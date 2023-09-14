Libyan city buries thousands in mass graves after flood, while mayor says death toll could triple
DERNA, Libya (AP) — Libyan officials say the city of Derna has buried thousands of people in mass graves as search teams scoured ruins left by devastating floods. The city’s mayor said Thursday that the death toll could triple or more. The city's mayor says up to 20,000 may have been killed. Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding in many eastern towns. But the worst-hit was Derna. Derna residents said they heard loud explosions Sunday night when the dams outside the city collapsed. Health authorities have put the death toll in Derna at 5,500 as of Wednesday. Officials say the number of deaths is likely to climb as there are least 9,000 people still missing.
Torrential rains, flash floods and a likely tornado hit New England. Hurricane Lee is up next
LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — A hurricane watch is in place for portions of Maine, while a large area of coastal New England is under a tropical storm watch as Hurricane Lee is expected to reach the region later this week. The threat of another storm comes as the region still deals with the impact of days of wild weather that produced torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and a likely tornado. The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday night that the hurricane watch extends from Stonington, Maine, to the U.S.-Canadian border. The tropical storm watch covers Watch Hill, Rhode Island, to Stonington, Maine — including Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Rainfall earlier this week inundated parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire.
Biden White House strategy for impeachment inquiry: Dismiss. Compartmentalize. Scold. Fundraise.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is working to stay above the fray on the historic impeachment proceedings launched ahead of the 2024 election by House Republicans. GOP lawmakers are trying to link Biden to the business dealings of his son, Hunter, while deflecting attention from Donald Trump’s own legal peril. Biden's strategy for countering the impeachment is reflective of his broader approach to reelection — the idea that if he puts his head down and governs, Americans will see results and reward him with another four years. The White House is trying to shrug off the charges as baseless, stay focused on policy, leave impeachment question to the lawyers and chide those who give too much credence to it all.
Biden's rules on clean cars face a crucial test as Republican-led challenges go to an appeals court
WASHINGTON (AP) — Efforts by the Biden administration to limit tailpipe pollution from automobiles face a crucial test as legal challenges brought by Republican-led states head to a federal appeals court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia will hear arguments Thursday and Friday on three cases challenging Biden administration rules targeting cars and trucks. Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. Republicans say the lawsuits are needed to curtail government overreach. Environmental groups and the Democratic administration say an adverse ruling could jeopardize U.S. action against climate change. The cases could go to the Supreme Court.
No sign of Kim Jong Un on his Russian travels as Seoul expresses concern over meetings with Putin
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is to tour a Russian aircraft plant that builds fighter jets and then visit the country’s Pacific Fleet, but his exact whereabouts remain uncertain, as South Korea on Thursday expressed “deep concern and regret” that his visit has focused so far on expanding military cooperation. Washington has warned that the summit on Wednesday between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin could lead to a deal for North Korea to supply ammunition for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. There’s widespread concern in Seoul that North Korea in return would receive advanced weapons technologies from Russia, including those related to military spy satellites, which would increase the threat posed by Kim’s military nuclear program.
As all eyes are fixated on Pennsylvania manhunt, a DC murder suspect is on the run and off the radar
WASHINGTON (AP) — While the nation has been transfixed by the two-week manhunt for escaped prisoner Danelo Souza Cavalcante, another fugitive drama has been playing out in the nation's capital with comparatively minimal attention. Christopher Haynes has been on the run for a week, since escaping from police custody at George Washington University hospital on Sept. 6. The 30-year-old Haynes had been arrested earlier in the day on murder charges. The national media has tracked every development in Cavalcante’s flight and capture Wednesday morning. But Haynes has basically dropped off the map.
At the University of North Carolina, two shootings 30 years apart show how much has changed
Two shootings three decades apart at the University of North Carolina show how much has changed. Some alumni who remember a deadly shooting in 1995 now have children enrolled at their alma mater in Chapel Hill, where an associate professor was shot to death Aug. 28. One graduate who covered the earlier shooting for the school newspaper is now a journalism professor who kept his students safe during last month's lockdown. In some ways, the era of campus shootings has come full circle though there have been vast changes in the way information spreads.
Displaced by earthquake from their mountain homes, Moroccan families brace for shelterless nights
AMIZMIZ, Morocco (AP) — In the aftermath of a deadly earthquake last week, Moroccan families displaced from their destroyed homes face difficult decisions about where to relocate as recovery and rebuilding efforts begin. In Amizmiz, one of the larger mountain towns south of Marrakech, entire neighborhoods have relocated to tent cities, including one near the town's center. The primary worries of survivors are shelter and long-term prospects for children who had just started the school year. Moroccan authorities have reported nearly 3,000 deaths and several thousand injuries as of Wednesday.
Stranded luxury cruise ship MV Ocean Explorer has been pulled free at high tide in Greenland
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities says the luxury cruise ship MV Ocean Explorer has been “successfully” pulled free in Greenland on Thursday. It came three days after the ship ran aground with 206 people on board. The ship was freed by a fisheries research vessel at high tide. The news was first provided by the cruise ship’s owner and later by the Arctic Command which had been coordinating the operation. No injuries were reported. The cruise ship ran aground above the Arctic Circle on Monday.
Firefighters fear the toxic chemicals in their gear could be contributing to rising cancer cases
BOSTON (AP) — Firefighters around the country are concerned that gear laced with PFAS, a group of toxic industrial compounds, could be one reason why cancer rates among their ranks are rising. The chemical, which has been linked to health problems including several types of cancer, is used in turnout gear to repel water and other substances when fighting a fire. Along with the health concerns, firefighters through lawsuits and advocacy campaigns are alleging producers of the chemicals and makers of the gear failed to disclose PFAS was in the gear and, even when it became public, downplayed the safety concerns of these chemicals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.