea is attacked again, with Moscow blaming Ukraine for blast that kills 2
An attack before dawn damaged part of a bridge linking Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea that is a key supply route for Kremlin forces in the war with Ukraine. The strike Monday has forced the span’s temporary closure for a second time in less than a year. Two people were killed and their daughter was injured. Vehicle traffic on the Kerch Bridge came to a standstill, while rail traffic across the 19-kilometer (12-mile) span was halted for about six hours. Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee said the strike was carried out by two Ukrainian maritime drones. The attack was the second major strike on the bridge since October, when a truck bomb blew up two of its sections.
South Korea's death toll from destructive rainstorm grows to 40 as workers search for survivors
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Heavy downpours are lashing South Korea for a ninth day as rescue workers struggle to search for survivors in landslides, buckled homes and swamped vehicles in the most destructive storm to hit the country this year. As of Monday, at least 40 people have died, 34 others are injured and more than 10,000 people have had to leave their homes since July 9, when heavy rain started pounding the country. The severest damage has been concentrated in South Korea's central and southern regions.
Northeast starts to dry out after flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — An already saturated Northeast has started drying out after a second round of heavy rain in a week, including a flash flood in Pennsylvania that claimed at least five lives. Authorities say two children, a 9-month-old boy and his 2-year-old sister, remain missing in Bucks County’s Upper Makefield Township. Flash flooding hit parts of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey over the weekend. A confirmed tornado touched down in North Brookfield, Massachusetts; there were no reports of injuries or major property damage. Some roads in several New Hampshire towns caved in from the heavy rain. Vermont reported no immediate safety threats following earlier historic flooding. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg planned to visit Monday.
Heat wave bakes southern Europe, sparking warnings to stay inside, drink water and limit exercise
ROME (AP) — Italian health authorities are intensifying heat warnings as southern Europe enters a brutally hot week. The health ministry on Monday issued 10 recommendations to protect elderly people, the sick and pets from the heat. Officials are urging people to stay indoors during the hottest hours, drink at least 1.5 liters (about half a gallon) of water a day and refrain from strenuous exercise at peak daylight times. The mercury in Rome reached 35 C (95 F) just before noon Monday and was forecast to near 40 C (104 F) by the hottest part of the afternoon. Italy's capital was expected to be even hotter Tuesday, as were several other Italian cities.
Georgia mass shooting suspect is killed during intense search and 3 officers are wounded, police say
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say officers killed a man in an exchange of gunfire as they tried to arrest the suspect in the weekend killings of four people near Atlanta. Officials add a sheriff’s deputy and two police officers were wounded Sunday while trying to take 40-year-old Andre Longmore into custody. All three are expected to recover. Officials say Longmore was gunned down in an Atlanta suburb about 15 miles from where the four shooting deaths occurred Saturday. All of the victims were in their 60s and residents of the same Hampton, Georgia, subdivision where Longmore lived.
Judge in Trump documents case under the spotlight as arguments near
MIAMI (AP) — A month after former President Donald Trump was charged with mishandling classified documents, the judge presiding over the case is set to take on a more visible role as she weighs competing requests on a trial date and hears arguments this week on a key area of law. A pretrial conference Tuesday to discuss procedures for handling classified information will represent the first courtroom arguments in the case before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon since Trump was indicted five weeks ago. The arguments could give insight into how Cannon intends to preside over the case while she also confronts the unresolved question of how to schedule Trump’s trial as he campaigns for president.
Elton John backs Kevin Spacey's testimony at the actor's sexual assault trial
LONDON (AP) — Elton John has testified for the defense at Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial as the actor’s lawyer attempted to discredit a man who claimed the Oscar winner aggressively grabbed his crotch in a car on the way to the singer’s house. John appeared remotely Monday from Monaco to testify about Spacey’s one appearance at the annual gala he held at his Windsor home. One of the alleged victims accused Spacey of assaulting him in 2004 or 2005. Spacey testified that he only attended the event in 2001. John’s husband, David Furnish, testified earlier that he had checked photographs and Spacey only attended that year. Spacey has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges that include sexual and indecent assault counts.
10 years since bankruptcy, Detroit's finances are better but city workers and retirees feel burned
DETROIT (AP) — Thousands of Detroit city employees and retirees lost big on July 18, 2013, when a state-appointed manager made Detroit the largest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy. A decade later, the Motor City has risen from the ashes of insolvency, with balanced budgets, revenue increases and millions of dollars socked away. But those who have spent years on Detroit’s payroll worry about their depleted pensions and lack of healthcare coverage when they retire. The bankruptcy restructured or wiped out about $7 billion in debt, while setting aside $1.7 billion to improve city services. Businesses, foundations and the state donated more than $800 million to soften pension cuts.
Golf has long been about making connections. That won't change in an LIV-PGA Tour world
The history of golf courses serving as a boardroom with grass is a lengthy one. Corporate executives and politicians have used the game as a chance to make deals and generate influence for years. That is unlikely to change after the stunning merger of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. If anything, some in and around the corporate world are looking to find ways to make sure the sport is more inclusive. Some schools are offering workshops on golf as a networking opportunity because they understand the doors that can be opened by being around the game at a corporate level.
