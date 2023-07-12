From airfares to used cars to groceries, slowing US inflation eases pressure on households
WASHINGTON (AP) — After two years of painfully high prices, inflation in the United States has reached its lowest point in more than two years — 3% in June compared with a year earlier — thanks in part to easing prices for gasoline, airline fares, used cars and groceries. Inflation was down sharply from a 4% annual rate in May, though still above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate. The Fed is still considered all but sure to boost its benchmark rate when it meets in two weeks. But with price increases slowing — or even falling outright — many economists say they think the Fed might hold off on what had been expected to be another rate hike in September.
G7 pledges security deals with Ukraine as its NATO membership remains elusive
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The United States and other major industrialized nations are pledging long-term security assistance for Ukraine as it fights against Russia's invasion. At the annual NATO summit, G7 leaders began laying the groundwork for individual nations to negotiate individual security agreements with Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the commitments will be a bridge toward eventual NATO membership for his country. Zelenskyy is desperate for Ukraine to become a NATO member so it can take advantage of the alliance security guarantees. But membership for Ukraine has remained elusive at the summit, held this year in Lithuania.
Few US adults support full abortion bans, even in states that have them, an AP-NORC poll finds
A new poll finds most U.S. adults oppose the strictest bans on abortion. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds the majority of those who live in states that have barred abortion throughout pregnancy say they believe abortion should be available for at least the first six weeks. Most Americans also believe there should be some restrictions. The poll was conducted in late June, around the first anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision reversing Roe v. Wade and undoing nationwide abortion access. The poll finds that adults' views on abortion have not changed much in the last year and that they remain complex.
Pence would ban abortions when pregnancies aren't viable. His GOP rivals won't say if they agree
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is leaning in on his anti-abortion stance as he campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination. Pence says he does not support exceptions in the case of nonviable pregnancies, when doctors have determined there's no chance a baby will survive outside the womb. Pence has previously voiced support for a national abortion ban after six weeks of pregnancy — before many women know they’re pregnant. The former vice president says he'll “always err on the side of life.” The Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to an abortion a year ago last month, ushering in a wave of bans and restrictions.
3 tax prep firms shared 'extraordinarily sensitive' data about taxpayers with Meta, lawmakers say
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some congressional Democrats say three large tax preparation firms sent “extraordinarily sensitive” information on tens of millions of taxpayers to Facebook parent company Meta over at least two years. Their Wednesday report urges federal agencies to investigate and potentially go to court over the information H&R Block, TaxAct and Tax Slayer shared with Meta. The lawmakers tell the IRS, the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and the IRS watchdog the findings “reveal a shocking breach of taxpayer privacy.” The tax prep companies say they take the privacy of their customers seriously. Meta says its system is designed to filter out potentially sensitive data it's able to detect.
Russia's threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears about global food security
LONDON (AP) — Concerns are growing that Russia won't extend a United Nations-brokered deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to parts of the world struggling with hunger. Ships are no longer heading to the war-torn country’s Black Sea ports, and shipments have dwindled. The deal originally reached last summer to ease a global food crisis is up for renewal Monday, and Russian officials say there are no grounds for extending it. They’ve threatened it before, insisting an agreement to facilitate their food and fertilizer shipments hasn’t been applied. But data shows Moscow has been exporting record amounts of wheat. The U.N. is striving to keep the fragile deal intact, with Ukraine to benefit Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia.
The Manson 'family': A look at key players and victims in the cult leader's killings
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In 1969, Charles Manson dispatched a group of disaffected young followers on a two-night killing rampage that terrorized Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Manson follower Leslie Van Houten was released after spending more than five decades in prison for two of those murders. She participated in the grisly stabbings of well-known grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary. It came the day after Manson and some of his other followers killed actress Sharon Tate and three others. Van Houten is the only one of Manson's followers who participated in the infamous Tate-LaBianca murders to be released from prison. Manson died in prison in 2017.
How America’s push for the atomic bomb spawned enduring radioactive waste problems in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Newly public documents are showing how America’s push for the atomic bomb helped saddle St. Louis with an enduring radioactive waste problem. St. Louis was part of a geographically scattered national effort to build the first nuclear bomb. The Associated Press examined hundreds of pages of internal memos, inspection reports and other items dating to the early 1950s. They show that radioactive material was handled at times with nonchalance and indifference that created pockets of contamination. Some residents worry about the affects to this day. One expert said the nuclear program’s secrecy allowed bad practices to continue for too long.
Flooded New England communities shift to recovery, shoveling out tons of mud and debris
ANDOVER, Vt. (AP) — Floodwaters are receding in Vermont cities and towns pummeled by a storm that delivered two months of rain in two days. Officials and volunteers are focusing on recovering from the disaster, which trapped residents in homes, closed roadways and choked streets and businesses with mud and debris. In the capital city of Montpelier, water levels at a dam appeared to be stable. Gov. Phil Scott planned to tour of the damage with Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The slow-moving storm unleashed rivers from their banks and caused flash flooding in Vermont and New York. All that water is overflowing riverbanks in Connecticut as it flows out to sea.
Music streams for 2023 hit 1 trillion in record time. Latin and K-pop artists are big reasons why
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Is non-English language music the future of the music business? Perhaps. Luminate, a source of music and entertainment industry data, found in their 2023 midyear report that global music streams are up 30.8% from last year. The global music industry surpassed 1 trillion streams in three months in 2023, a full month faster than in 2022. The company also found that two in five U.S. music listeners, enjoy music in a non-English language. Spanish, French, Japanese, Korean, Italian, German, and Arabic are the most popular non-English languages, with Spanish and Korean leading the group. English-language music’s share of the top 10,000 most streamed songs has dropped 4.2% since 2021.
