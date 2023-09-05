Kim Jong Un and Putin may meet. What do North Korea and Russia need from each other?
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A U.S. official says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin. That's a trip that would bring the two isolated leaders closer together. U.S. officials also said Russia is trying to buy ammunition from North Korea for its war in Ukraine. In return, experts say, North Korea will probably ask for food, energy shipments and transfers of sophisticated weapons technologies. A meeting with Putin would be Kim’s first summit with a foreign leader since North Korea closed its borders in January 2020. According to U.S. officials, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to Pyongyang in July and asked Kim to send more ammunition to Russia.
NEW YORK (AP) — The end of Labor Day would typically mark the start of a furious sprint to the Iowa caucuses as candidates battle for their party’s presidential nomination. But as the 2024 campaign comes into greater focus, the usual frenzy is yielding to a sense of inevitability. Donald Trump dominates the Republican primary. Trump's strength comes despite — or perhaps because of — multiple criminal indictments threatening to overshadow any serious debate about the future of the country. President Joe Biden is on a glide path to victory on the Democratic side. The 80-year-old incumbent faces token opposition for the Democratic nomination. Whether voters like it or not, a Trump-Biden rematch may be on the horizon.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is returning to Capitol Hill to try to avert a government shutdown, while House Republicans consider whether to pursue an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Senators return Tuesday. Lawmakers will consider a short-term funding measure to keep government offices fully functioning and provide emergency funding for Ukraine and federal disaster funds. A Republican-driven probe into Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings is also on the agenda. Time is running short for Congress to act on the budget. The House is scheduled to meet for just 11 days before the government’s fiscal year ends Sept. 30. Deal-making will play out as Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Steve Scalise tackle health issues.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that could lead to his permanent removal from office has got underway. The embattled Republican is in the state Senate on Tuesday to face accusations of bribery and corruption that have shadowed him for years. The fate of the 60-year-old Republican is in the hands of GOP senators with whom he served before winning a statewide race and taking control of the attorney general’s office in 2015. Paxton has decried the impeachment as a “politically motivated sham” and says he expects to be acquitted. The proceeding is a rare instance of a political party seeking to hold one of its own to account.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio will be sentenced for a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol in a bid to stop the transfer of power after Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. Tarrio will be the final Proud Boys leader convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack to receive his punishment. Prosecutors want the 39-year-old Miami resident to get more than three decades in prison when he’s sentenced Tuesday. Three of Tarrio's lieutenants convicted of the rarely used sedition charge were sentenced last week to prison terms ranging from 15 to 18 years. Tarrio's lawyers say there was no plot to attack the Capitol.
BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. (AP) — Partygoers stranded for days at the Burning Man festival by a late summer storm were allowed to start leaving Monday afternoon after muddy roads dried up enough for them to begin their exodus from the northern Nevada desert. An unusual late-summer storm turned the weeklong fest into a sloppy mess, with tens of thousands stuck in foot-deep mud and with no working toilets. The gathering in the Black Rock Desert north of Reno attracts nearly 80,000 artists, musicians and activists for a mix of wilderness camping and avant-garde performances. More a half-inch of rain had fallen at the festival site Friday. At least one death has been reported. But festival organizers say it wasn't weather-related.
GOODHUE, Minnesota (AP) — America is in the midst of a police officer shortage. Agencies of all sizes are struggling to fill open positions. Many in law enforcement blame on the two-fold morale hit of 2020. First, the coronavirus pandemic. Then criticism of police boiled over after the murder of George Floyd by a police officer. Small towns have such a hard time finding qualified candidates for job openings that some are disbanding their departments. Small-town residents from Goodhue, Minnesota, to Lott, Texas say giving up a police force Isn’t that bad. Most towns turn over law enforcement duties to county sheriffs, even as they struggle to recruit deputies. Disbanding can save money, though some sheriffs warn of longer response times for 911 calls.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of this year, trimming 1.3 million barrels of crude out of the global market and boosting energy prices. The dual announcements from Riyadh and Moscow pushed benchmark Brent crude above $90 a barrel in trading Tuesday afternoon, a price unseen in the market since last November. That likely will increase the cost for those filling up at the pump and put new pressure on Saudi Arabia’s relationship with Washington. President Joe Biden last year warned the kingdom there would be unspecified “consequences” for it partnering with Russia on cuts as Moscow wages war on Ukraine.
NEW YORK (AP) — Hollywood is at a standstill. Actors and screenwriters are months into a dual strike. Film sets are dark. But the movies are still coming – or, at least, most of them. Even if that means some potentially solitary red-carpet walks. Up until now, the ongoing stalemate has had a modest effect on late-summer movie releases. But now that the strikes have rounded Labor Day, with no end in sight, Hollywood’s high season is imperiled. Much is in flux. Taylor Swift is in. “Dune” is out. The ongoing actors and screenwriters strikes are casting a pall over the fall movie season, but a parade of awards contenders and autumn blockbusters are on the way, nevertheless.
When the NFL season kicks off, Kentucky residents will be able to legally bet on games for the first time. When they do, they also will be funding the state's first-ever program for people with gambling problems. Nearly three-fourths of the states have moved swiftly to allow sports betting since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for it five years ago. State funding for problem gambling services generally has not kept pace — averaging just 38 cents per capita. But more states, like Kentucky, are requiring at least a portion of their sports wagering revenues to go toward helping addicted gamblers.
