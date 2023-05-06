Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two more horses died in the hours before 15-1 shot Mage won the Kentucky Derby by a length, making it seven in all and casting a shadow over the 149th edition of the world's most famous race. Early favorite Forte was scratched in the morning because of an injury, the fifth horse to drop out in the run-up to the Derby. The deaths dealt further blows to a sport already reeling from a series of doping suspensions and breakdowns. Two Phil's finished second and 4-1 favorite Angel of Empire was third in front of a crowd of 150,335 on a warm and partly cloudy day at Churchill Downs.
Multiple people shot at Dallas-area outlet mall; gunman dead
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — A gunman shot multiple people at an outlet mall in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas, on Saturday, killing an unknown number and sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic in the latest gun violence to strike the country. Witnesses told The Associated Press they saw multiple victims, including some who appeared to be children, and that they saw a police officer and a mall security guard who appeared to be unconscious on the ground. Medical City Healthcare, a Dallas-area hospital system, said it was treating eight patients between the ages of 5 and 61. U.S. Rep. Keith Self said police told him the lone shooter is dead.
King Charles III crowned with regal pomp, cheers and shrugs
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey, in a ceremony steeped in ancient ritual and brimming with bling at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain. At a coronation with displays of royal power straight out of the Middle Ages, Charles was presented with an orb, a sword and scepter. He had the solid gold, bejeweled St. Edward’s Crown placed atop his head as he sat upon a 700-year-old oak chair. Inside the medieval abbey, trumpets sounded, and the congregation of more than 2,000 shouted “God save the king!” Outside, thousands of troops, hundreds of thousands of spectators and scores of protesters converged.
Prince Harry an odd man out at father's coronation spectacle
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry arrived at his father's coronation alone and he left alone. The disgruntled Duke of Sussex sat two rows behind his brother, Prince William, heir to the throne, in the pomp-filled ceremony Saturday at Westminster Abbey. The isolation was likely the result of quitting his royal duties and, thus, no longer ranking as a senior family member. It didn't help that he alienated himself from his father and brother by airing grievances and telling palace secrets in his explosive best-selling memoir, “Spare.” Buckingham Palace had said Harry wouldn't participate in the ceremony.
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s air force claims to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defense systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow’s most modern missiles. Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said in a Telegram post that the Kinzhal-type ballistic missile had been intercepted in an early-morning attack on the Ukrainian capital earlier in the week. It was also the first time Ukraine is known to have used the Patriot defense systems. The United States, Germany and the Netherlands have provided Ukraine with Patriot missiles.
Newton Minow, ex-FCC chief who dubbed TV 'wasteland,' dies
CHICAGO (AP) — Former Federal Communications Commission head Newton Minow, who famously described network TV as a “vast wasteland,” has died. Minow's daughter, Nell Minow, confirmed that her father died Saturday at home in Chicago, surrounded by loved ones. Although the Chicago attorney held his FCC post for just two years in the early 1960s, Minow left a lasting stamp on the industry — promoting public television and working to televise presidential campaign debates. He was 97.
NY jury will have wide latitude to decide civil Trump claims
NEW YORK (AP) — The jury hearing a columnist's claims that she was raped by Donald Trump in the 1990s is likely to have wide latitude in deciding the merits of the civil allegations against the former president when it begins deliberations as early as Tuesday. Federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan instructed them earlier in the trial that the central claim brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll pertains to “battery.” He said that in a civil case, battery can result from even the slightest unlawful touching of another person. Trump has said he never raped Carroll and was never with her at the store where she says the rape occurred.
California reparations panel OKs state apology, payments
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California’s historic reparations task force has voted to approve recommendations for possible payments to Black residents and a formal apology for the state’s role in perpetuating discriminatory policies. The nine-member committee took a series of votes Saturday on its final report to lawmakers, which is officially due July 1. The Legislature will then determine how, if at all, to act on the suggestions. The first vote approved a detailed account of historical discrimination against Black Californians in areas such as voting, housing, education, the legal system and others. Other recommendations included suggestions for crafting an apology for the legacy of slavery and economic reports on possible reparations payments.
Texas panel says lawmaker should be expelled for misconduct
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas legislative committee recommended Saturday that GOP Rep. Bryan Slaton be expelled for inappropriate sexual conduct with a 19-year-old intern. Slaton, from Royse City, could face an expulsion vote by the full House as early as Tuesday. Slaton has declined to comment on the allegations, and did not immediately respond to a phone message left by The Associated Press Saturday afternoon, but his attorney called the claims “outrageous” and “false” last month. The House General Investigative Committee’s report says the intern was Slaton’s subordinate, and that Slaton provided her with alcohol and then had inappropriate sexual conduct with her. Expelling a state representative would require a two-thirds vote from the full House.
Navy commissions USS Cooperstown; honors war veteran players
NEW YORK (AP) — The Navy has commissioned the USS Cooperstown, named for the New York state village where the Baseball Hall of Fame is located and honoring the 70 members who served in the military during wartime. Hall of Famers Joe Torre and Johnny Bench took part in the ceremony in New York City on Saturday. Torre delivered remarks and Bench presented a long glass, a nautical telescope. The littoral combat ship was built in Wisconsin and christened in 2020. It was delivered to the Navy in September and is based in Mayport, Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.