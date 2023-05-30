Facing backlash, McCarthy hunts for GOP votes for debt limit deal in time to prevent US default
WASHINGTON (AP) — Under fire from conservatives, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is hunting for votes from fellow Republicans for the debt ceiling deal. The Republican speaker urged GOP skeptics Tuesday to look at “the victories” in the package he negotiated with President Joe Biden. The White House and congressional leaders are working to ensure passage in time to prevent a U.S. default. Hard-right conservatives are criticizing the deal, while liberals decry new work requirements for older Americans in the food aid program. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says the package reduces deficits by $1.5 trillion over the decade, although food stamp changes end up costing $2.1 billion. The full House is expected to vote Wednesday.
Elizabeth Holmes enters Texas prison to begin 11-year sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is in custody at the Texas prison where she will spend the next 11 years serving her sentence for overseeing an infamous blood-testing hoax. Holmes could be seen Tuesday from outside the prison’s gates walking into the a federal women’s prison camp located in Bryan, Texas. She wore jeans, a brown sweater and was smiling as she spoke with two prison employees accompanying her. Her arrival comes more than a year after a jury convicted Holmes on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022. She was sentenced to prison time in November.
Artificial intelligence raises risk of extinction, experts say in new warning
Scientists and tech industry leaders, including executives at Microsoft and Google, have issued a new warning about the perils that artificial intelligence poses to humankind. The statement posted online Tuesday says that “mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war." Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and Geoffrey Hinton, a computer scientist known as the godfather of artificial intelligence, are among the hundreds of leading figures who signed the statement. Worries about artificial intelligence systems outsmarting humans and running wild have intensified with the rise of a new generation of highly capable AI chatbots such as ChatGPT.
Woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi with hanging during Capitol riot gets over 2 years in prison
A Pennsylvania restaurant owner who screamed death threats directed at then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while storming the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to two years and three months in prison. The judge who sentenced 55-year-old Pauline Bauer on Tuesday convicted her of riot-related charges in January after hearing trial testimony without a jury. Bauer was near Pelosi’s office suite on Jan. 6, 2021, when she yelled at police officers to bring out the California Democrat so the mob could hang her. Prosecutors say she forced her way into the Capitol and accosted officers who were trying to secure the Rotunda, shoving one of them.
North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says its attempt to launch the country’s first spy satellite has failed.In a statement published on state media, North Korea said that its space-launch vehicle carrying the spy satellite crashed into waters off the Korean Peninsula’s western coast after it lost thrust following the separation of its first and second stages.It said scientists were examining the cause of the failure.South Korea’s military earlier said the North Korean rocket showed “an abnormal flight” before it fell in the waters.
Moscow drone attack exposes Russia's vulnerabilities, fuels criticism of military
A drone attack on Moscow has exposed breaches in Russia’s air defenses and underlined the Russian capital’s vulnerability amid expectations of a massive Ukrainian counteroffensive. Tuesday's strikes that lightly damaged three apartment buildings angered Russian hawks, who criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and the military brass for failing to protect Moscow. Ukrainian authorities rejoiced over Tuesday’s attack but customarily avoided claiming responsibility. The raid followed a May 3 drone strike on the Kremlin that lightly damaged the roof of a building serving as one of Putin’s official residences. Previously, drones came down near Moscow in what Russian authorities described as botched Ukrainian attempts to attack the city.
Florida police search for 3 gunmen who wounded 9 at crowded beach on Memorial Day
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police are searching for three gunmen who they believe opened fire along a crowded Florida beach promenade, wounding nine. Hollywood police say the three ran from the scene during Monday night's chaos along the city's popular beachfront. Two people who were involved in the altercation that led to the shooting have been arrested on firearms charges. Police say five handguns have been recovered, including two that were stolen. Police and witnesses say the shooting began after two groups started fighting. Some in the groups drew weapons and fired, with some of the shots hitting bystanders. There was already a heavy police presence because of the crowds. Hollywood is between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be paroled, California appeals court rules
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court says Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be released from prison on parole. The Tuesday ruling goes against Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to reject Van Houten's request for parole. Newsom's administration did not respond to questions on Wednesday about whether it plans to ask the state Supreme Court to intervene. Van Houten was 19 when she participated in two killings alongside Manson and other Manson followers in 1969. She has been in prison for more than five decades. Parole boards have recommended five times that she be released, but governors including Newson have rejected each one of those recommendations.
With vocabulary more important than ever, National Spelling Bee requires different prep
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Competitors in the Scripps National Spelling Bee are trying to adjust their preparation so they don't get tripped up by onstage, multiple-choice vocabulary questions. The high-stakes vocabulary portion of the bee has only been around since 2021, and last year it led to some surprising eliminations. Former speller Navneeth Murali says the current spellers he's mentoring have been preparing for the vocabulary portion all year. In the past, he and other spellers treated vocabulary as an afterthought while they tried to master roots and language patterns and explore the farthest reaches of the dictionary.
Guilt-ridden man confesses to landlord's killing 15 years later, recordings show
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man who called 911 to confess to the 2008 killing of his former landlord has been arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder. Tony Peralta made his appearance before a state district judge Tuesday. A 911 recording and nearly an hour of officer body camera footage obtained by The Associated Press show Peralta repeatedly telling officers that he wanted to confess to killing 69-year-old William Blodgett because he no longer wanted to live with the guilt. Breaking down at one point, he told a detective that Blodgett had been good to him and that he was high on methamphetamine when he killed him. Peralta has pleaded not guilty. His public defender declined to comment Tuesday.
