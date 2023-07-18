Trump downplays his legal challenges on the campaign trail in Iowa after revealing new target letter
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Former President Donald Trump joked about his legal challenges while campaigning in eastern Iowa on Tuesday night, just hours after announcing he’d received a target letter in the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Headlining a Republican county meeting, Trump attacked the Justice Department while trying to make light of what could be his third criminal indictment since March. He told the audience at an Elks Lodge in Cedar Rapids: “I didn’t know practically what a subpoena was and grand juries. Now I’m becoming an expert." He also taped a town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity that aired later Tuesday.
US soldier who fled to North Korea had served 2 months in South Korea prison on assault charge
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. officials say an American soldier who fled across the heavily armed border from South Korea into North Korea had served nearly two months in prison and was released. The officials say Private 2nd Class Travis King had been held on assault charges and was being sent home to Fort Bliss, Texas. In Texas he could have faced additional military discipline and discharge from the service. King was taken to the airport but later left and joined a tour of the Korean border village of Panmunjom, where he ran across the border. He becomes the first American detained in the North in nearly five years.
Texas trooper's accounts of bloodied and fainting migrants on US-Mexico border unleashes criticism
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The White House is criticizing Texas’ operation to stop migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico after a state trooper told a supervisor that the mission has become inhumane. Nicholas Wingate sent an email this month giving accounts of migrants that were left bloodied from razor-wire barriers and fainting in triple-digit temperatures. He also said he and another trooper were given orders to “push the people back into the water.” The White House press secretary said Tuesday that the trooper’s account, if true, was “abhorrent.” A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson says the account is under internal investigation and that the department has no policy instructing troopers to push migrants into the water.
A strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean shakes Central America
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of El Salvador has shaken much of Central America from Nicaragua to Guatemala, sending residents in some cities streaming into the streets. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the epicenter was 27 miles (43 kilometers) south of Intipuca, El Salvador at a depth of 43 miles (70 kilometers). That point is outside the Gulf of Fonseca where Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua all share coastline. In El Salvador’s capital, residents ran into the streets as the ground shook, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Human waste leaking from truck causes crashes on Connecticut highway
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Human waste leaking from a tractor trailer caused crashes on a Connecticut highway Monday night including one involving two state police cruisers. Authorities say 10 vehicles were in accidents on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport. No major injuries were reported. A motorcycle rider lost control and fell onto the road, ending up in a hospital with minor injuries. Vehicles crashed into other vehicles and concrete barriers. State police charged the driver with reckless driving, reckless endangerment and failing to secure a load. Troopers say he knew there was a leak but drove anyway. His employer declined to comment.
Pennsylvania woman who used bullhorn to direct Capitol rioters is convicted of Jan. 6 charges
A Pennsylvania woman who used a bullhorn to direct rioters attacking the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of charges that she joined the mob in an attempt to keep President Joe Biden out of the White House. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth heard testimony without a jury before he convicted Rachel Marie Powell on Tuesday of felony charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, siege. A video captured Powell using a bullhorn to encourage other rioters and give them detailed instructions about the layout of the Capitol. Court records show that Lamberth convicted Powell of nine counts, including a charge that she obstructed the joint session of Congress for certifying Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.
Phoenix scorches at 110 for 19th straight day, breaking big U.S. city records in global heat wave
PHOENIX (AP) — The extreme heat scorching Phoenix set a record Tuesday, the 19th consecutive day temperatures hit at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) in a summer of suffering that's echoing around much of the globe. As human-caused climate change and a newly formed El Nino are combining to shatter heat records worldwide, the Phoenix region stands apart among major metropolitan areas in the U.S. Weather historian Christopher Burt of the Weather Company says no other major city has had any streak of 110-degree days or 90-degree nights longer than Phoenix.
Top US firms supplied equipment to keep Russian oil flowing after Ukraine invasion
America's top oilfield services companies sold millions of dollars in vital oil equipment to Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. The largest, SLB, maintained and even grew its business after others eventually departed. SLB announced late last week it would stop exporting equipment to Russia as The Associated Press prepared to publish a report on the companies' Russian operations. Customs data vetted by AP showed Russia imported more than 5,500 items worth more than $200 million from the American companies. The technology helped keep some of the world's most challenging oilfields operating in a sector that accounts for almost half of Russia's revenue. An SLB spokeswoman said the company operated within evolving international sanctions.
House Republicans propose planting a trillion trees as they move away from climate change denial
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are searching for solutions to climate change without restricting American-produced energy that comes from burning oil, coal and gas. Scientists overwhelmingly agree that heat-trapping gases released from the combustion of fossil fuels are pushing up global temperatures. But Republicans remain opposed to government action to force emissions reductions. Instead, they have embraced the idea of planting a trillion trees. A 2019 study suggested that planting trees to suck up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere could be one of the most effective ways to fight climate change. But environmental scientists call the idea a distraction from cutting emissions from fossil fuels.
Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's attorney general has filed felony charges against 16 Republicans who acted as fake electors for then-President Donald Trump in 2020. In charges filed Tuesday, they are accused of submitting false certificates confirming they were legitimate electors despite Joe Biden’s victory in the state. The group includes the head of the Republican National Committee’s chapter in Michigan, as well as the former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party. Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, alleged a “coordinated effort” among Republican parties in several battleground states to push so-called alternate slates of electors with fake documents. Nessel said she wants federal authorities to make an evaluation for possible charges.
