Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents
MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging he hoarded classified documents detailing sensitive military secrets and schemed to thwart government efforts to get them back. Trump appeared before a judge in Miami’s federal courthouse on Tuesday. He is the first former president charged with federal crimes. Authorities say Trump schemed and lied to block the government from recovering the documents concerning nuclear programs and other sensitive military secrets stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate. It’s the second criminal case Trump faces as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024. He’s also accused in New York state court of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments during the 2016 campaign.
Amazon says AWS is operating normally after outage that left publishers unable to operate websites
SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon’s cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services experienced an outage on Tuesday, affecting publishers that suddenly found themselves unable to operate their sites. The company said on its website that the root cause of the issue was tied to a function called AWS Lambda, which lets customers run code for different types of applications. Roughly two hours after customers began experiencing errors, the company posted on its AWS status page that many of the affected AWS services were “fully recovered” and it was continuing to recover the rest. Soon after 6:30 pm E.T., the company announced all AWS services were operating normally.
Leader of Belarus says he wouldn't hesitate to use Russian nuclear weapons to repel aggression
MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus' authoritarian leader says his country has already received some of Russia's tactical nuclear weapons, emphasizing that he wouldn't hesitate to order their use in the event of an aggression against his country. Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the planned deployment of the short-range nuclear weapons to Moscow’s neighbor and ally Belarus, in a move widely seen as a warning to the West. Putin has stressed that Russia will retain control of the weapons, but Tuesday's statement by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko contradicted him. Speaking on Russian state TV, Lukashenko claimed some of those weapons had already arrived in Belarus even though Putin said they would be deployed next month.
Impassioned appeals by ousted churches spotlight Southern Baptists' stance against women pastors
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Longtime pastors of two churches have made their final appeals to Southern Baptists, asking for their churches to be let back into the denomination after being ousted for having women pastors. Rick Warren, the founding pastor of Saddleback Church, gave an impassioned appeal during the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting in New Orleans. He asked Southern Baptist church representatives casting deciding votes to agree to disagree on the issue. The Rev. Linda Barnes Popham of Fern Creek Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky, made a similar appeal to rejoin the convention. The results of the vote will be announced Wednesday, the final day of the two-day event.
Prosecutors accuse weapons expert in Baldwin case of drinking, smoking
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors are accusing the weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer of drinking and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the filming of “Rust.” They say she was likely hungover when she loaded a live bullet into the revolver. They leveled the accusations Friday in response to a motion filed last month by Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys that seeks to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge. Gutierrez-Reed's attorney said Tuesday that the prosecution's case is weak and they're resorting to character assassination claims. Prosecutors also said in the filing that they expect to decide within the next 60 days whether to recharge Baldwin.
The Beatles are releasing their 'final' record. AI helped make it possible
LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney says artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon’s voice from an old demo to create “the last Beatles record," decades after the band broke up. McCartney told the BBC on Tuesday that the technology was used to separate the Beatles’ voices from background sounds during the making of director Peter Jackson’s 2021 documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back.” He said the new song is set to be released later this year. McCartney told BBC radio that Jackson was “able to extricate John’s voice from a ropey little bit of cassette and a piano." He said: “We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI so then we could mix the record."
Los Angeles city councilman charged with 10 counts, including embezzlement and perjury
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles city councilman with embezzlement and perjury in the latest criminal case to upend the scandal-plagued governing board of the nation’s second-largest city. Curren Price Jr. faces five counts of grand theft by embezzlement, three counts of perjury and two counts of conflict of interest. That is according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The council has been rocked by a series of scandals and resignations among members. Mayor Karen Bass’ office said in a statement that she had not seen the charges but was “saddened by this news.”
Teacher who was shot by 6-year-old student in Virginia has resigned, school officials say
The first-grade teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student in Virginia no longer works for the school system that employed her. Newport News Public Schools said Tuesday that Abby Zwerner resigned. Her separation became official Monday. Zwerner's departure comes more than two months after she sued the district for $40 million and accused school officials of gross negligence. Zwerner suffered serious injuries from the shooting and has endured multiple surgeries. Jeffrey Breit is an attorney for Zwerner. He told WAVY-TV on Tuesday that Zwerner was fired. The school system refutes that claim. It released previous emails in which Zwerner declared her intent to resign.
Republicans to cut University of Wisconsin budget in ongoing fight over diversity and inclusion
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are planning to cut funding for University of Wisconsin campuses as the GOP-controlled state Legislature and school officials continue to clash over efforts to promote diversity and inclusion. The UW System wants to pay for more diversity programs on campus from a pool of nearly $115 million in general funding it requested over the next two years. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the state’s top Republican, said Tuesday that he wants to cut all spending on diversity initiatives in the university's budget. The fight mirrors a broader cultural battle playing out nationally over college diversity efforts.
Starbucks denies claims that it's banning Pride displays but union organizers are skeptical
Starbucks is denying union organizers’ claims that it is banning Pride displays in its U.S. stores in the wake of Target and other brands experiencing a backlash. But Starbucks Workers United, the union organizing U.S. Starbucks stores, says store managers around the country have been curtailing or removing displays during a monthlong celebration of LGBTQ+ people. In some cases, workers were told that Pride displays were a safety concern, citing recent incidents at Target. Starbucks says there has been no change to its policy and it encourages store leaders to celebrate Pride in June.
