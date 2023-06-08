Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, igniting a federal prosecution that is arguably the most perilous of multiple legal threats against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House. The Justice Department had no immediate comment or confirmation. But two people familiar with the situation who were not authorized to discuss it publicly say the indictment includes seven criminal counts. The Justice Department's first case against a former president upends a Republican presidential primary that Trump is currently dominating, and any felony charges would raise the prospect of a yearslong prison sentence. Trump says he is due in court Tuesday afternoon in Miami.
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has issued a surprising ruling in favor of Black voters in a congressional redistricting case, rejecting a Republican-led effort to weaken a landmark voting rights law. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined with the court’s liberals in affirming a lower-court ruling that found a likely violation of the Voting Rights Act in an Alabama congressional map. The map had one majority Black seat out of seven congressional districts in a state where more than one in four residents is Black. The case had been closely watched for its potential to weaken the landmark voting rights law.
The S&P 500 is in a bull market. Here's what that means and how long the bull might run
The S&P 500 is now in what Wall Street refers to as a bull market, meaning the index has risen 20% or more from its most recent low. The S&P 500 closed Thursday at 4,294, and the bull market is considered to have begun on Oct. 13, 2022, a day after the index closed at 3,577. The rally was driven by a small group of mostly high-valued technology stocks. Wall Street’s nickname for a surging stock market is a bull market because bulls charge. In contrast, bears hibernate, so bears represent a market that’s retreating.
Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor appears in court, sheriff releases details of racist threats
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A white Florida woman charged with shooting and killing her Black neighbor told detectives that she called the victim’s children by racist slurs in the months leading up to the slaying, according to an arrest report. The report released Thursday by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office came as Susan Louise Lorincz made her initial appearance in court by video, and was assigned a public defender. The report details allegations that Lorincz physically attacked the victim’s children and called them racist names. A funeral for the Black mother of four, Ajike Owens, is scheduled for Monday.
DeSantis recruiters eyed Catholic church for migrant flights that bishop calls 'reprehensible'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mark Seitz, the Roman Catholic bishop of El Paso, Texas, tells The Associated Press that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' flights of migrants from the Texas border to California are “reprehensible” and “not morally acceptable.” DeSantis’ recruiters zeroed in on Sacred Heart Catholic Church in El Paso and its bustling migrant shelter to find asylum-seekers to fly to California’s capital city on Florida's taxpayer-funded jets. Intentionally or not, envoys for Florida’s Catholic governor and Republican presidential candidate infused an element of his own religion into his latest move on immigration. DeSantis says California effectively invited the flights with its own policies.
Lawyers blame ChatGPT for tricking them into citing bogus case law
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge is deciding whether to sanction two lawyers who blamed ChatGPT for tricking them into including fictitious legal research in a court filing. The lawyers apologized at a hearing Thursday in Manhattan federal court for their roles in written submissions that seemed to leave Judge P. Kevin Castel both baffled and disturbed at what happened. The filing was in a lawsuit against an airline and included references to past court cases that Steven A. Schwartz thought were real. They were actually invented by the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot. Castel repeatedly expressed his dismay as he questioned Schwartz about his decision to use ChatGPT. He did not immediately rule.
Under house arrest, fake heiress Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin launches podcast to rehab public image
NEW YORK (AP) — While under house arrest in New York, Anna Sorokin has launched the podcast, “The Anna Delvey Show.” From her East Village apartment, she tells the Associated Press: “I’m on 24/7 house arrest. I’m only allowed to leave for my parole check-ins, my ICE check-ins, and for medical emergencies.” Arrested in late 2017, she was convicted in 2019 of bilking banks, hotels and wealthy New Yorkers out of $275,000. After serving three years in prison, partly at Riker’s Island jail complex, Sorokin, a German citizen, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and then released after posting a $10,000 bond in the fall to home confinement.
FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FBI agents have arrested a Texas businessman at the center of the scandal that led to the historic impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton. Online records show that Nate Paul was booked into an Austin jail Thursday afternoon after being taken into custody by federal agents. It was not immediately clear what charges led to his arrest, and the jail records said only that he was being held on a federal detainer. Paul’s entanglements with Paxton were central to the GOP-led state House of Representatives’ overwhelming vote to impeach the Republican last month.
Here comes El Nino: It's early, likely to be big, sloppy and add even more heat to a warming world
After months of gradually warming sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean, NOAA officially issued an El Nino advisory Thursday and stated that this one might be different than the others. This El Nino started earlier than usual, which puts 2023 in the running for warmest year on record. Though the Atlantic hurricane season is typically quieter during these events, unusually warm waters in this region could challenge El Nino's dampening influence. Certain portions of the world are set to benefit from wetter than usual conditions, including the drought-stricken regions in South America and northeast Africa.
