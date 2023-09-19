Americans released by Iran arrive home, tearfully embrace their loved ones and declare: 'Freedom!'
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Americans released by Iran after being detained for years have arrived back home and declared, “Freedom!” The former prisoners posed for a group photograph with their families at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, early Tuesday. The brother of one of the five freed Americans says “The nightmare is finally over." The Americans were freed as part of a politically risky deal that saw President Joe Biden agree to the release of $5.9 billion in frozen Iranian assets. The successful negotiations for the Americans’ freedom brought Biden profuse thanks from their families but heat from Republicans for the monetary arrangement with one of America’s top adversaries.
Hunter Biden has gone on the offensive against Republicans. That could be tricky for the president
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden has gone on the offensive against his Republican critics. Biden is arguing in a lawsuit against the IRS that although he is the son of the president of the United States, he shouldn’t be treated differently than any other American. The lawsuit is only the latest in a series of counterpunches by President Joe Biden’s son. But while Hunter Biden's lawyers might think that an aggressive approach is the best legal strategy for him, that might not be what’s best for his father as he seeks reelection and tries to keep the public focused on his policy achievements.
Modi government expels a Canadian diplomat after Trudeau says India was involved in Sikh's killing
NEW DELHI (AP) — India has expelled a senior Canadian diplomat Tuesday and is accusing Canada of interfering in its internal affairs, a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said India may have been connected to the assassination of a Sikh independence advocate. India rejected the allegations as “absurd.” The dueling expulsions escalate tensions between Canada and India. Nijjar was wanted by Indian authorities, who had accused him of ties to terrorism for years and offered a cash reward for information leading to his arrest. Nijjar denied any ties to terrorism, and was working with an organization known as Sikhs For Justice to organize an unofficial Sikh diaspora referendum on independence from India at the time of this death.
Political divide emerges on Ukraine aid package as Zelenskyy heads to Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington this week comes at a critical time as Republican leadership in the House and Senate diverge on the best way to get more military and humanitarian aid over the finish line. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has told reporters that more Ukrainian aid would have to be considered on its own merits as a stand-alone bill. But the Senate is on a path of combining Ukraine aid with other priorities, possibly as part of the short-term spending bill to keep the government running. The lack of consensus reflects a growing wariness by voters and some lawmakers about the return on investment for the U.S.
At UN, Biden looks to send message to world leaders - and voters - about leadership under his watch
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden will use his annual address before the U.N. General Assembly to make the case to world leaders — and the 2024 U.S. electorate — that he’s reestablished U.S. leadership on the world stage. White House officials say Biden will use his Tuesday address to make a robust case for leaders to continue to back Ukraine’s effort to repel a nearly 19-month-old Russian invasion that has no end in sight. In a pair of fundraisers on Monday night, Biden underscored to supporters that he stood up to Vladimir Putin’s invasion, and questioned whether former President Donald Trump would have even attempted to help Ukraine stop the Russian land grab if he were in power.
Most Americans view Israel as a partner, but fewer see it as sharing US values, AP-NORC poll shows
NEW YORK (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that while Americans generally view Israel as a partner or ally, many question whether its far-right government shares American values. These results come as President Joe Biden prepares to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week in New York. The poll results and the meeting come during a new period of tension between the Biden administration and Israel over Netanyahu’s proposed judicial overhaul, which has sparked mass protests in major Israeli cities. The tensions also stem from ongoing disagreements over how to deal with Iran and how to approach the Palestinians.
Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appears at a Moscow court to appeal his arrest
MOSCOW (AP) — Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained on espionage charges, appeared in a Moscow court Tuesday to appeal his arrest. A 31-year-old United States citizen, Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip to Russia in late March. He and his employer deny the allegations, and the U.S. government declared him to be wrongfully detained. Russian authorities have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges. Gershkovich is the first American reporter to face espionage charges in Russia since September 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for U.S. News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB.
Florida jury pool could give Trump an advantage in classified documents case
MIAMI (AP) — The classified documents prosecution of Donald Trump would seem, on paper at least, to be the most straightforward of the four criminal cases the former president is facing. But that doesn’t make the path to conviction easy, particularly with the case set for trial in a Florida courthouse expected to draw its jury pool from a conservative-leaning region of the state that supported Trump in the 2020 election. Those built-in demographics may be a challenge for prosecutors despite the apparent strength of evidence at their disposal, underscoring the impossibility of untangling the law from the politics in an election-year trial involving a former president and current White House hopeful.
Libyan leader says flooded city has been divided to create buffers in case of disease outbreaks
DERNA, Libya (AP) — The prime minister of Libyan’s eastern administration says authorities have divided the flood-stricken city of Derna into four sections to create buffers in case of disease outbreaks. Tuesday's announcement comes a day after protesters demanded the city's rapid reconstruction. The United Nations has warned that a disease outbreak could create “a second devastating crisis.” Government officials and aid agencies have given death tolls for the disaster ranging from about 4,000 to 11,000. The recovery operation has been poorly coordinated, and residents say aid distribution has been uneven.
T.J. Watt's scoop-and-score lifts Steelers past Browns 26-22 as Cleveland loses Nick Chubb to injury
PITTSBURGH (AP) — T.J. Watt returned a fumble 17 yards for the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter as the Pittsburgh Steelers edged the Cleveland Browns 26-22. The game was overshadowed by a gruesome left knee injury to Browns running back Nick Chubb. The four-time Pro Bowler left on a cart after getting hit low by Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Steelers improved to 1-1, beating Cleveland at home during the regular season for the 20th straight time. The Browns fell to 1-1 and likely will be without one of their best players for a while.
