The latest Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa leaves 1 dead, many hurt and a cathedral badly damaged
ODESA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia struck the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa again and kept up a barrage that has damaged critical port infrastructure in southern Ukraine. At least one person was killed and 22 others wounded in the attack in the early hours of Sunday. The regional governor says four children are among those wounded in the blasts, which severely damaged the historic Transfiguration Cathedral, a landmark Orthodox cathedral in the city. Officials say the icon of the patroness of the city was retrieved from under the rubble. The presidents of Russia and Belarus are meeting in St. Petersburg, two days after Moscow warned Poland that any aggression against its neighbor and ally Belarus would be considered an attack on Russia.
Israel's Netanyahu gets a heart pacemaker while his judicial overhaul plan moves forward
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is recovering in a hospital after an emergency heart procedure as opposition to his government’s contentious judicial overhaul plan reached a fever pitch and unrest gripped the country. Netanyahu’s doctors said the heart pacemaker implantation went smoothly and that the prime minister felt fine. According to his office, he is expected to be discharged later in the day Sunday. But tensions are surging as lawmakers began a marathon debate over the first major piece of the overhaul, ahead of a vote in parliament enshrining it into law on Monday. Netanyahu’s hospitalization added another dizzying twist to an already dramatic series of events that are certain to shape Israel’s future.
'Mama bears' may be the 2024 race's soccer moms. But where the GOP seeks votes, some see extremism
In many election cycles, there’s a snappy shorthand used to describe the type of voters who may help decide the winner. Think soccer moms or security moms. Even NASCAR dads. And now, the “mama bears.” These are conservative mothers and grandmothers who've organized for “parental rights,” including banning discussion of gender identity in schools. They've been classified as extremists by the Southern Poverty Law Center. But they've also been among the most coveted voters so far in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and other candidates have praised them. DeSantis' wife, Casey DeSantis, predicts they'll be a “game changer” in the 2024 election.
Spanish voters make their choice in an election that could see another EU country swing to the right
MADRID (AP) — Voters are going to the polls in Spain in a general election that could make the country the latest European Union member to swing to the political right. Despite soaring temperatures, turnout was 40% at 2 p.m., which is 2.5% more than in the last elections in November 2019. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the early election after his Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party and its far-left partner, Unidas Podemos, took a beating in local and regional elections in May. Sánchez has been premier since 2018. Most opinion polls prior to Sunday’s vote put the right-wing Popular Party, which won the May vote, ahead of the Socialists but likely needing the support of the extreme right Vox party if they want to form a government.
One year old, US climate law is already turbocharging clean energy technology
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Excessive heat continues to bear down on sections of the United States, a reminder of the impetus for the The Inflation Reduction Act, the significant climate legislation that turns one year old on August 16. Since passage, it has boosted the U.S. transition to renewable energy, accelerated green domestic manufacturing, and made it more affordable for consumers to make climate-friendly purchases, such as installing solar panels on their roofs. After decades of U.S. inaction, the IRA has finally supplied the economic incentives that many long said were required to fight climate change. However, experts say that the IRA is not enough to guarantee the U.S. will reach its emissions reduction targets outlined in the Paris Agreement to prevent the most severe impacts of climate change.
Indian rescuers recover 27 dead but no sign of dozens of missing villagers swamped by a landslide
NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of rescuers in western India have recovered 27 dead as they pushed on with a fourth day of searching for scores of people still missing after heavy monsoon rains triggered a massive landslide. Seventy-eight people are still unaccounted for since the landslide hit Irshalwadi village on Wednesday night in Maharashtra state. An official says rescuers are mostly using rods and shovels. Heavy equipment like earth movers and excavators could not reach the village with no paved roads and a massive sludge around it. Record monsoon rains have killed more than 100 people in northern India over the last three weeks, officials said, as the downpours caused roads to cave in and homes to collapse.
Democrats eye Wisconsin high court's new liberal majority to win abortion and redistricting rulings
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Supreme Court will flip from majority conservative to liberal control next month and Democrats have high hopes the change will lead to the state’s abortion ban being overturned and maps redrawn to weaken GOP control of the Legislature and congressional districts. Democrats in the perennial battleground state focused on abortion to win an April election resulting in liberal justices holding a majority on the court for the first time in 15 years. Abortion access and redistricting are just two of the biggest issues the court will face as it heads into another hotly contested presidential election year.
Greek authorities evacuate some 19,000 people as wildfire blazes on the island of Rhodes
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say some 19,000 people have been evacuated from the Greek island of Rhodes as wildfires continue burning for a sixth day on three fronts. The Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection said it was “the largest evacuation from a wildfire in the country.” Local police said that 16,000 were evacuated by land and 3,000 by sea, from 12 villages and several hotels, with no casualties. Displaced people have been provided with accommodation in other hotels, gyms and a conference center. Greek Authorities are in contact with embassies to assist those who might have left their travel documents behind. Package holiday companies TUI and Jet2 have canceled flights to Rhodes. Jet 2 said it will fly five empty planes to Rhodes to pick up customers.
Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teen lynched in Mississippi
WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House official says President Joe Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Emmett Till is the Black teenager from Chicago who was tortured and killed in 1955 after being accused of whistling at a white woman in Mississippi. His lynching and his mother's insistence on an open casket helped galvanize the civil rights movement. The official says Biden will sign a proclamation on Tuesday to create the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument across three sites in Illinois and Mississippi. Tuesday is the anniversary of Till's birth in 1941.
Scholarships have helped displaced Afghan students find homes on university campuses across the US
DALLAS (AP) — Those fleeing Afghanistan as the Taliban swept back into power two years ago included university students. They worried the only way they'd be able to continue their education would be to leave their homeland. Their fears were justified when the Taliban returned to a harsh Islamic rule banning women from universities and most employment. As Kabul fell in August 2021, colleges, universities and other groups across the U.S. began piecing together scholarships to help the students. Now, many Afghan students are nearing graduation at U.S. schools and planning their futures. But others still hope to find a way to get to the U.S.
