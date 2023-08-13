Hawaii churches offer prayers for the dead and the missing after devastating Maui wildfires
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Parishioners mourned the dead and prayed for the missing in Hawaii churches as communities began looking ahead to a long recovery from last week’s wildfire on Maui. The blaze demolished a historic town and killed more than 90 people. Hawaii officials urged tourists to avoid traveling to Maui because many hotels are preparing to house evacuees and first responders. Authorities are also warning that the effort to find and identify the dead is just beginning. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said Saturday that crews with cadaver dogs have covered just 3% of the search area.
7 killed in Ukraine's Kherson region, including a 23-day-old baby girl
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Seven people – including a 23-day-old baby girl – have been killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, according to the country’s Internal Affairs Ministry. Elsewhere in the south, Ukrainian military officials say that Kyiv’s forces have made progress, claiming some success near a key village in the Zaporizhzhia region and capturing other unspecified territories. Meanwhile, a Russian warship fired warning shots at a Palau-flagged cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea. It's the first time Russia has fired on a merchant ship beyond Ukraine since exiting a UN-brokered grain deal last month. In Russia, local officials reported that on Sunday air defense systems shot down four drones in regions bordering Ukraine.
Alabama riverfront brawl videos spark a cultural moment about race, solidarity and justice
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Bystanders who trained their smartphone cameras on an Alabama riverfront dock, as several white boaters pummeled a Black riverboat co-captain, couldn’t have known the footage would elicit a national conversation about racial solidarity. But last weekend's now-infamous brawl has truly tapped into the psyche of Black America and created a cultural moment. Many see the ordeal on the riverfront dock in Montgomery as a long-awaited answer to countless calls for help that went unanswered for past Black victims of violence and mob attacks. Alabama’s capital city is steeped in civil rights history, including being the first capital of the Confederacy.
Mishmash of how US heat deaths are counted complicates efforts to keep people safe as Earth warms
PHOENIX (AP) — Death certificates don’t always reflect the role that extreme heat played in ending a person’s life even when it seems obvious it was a factor. Experts say a mishmash of ways more than 3,000 counties calculate heat deaths means we don’t really know how many people die in the U.S. each year because of high temperatures in an ever warming world. That imprecision harms efforts to better protect people from extreme heat because officials who set policies and fund programs can’t get the financial and other support needed to make a difference. Some experts believe counting excess deaths could help.
Niger's junta gains the upper hand over the regional bloc threatening military force, analysts say
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — One week after a deadline passed for mutinous soldiers in Niger to reinstate the country’s ousted president or face military intervention, the junta has not acquiesced. No military action has been taken and the coup leaders appear to have gained the upper hand over the regional group that issued the threat, analysts say. The West African bloc ECOWAS had given the soldiers that overthrew the democratically elected president until last Sunday to release and reinstate him or face military action. But it’s unclear when, how or if such an intervention will occur. The move could take weeks or months to set into motion and while the bloc decides what to do, the junta is gaining power, observers say.
Polish government plans referendum asking if voters want 'thousands of illegal immigrants'
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party wants to ask voters in a referendum if they support accepting “thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa” as part of a European Union relocation plan. The prime minister announced the referendum question Sunday in a new video published on social media as his conservative party seeks to stave off a challenge from the political opposition. It indicated that his party, Law and Justice, is seeking to use migration in his campaign, a tactic that helped its election in 2015. Other referendum questions announced in recent days also target the political opposition.
A central Kansas police force sparked a firestorm by raiding a newspaper and the publisher's home
MARION, Kan. (AP) — A small central Kansas police department is facing a torrent of criticism after it raided the offices of a local newspaper and the home of its publisher and owner. Marion County Record Publisher and Editor Eric Meyer said police raided the newspaper's office on Friday, seizing the newspaper's computers, phones and file server and the personal cellphones of staff, based on a search warrant investigating alleged identity theft. Police simultaneously raided Meyer's home, seizing computers, his cellphone and the home's internet router. Meyer blaims the stress of the home raid for the sudden death Saturday of his 98-year-old mother. Press freedom watchdogs condemned the raids.
Popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy may raise risk of complications under anesthesia
Patients taking blockbuster drugs like Wegovy for weight loss may face potentially deadly complications if they need surgery or other procedures that require empty stomachs for anesthesia. Experts say recent guidance to halt the medication for up to a week may not go far enough. Some doctors say the drug should be held for three weeks before sedation to accommodate the delayed emptying of the stomach, which can cause patients to inhale food and liquid into their lungs. Such complications can lead to deadly injury, infection and even death. It's not clear how many patients taking the anti-obesity drugs may be affected.
As free press withers in El Salvador, pro-government social media influencers grow in power
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — An expanding network of social media personalities is amplifying and echoing President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador. That's creating an echo chamber as Bukele strengthens his grip and seeks to hold on to power. Influencers are flooding TikTok, YouTube and other social media with pro-Bukele content, rewarded with access to his government’s inner workings even as it’s cracked down on the free press. A 42-year-old populist who often wears a baseball cap backwards, Bukele worked years in political advertising. Social media was key to his rise to power five years ago. Along with a tough crackdown on crime, Bukele’s modern political messaging and charisma have won fans in the Central American nation, region and around the world.
AP gets rare glimpse of jailed Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai
HONG KONG (AP) — The Associated Press got a rare glimpse of jailed publisher and prominent pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai. The media tycoon spends 23 hours a day in solitary confinement in a maximum-security facility and is allowed only 50 minutes to exercise. The AP in recent weeks captured exclusive photos of Lai. The 75-year-old disappeared from public view in December 2020 following his arrest under a security law imposed by Beijing to crush a massive pro-democracy movement that started in 2019. He is accused of colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiring to call for sanctions or blockades against Hong Kong or China. He also faces a charge of conspiracy to print seditious publications. If convicted, he could be imprisoned for life.
