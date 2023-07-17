Children lost in flooding as US endures extreme weather, from smoke up north to heat in the West
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Extreme weather conditions enveloped the U.S. Monday as the East Coast recovered from flooding, sizzling temperatures beset the West and several northern states contended with unsafe air quality from Canadian wildfires. In Pennsylvania, emergency crews are still searching for a missing 9-month-old boy and his 2-year-old sister, whose family car was swept away in a weekend deluge. Meanwhile, Death Valley in California is flirting with record-high temperatures that could reach a staggering 125 degrees Monday. And finally, the Environmental Protection Agency says extensive swaths of the northern United States are experiencing unhealthy air quality as smoke from Canada’s wildfires pushes the air quality index into the red zone.
Phoenix's long simmering heat poised to break records for relentless high temperatures
PHOENIX (AP) — A relentless, dangerous streak of temperatures hitting 110 degrees or more is poised to smash a record for Phoenix and for major U.S. cities showing that Earth’s summer swelter is as persistent as it is hot. Meteorologists say the scorching stretch tied the record Monday and is set to reach 19 days on Tuesday, meteorologists said. Perhaps even more deadly is the lack of cooling at night as Phoenix. Monday was the eighth straight day of temperatures that haven't gone below 90 at night. That's another record for the desert city, and makes it hard people to cool off overnight.
Actors and writers on strike are united and determined in the face of a long summer standoff
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Solidarity and stamina are themes on picket lines in New York and Los Angeles as striking actors and writers are bracing for a long standoff with studios. Writers who have been on strike since May and actors who are only on their second day Monday emphasized that they are energized by picketing together. Kevin Bacon was on the picket line in New York and said he was there to support the members of his union who have to struggle to get by. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Monday's press briefing that the president believes all workers, including writers and actors, deserve fair pay.
Spotlight on judge in Trump documents case intensifies following controversial earlier ruling
MIAMI (AP) — A month after former President Donald Trump was charged with mishandling classified documents, the judge presiding over the case is set to take on a more visible role as she weighs competing requests on a trial date and hears arguments this week on a key area of law. A pretrial conference Tuesday to discuss procedures for handling classified information will represent the first courtroom arguments in the case before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon since Trump was indicted five weeks ago. The arguments could give insight into how Cannon intends to preside over the case while she also confronts the unresolved question of how to schedule Trump’s trial as he campaigns for president.
Turning Point Action's student activists were torn between Trump and DeSantis last year. Not anymore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Student activists who assembled in Florida last year for Turning Point Action’s annual summit were torn, wrestling with whether former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the Republican Party’s best hope for 2024. One year later, there is no more doubt. Instead, attendees at last weekend's conference booed at even the suggestion of a contested primary and are all in on Trump. The event offered a snapshot of the broader contours of the GOP presidential contest six months before voting is to begin. While DeSantis was once seen as a serious threat to Trump’s hold on the party, the former president remains consistently ahead in early polls.
Why allowing Ukraine to ship grain during Russia's war matters to the world
LONDON (AP) — Russia has suspended a wartime deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey that was designed to move food from Ukraine to parts of the world where millions are going hungry. The Black Sea Grain Initiative has allowed 32.9 million metric tons of grain to be exported from Ukraine since last August. The group that facilitates the initiative says more than half of that has gone to developing countries. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the part of the deal related to Russia has not been fulfilled. Moscow has complained that its own agricultural shipments have faced hurdles. That’s despite Moscow shipping record amounts of wheat.
Abortion in Iowa is legal again, for now, after a judge blocks new restrictions
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa judge temporarily blocked the state’s new ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy days after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the measure into law. The judge’s decision on Monday means abortion is once again legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy while the courts assess the new law’s constitutionality. The new law prohibits almost all abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. It has been in effect since Friday as the judge made his decision.
4 slain in Georgia mass shooting memorialized as neighbors gather for candlelight vigil
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Four victims of a shooting in an Atlanta suburb are being remembered as loving relatives, an expert locksmith and beautiful singer. Residents of Hampton are gathering Monday to hold a prayer vigil in their honor, two days after they were shot and killed by another resident of their neighborhood. Police and witnesses named 40-year-old Andre Longmore as the shooter. The killings sparked a search that ended Sunday with Longmore dead in a shootout. Longmore's mother says her son needed mental help for nearly a decade but his family and officials couldn’t force him to get treatment. Longmore had a mental breakdown in 2014, mother Lorna Dennis, told WSB-TV.
Biden still concerned about judicial overhaul as he extends invite to meet with Israel's Netanyahu
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet in the U.S. this fall, even as he expresses ongoing concerns about Netanyahu’s controversial plans to overhaul his country’s judicial system. The Monday phone conversation between the U.S. and Israeli leaders comes on the eve of a visit by Israel’s figurehead president Isaac Herzog to the White House. It also comes as Netanyahu’s government pushes forward with the judicial changes that have sparked widespread protest in the country. The Biden administration declined to say whether Biden would host Netanyahu at the White House or on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly.
Arrest in Gilgo Beach killings isn't end of investigation, police say. Other deaths remain unsolved
MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Detectives investigating the long-unsolved slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings have searched a storage facility in the Long Island community of Amityville over the weekend. Suffolk County police confirmed Monday that detectives executed a search warrant at Omega Self Storage on Sunrise Highway. The search is related to the investigation that led to last week’s arrest of architect Rex Heuermann. He was charged Friday with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims whose remains were found buried along a remote beach highway. Heuermann's attorney says his client denies committing the crimes. A message seeking comment was left with managers at the storage facility.
