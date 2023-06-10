Trump blasts federal indictment as 'baseless' at first events since charges were unsealed
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is blasting his historic federal indictment as “ridiculous” and “baseless.” His comments come in his first public appearances since the charges were unsealed. In appearances at Republican state conventions in Georgia and North Carolina, Trump tried to frame the 37 criminal charges he's facing as an attack not just on him but also on his supporters. The strategy is a well-worn one for Trump, who remains the front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination despite his mounting legal woes. In the indictment unsealed Friday, Trump is accused of willfully defying Justice Department demands to return classified documents, enlisting aides in his efforts to hide the records and telling his lawyers that he wanted to defy a subpoena.
Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber for years of attacks that killed 3, dies in prison at 81
WASHINGTON (AP) — Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, the Harvard-educated mathematician who retreated to a dingy shack in the Montana wilderness and ran a 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others, died Saturday. He was 81. A spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Prisons tells The Associated Press that the man branded the “Unabomber” by the FBI died at the federal prison medical center in Butner, North Carolina. He was found unresponsive in his cell early Saturday morning and was pronounced dead around 8 a.m. A cause of death was not immediately known. He admitted committing 16 bombings from 1978 and 1995, permanently maiming several of his victims.
Trump's GOP defenders in Congress leap into action on charges after months of preparation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s indictment on charges of mishandling classified documents is set to play out in federal court in Florida. But about a thousand miles away, part of Trump’s defense is well underway in a different venue — the halls of Congress. That's where Republicans have been preparing for months to wage an aggressive counteroffensive against the Justice Department. The federal indictment against Trump unsealed Friday includes 37 counts, including allegations that the former president intentionally possessed classified documents, showed them off to visitors, willfully defied Justice Department demands to return them and made false statements about them.
Arcangelo wins Belmont Stakes to make Jena Antonucci 1st female trainer to win a Triple Crown race
NEW YORK (AP) — Arcangelo took the lead at the top of the stretch and won the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, making Jena Antonucci the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race. Arcangelo finished the 1 1/2 mile race in 2:29.23 and as 1 1/2 lengths in front of favored Fotre, with Tapit Trice third. After the horse crossed the finish line, the 47-year-old Antonucci doubled over and rested her arm and her head on the back of a chair. She kissed the horse on the nose when it returned to the area in front of the winner’s circle.
Indictment takeaways: Trump's alleged schemes and lies to keep secret papers
MIAMI (AP) — The federal indictment against Donald Trump accuses the former president of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Florida estate after leaving the White House in 2021, and then scheming and lying to thwart government efforts to recover them. Justice Department prosecutors brought 37 felony counts against Trump in their indictment, relying upon photographs from Mar-a-Lago, surveillance video, text messages between staffers, Trump’s own words, those of his lawyers, and other evidence. An aide to Trump, Walt Nauta, was charged as a co-conspirator with six felony counts.
DeSantis argues he's top Trump alternative even as ex-president's indictment overshadows 2024 race
PONCA, Okla. (AP) — Republican White House candidate Ron DeSantis is plowing ahead with efforts to portray himself as his party’s staunchest national conservative leader, even as the 2024 GOP race had been overshadowed by the federal indictment for mishandling classified documents against former President Donald Trump. The Florida governor sought to project strength by campaigning Saturday in Oklahoma — one of more than a dozen states scheduled to hold its Republican primary on Super Tuesday, weeks after the earliest states vote. He also notched the endorsement of the state’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, the first governor to formally announce his support for DeSantis.
Cassava flour and fruit kept 4 children alive for 40 days after plane crash in Colombia's jungle
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Four Indigenous children have survived an Amazon plane crash that killed three adults and then braved the jungle for 40 days before being found alive by Colombian soldiers, bringing a happy ending to a search-and-rescue saga that captivated a nation and forced the usually opposing military and Native people to work together. Officials in the South American country announced their rescue Friday, following days of highs and lows as searchers frantically combed through the rainforest hunting for the youngsters, members of the Huitoto people and aged 13, 9 and 4 years and 11 months. The children received treatment Saturday at a hospital in the capital.
Zelenskyy says 'counteroffensive, defensive actions' taking place in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that counteroffensive and defensive actions are underway against Russian forces. Zelenskyy said Saturday that his top Ukrainian commanders were in a “positive” mindset as their troops engaged in intensified fighting on parts of the front line. The Ukrainian leader spoke at a news conference while hosting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Zelenskyy responded to a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comment a day earlier that Ukraine’s counteroffensive was underway and that Ukrainian forces were taking “significant losses.” Zelenskyy said that “I am in touch with our commanders of different directions every day ... everyone is positive. Pass this on to Putin.”
Conor McGregor knocks out Heat mascot in bizarre promotion at NBA Finals
MIAMI (AP) — Former UFC champion Conor McGregor knocked out the Miami Heat mascot in a midgame bit that went wrong. Burnie — more specifically, the man who occupies Burnie’s costume — briefly sought medical attention Friday night after taking two punches from McGregor during a third-quarter stoppage of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Denver Nuggets. The Heat said Saturday that the employee wearing the flame costume, who was not identified, received pain medication and was resting at home.
Brittney Griner, Mercury teammates confronted at airport by 'provocateur,' WNBA says
DALLAS (AP) — The WNBA says Brittney Griner and her Phoenix Mercury teammates were confronted by a “provocateur” at a Dallas airport on Saturday. The league said in a statement it was looking into the team’s run-in with a “social media figure” whose “actions were inappropriate and unfortunate.” Griner and her supporters had lobbied for charter flights after she returned from detainment in Russia, saying the highly publicized case compromised her and others’ safety. Mercury player Brianna Turner said in a tweet people at the airport followed the team with cameras “saying wild remarks.”
