New details of Jeffrey Epstein's death and the frantic aftermath revealed in records obtained by AP
NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has obtained more than 4,000 pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s jail suicide from the federal Bureau of Prisons under the Freedom of Information Act. They include a detailed psychological reconstruction of the events leading to Epstein’s suicide, as well as his health history, internal agency reports, emails and memos and other records. The documents obtained Thursday provide the most complete accounting of Epstein’s detention and death, and its chaotic aftermath. The records help to dispel the many conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s suicide, underscoring how fundamental failings at the Bureau of Prisons — including severe staffing shortages and employees cutting corners — contributed to Epstein’s death.
Senate passes GOP bill overturning student loan cancellation, teeing it up for Biden veto
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican measure overturning President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation plan has passed the Senate and now awaits an expected veto. The vote was 52-46, with support from two Democrats and one independent. The resolution was approved last week by the GOP-controlled House . Biden has pledged to keep in place his commitment to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loans for 43 million people. The Supreme Court heard arguments in February in a challenge to Biden’s move, with the conservative majority seemingly ready to sink the plan. A decision is expected in the coming weeks. Congressional Republicans aren’t expected to have enough support to override a veto.
Trump and DeSantis jab at each other on campaign trail in 1st dueling appearances as 2024 candidates
GRIMES, Iowa (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is keeping up a steady drumbeat of criticism of his chief rival Ron DeSantis. Trump on Thursday jumped immediately on remarks by the Florida governor on the campaign trail to try to highlight the former president's own strength as the leading GOP presidential candidate. Trump, appearing in Iowa as DeSantis campaigned in New Hampshire, made a point of telling about 200 members of a conservative club gathered at a Des Moines-area restaurant that they could ask him questions. That offer came not long after DeSantis snapped at an Associated Press reporter in New Hampshire who asked him why he didn’t take questions from voters at his events.
Biden says he got 'sandbagged' after he tripped and fell onstage at Air Force graduation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell onstage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation on Thursday. The White House says Biden is “fine” after he tripped over a sandbag. Biden had been greeting the graduates in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the front of the stage with salutes and handshakes. Biden turned to jog back toward his seat when he fell. He was helped up by an Air Force officer as well as two members of his U.S. Secret Service detail. He then returned to his seat to view the end of the ceremony. White House communications director Ben LaBolt tweeted, “He's fine,” and Biden later joked that he had gotten “sandbagged.”
Oregon youths’ climate lawsuit against US government can proceed to trial, judge rules
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a lawsuit brought by young Oregon-based climate activists can proceed to trial. The Thursday ruling comes years after the plaintiffs first filed their lawsuit attempting to hold the nation’s leadership accountable for its role in climate change. U.S. District Court Judge Ann Aiken has ruled that the plaintiffs can amend their case and go to trial. The long-awaited ruling puts the young plaintiffs back on track for a trial. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts canceled a previous trial days before it was to begin in 2018.
Former Playboy model accuses Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1969
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Playboy model who alleges Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her and another woman at his home in 1969 is suing the entertainer in Los Angeles under a new California law that suspends the statute of limitations on sex abuse claims. In her lawsuit, Victoria Valentino says she passed out after Cosby gave her a pill at a restaurant. She says she then woke up at the comedian's home and witnessed him assaulting her friend. Cosby then raped her, according to the lawsuit. A Cosby spokesperson says the lawsuit lacks “any proof or facts.”
Soaring rhetoric: NASA mission will carry Poet Laureate Ada Limón's words to Jupiter
NEW YORK (AP) — A new work by U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón, written for an upcoming NASA mission, is a glance at outer space that returns back to Earth. Limón’s “In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa,” which she read Thursday during a ceremony at the Library of Congress, is part of NASA’s “Message In a Bottle Campaign” as the space agency prepares for a years-long journey to explore Jupiter’s moon Europa. The Europa Clipper is expected to launch in October 2024.
Opponents hold 'day without immigrants' in Florida to protest new restrictions
IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — Across Florida, workers didn’t show up at construction sites and tomato fields, and scores of restaurants, shops and other small businesses never opened their doors. That's because they were protesting a new state law that imposes restrictions on undocumented immigrants on Thursday, a day protest organizers dubbed “a day without immigrants.” The legislation Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last month bolsters his migrant-relocation program and limits social services for immigrants lacking permanent legal status. DeSantis launched a campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination last week. LULAC, a Latino civil rights group, has issued a travel advisory, warning Hispanics about risks to visiting Florida.
Heather Mack, convicted in mother’s murder in Bali, plans to plead guilty in US, attorney says
CHICAGO (AP) — An attorney for the Chicago woman facing federal conspiracy charges in the 2014 killing of her mother during a luxury vacation in Bali says she plans to plead guilty. The details of any plea agreement or penalties under discussion by Heather Mack and U.S. prosecutors remain unclear. Her attorney says Mack’s defense has negotiated with federal prosecutors ahead of a trial set for Aug. 1. Mack previously served seven years in prison in Indonesia in connection with her mother's death. Her then-boyfriend was convicted of the murder and is still in prison in Indonesia. Mack was deported in 2021 and immediately arrested in the U.S.
Top speller in English to be crowned at Scripps National Spelling Bee finals
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The Scripps National Spelling Bee is set to crown a champion, with 11 finalists gathering in a convention center ballroom outside Washington to demonstrate their mastery of Merriam-Webster’s Unabridged dictionary. The bee has undergone many changes as a result of an eight-way tie in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped it out a year later. But one thing that hasn’t changed is the skill and dedication of the top spellers in the English language. The typical workload for a top-level speller is three to four hours of studying each weekday, and more on the weekends. The winner Thursday night receives more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.
