North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his way home after concluding a trip to Russia's Far East
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on his way home from Russia at the end of a six-day trip that triggered global concerns about weapons transfer deals between the two countries locked in separate standoffs with the West. Kim began his journey back to North Korea Sunday aboard his armored train from the Primorye region in Russia’s Far East, following a farewell ceremony at a train station, according to Russian media. Since entering Russia last Tuesday in his first overseas trip in more than four years, Kim had met President Vladimir Putin and visited key military and technology sites. Earlier Sunday, he was in a lighter mode, touring a university and watching a walrus show at a Russian aquarium.
For a divided Libya, disastrous floods have become a rallying cry for unity
TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) — The disastrous flooding that killed more than 11,000 people has fostered national solidarity among Libyans, long governed by opposing powers. Collective grief has morphed into cries for unity in a country blighted by 12 years of conflict and division. The tragedy has also ramped up pressure on the country’s leading politicians, viewed by some as the architects of the catastrophe. The oil-rich country has been divided between rival administrations since 2014, with an internationally recognized government in Tripoli and a rival authority in the east, where the worst of the floods hit.
Atlantic storm Lee delivers high winds and rain before forecasters call off warnings in some areas
BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Atlantic storm Lee made landfall at near-hurricane strength, bringing destructive winds, rough surf and torrential rains to New England and Maritime Canada. It kept weakening Sunday after officials withdrew some warnings for the region and predicted the storm would dissipate on Tuesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported early Sunday that the post-tropical cyclone was about 70 miles west of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, and about 180 miles west of Channel-Port Aux Basques, Newfoundland. The center has discontinued a tropical storm warning for the coast of Maine and reports the Canadian Hurricane Centre has ended its tropical storm warning for New Brunswick and parts of Prince Edward Island.
Texas AG Ken Paxton is back on job after acquittal but Republicans aren't done attacking each other
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is back in office after winning acquittal on impeachment charges over accusations of corruption and bribery. But the verdict is inflaming rifts within the Texas GOP that surrounded his impeachment in the first place. Conservative allies of the Trump-backed attorney general say they will target Republican legislators who led the investigation against Paxton. Even the very act of impeachment in Texas could get a second look. Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presided over the trial, has called for new guardrails in a fiery speech questioning how the case made it this far.
The auto workers strike will drive up car prices, but not right away — unless consumers panic
DALLAS (AP) — If the United Auto Workers strike isn't settled soon, consumers will see higher prices for new cars — and not just the ones from Detroit. On Friday, union members picketed outside a Ford plant, a General Motors plant, and a Stellantis factory. Right now, the automakers have big inventories, so most analysts say there shouldn't be an immediate shortage of cars. But if the strike drags on and dealers lose manufacturer incentives to cut prices, car buyers will be in for another round of sticker shock. If consumers can't find a Ford, GM or Stellantis vehicle, they'll have to turn to nonunion competitors like Toyota, Honda and Tesla, which will be able to raise their prices.
Yoga in a basement helps people in a Ukrainian front-line city cope with Russia's constant shelling
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — People in the front-line Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk gather three times a week for a yoga session to alleviate the stress caused by the persistent shelling of Russian artillery. Soothing music fills the basement. The 52-year-old yoga instructor says in a serene tone: “We let go of the external world.” The “external world” for the participants of the yoga session is life in a front-line city where sirens sound every few hours and the noise of explosions disrupts their daily lives.
Donald Trump's GOP rivals try to attract social conservatives in Iowa at an event he skipped
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Some of Donald Trump’s top Republican rivals addressed a large, influential gathering of Iowa evangelical Christians on Saturday night. They were aiming to peel their support away from the former president who skipped the event but largely refraining from direct criticism of him. Candidates took the stage one-by-one at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual banquet and town hall in Des Moines to discuss opposing abortion, call for stricter security along the U.S.-Mexico border and trumpet the importance of God in their lives, drawing largely restrained applause from the crowd of more than 1,000.
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy dies after being shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant
PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy has died after he was shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant and an investigation is underway that the sheriff says will press all of the department’s resources into action. Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after being transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster. Sheriff Robert Luna said Saturday night the preliminary investigation shows Clinkunbroomer was driving while on duty and fired upon around 6 p.m. He was found unconscious in his vehicle by a person Luna identified as a “good Samaritan” who alerted the Palmdale sheriff's station. Luna says he believes the shooting was a “targeted attack” but the motive is not yet known.
Armed man accused of impersonating officer detained at Kennedy campaign event in LA
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An armed man accused of impersonating a federal officer was taken into custody outside a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign event in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles Police Department statement says police received a call Friday afternoon that a man with a loaded gun and holster and wearing a U.S. Marshals Service badge was outside a theater where the Democratic presidential candidate was scheduled to give a speech. A campaign statement says Kennedy's security team surrounded the man, who later was detained by police. No one was injured. The man was taken into custody on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
