Reports: Prosecutors have tape of Trump discussing holding onto classified doc after leaving office
WASHINGTON (AP) — There are media reports that Justice Department prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of former President Donald Trump from after he left office in which he talks about holding onto a classified document related to a potential attack on Iran. CNN first reported that Trump suggested on the recording that he wanted to share with others information from the document but that he knew there were limitations about his ability to declassify records after he left office. The comments on the recording, made in July 2021 at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, would appear to undercut his repeated claims that he declassified the documents he took with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, after leaving office.
After sailing through House on bipartisan vote, Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal now goes to Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — After sailing through the House on a bipartisan vote, the debt ceiling and budget cuts package now goes to the Senate. President Joe Biden negotiated the deal with Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avert a U.S. default crisis. They worked to assemble a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans to push it to approval. A similar bipartisan effort will be needed in the Senate to overcome opposition. The U.S. was facing a potentially disastrous default in less than a week if Congress failed to act. Despite deep disappointment from hard-right Republicans that budget cuts don't go far enough, it was approved on a bipartisan House vote with Democrats. The Senate is expected to act quickly by the end of the week.
Jordan's royal wedding to get underway in ceremony packed with stars and deep symbolism
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate have arrived at the wedding ceremony of Jordan’s crown prince and his Saudi bride. The British royal couple headline a high-powered guest list for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif. Members of the royal families of Belgium, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands and Japan are also attending. The Jordanian and British royal families have long had a special relationship. Both William, 40, and Hussein, are graduates of Britain’s Royal Military Academy of Sandhurst. The two spent time together when the crown prince hosted William during a 2018 trip to Jordan.
AI chips are hot. Here's what they are, what they're for and why investors see gold
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The hottest thing in technology is an unprepossessing sliver of silicon closely related to the chips that power video game graphics. It's an artificial intelligence chip, designed specifically to make building AI systems such as ChatGPT faster and cheaper. The chips and their leading designer, Nvidia, are now at the center of what some experts consider an AI revolution that could reshape the technology sector and possibly the world along with it. That sentiment — and an unexpectedly positive sales forecast — pushed up Nvidia shares by almost 25% last Thursday after the company forecast a huge jump in revenue. The company was briefly worth more than $1 trillion on Tuesday.
Aide fired by George Santos says he got his job after sending money to Republican's deputy
NEW YORK (AP) — A man who briefly worked as an aide to U.S. Rep. George Santos has told House investigators he got his job after sending a series of payments to one of the Republican’s top deputies. Derek Myers worked briefly as a legislative assistant to Santos. After he was let go, he accused Santos of sexual harassment. Myers told staff of a House subcommittee Wednesday that when he was trying to get Santos to hire him in January, he sent at least six $150 payments to Vish Burra, the Republican's director of operations. Myers said he sent the money unsolicited because he believed Burra wasn’t getting paid at the time and couldn’t afford food. But he said he also hoped it might help him get a job. Burra declined to comment.
LGBTQ+ people flock to Florida for Gay Days festival
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Central Florida is about to become a hub of LGBTQ+ life. That's because tens of thousands of people are flocking to the area’s theme parks and hotels this week to go on thrill rides, dance at all-night parties and lounge poolside at hotels during the decades-long tradition known as Gay Days. The slew of anti-LGBTQ+ laws that Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers have championed are not stopping organizers from encouraging visitors from around the world to come to Orlando. They say a large turnout will send a message that LGBTQ+ people aren’t going away in Florida.
Danny Masterson convicted of 2 counts of rape; ‘That '70s Show’ actor faces 30 years to life
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors have found “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson guilty of two out of three counts of rape, and he could get 30 years to life in prison. The jury reached the verdict Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom, where Masterson was led out in handcuffs. It was the second trial for the 47-year-old actor, after a jury deadlocked in his first. Masterson has been convicted of raping two women at his home between 2001 and 2003. Prosecutors say he drugged the women so he could assault them, then used his prominence in the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences for decades.
FTC hits Amazon with $25 million fine for violating child privacy with Alexa voice assistant
WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon has agreed to pay a $25 million civil penalty to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations it violated a child privacy law and deceived parents by keeping for years kids’ voice and location data recorded by its Alexa voice assistant. Separately, the company has agreed to pay $5.8 million in customer refunds for alleged privacy violations involving its doorbell camera Ring. Amazon says it disagrees with the FTC’s claims on both matters and denies violating the law. But it says the settlements “put these matters behind us” and its devices and services aim to protect consumer privacy.
Latest Russian missile bombardment of Ukraine’s capital kills at least 3 people, including a child
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say the latest pre-dawn Russian missile attack on Kyiv on Thursday has killed at least three people, including a 9-year-old child and her mother. Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 10 cruise and ballistic missiles launched by the Kremlin’s forces Thursday, but falling debris caused damage and casualties on the ground, wounding 16 people. The latest Russian attack, using what Ukrainian officials said were short-range Iskander ground-launched missiles, came as Kyiv planned to celebrate International Children’s Day. Russia has kept up a steady barrage of the Ukrainian capital and other parts of the country in recent weeks as Kyiv readies what it says is a counteroffensive to push back Moscow’s troops, 15 months after their full-scale invasion.
Earth is 'really quite sick now' and in danger zone in nearly all ecological ways, study says
A new study says Earth has pushed past seven out of eight scientifically established safety limits and into “the danger zone,” not just for an overheating planet that’s losing its natural areas, but for well-being of people living on it. The study, published Wednesday, looks not just at guardrails for the planetary ecosystem but for the first time it includes measures of “justice,” which is mostly about preventing harm for groups of people. The study looks at climate, air pollution, phosphorus contamination, nitrogen pollution, groundwater supplies, fresh surface water, the unbuilt natural environment and the overall natural and human-built environment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.