Should Trump go to jail? The 2024 election could become a referendum on that question
NEW YORK (AP) — The 2024 election will determine whether Donald Trump returns to the White House. It could also decide whether he might face time behind bars. Trump has now been indicted three times, the latest over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The deeply personal stakes for Trump add to what is already an election unlike any other in modern history. And they ensure his campaign and legal issues are now intertwined, dominating his campaign message and his stump speeches, sucking up resources and dictating his schedule as he prepares to juggle campaign events with court appearances in at least three different jurisdictions
Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth, scientists find
A new quick study finds that human-caused global warming made July hotter for four out of five people on Earth. And more than 2 billion people felt added warmth from climate change every single day of the month. Wednesday's study by Climate Central, a science nonprofit, says more than 6.5 billion people, or 81% of the world’s population, sweated through at least one day where climate change had a significant effect on the average daily temperature. Researchers looked at 4,711 cities and saw the fingerprints of climate change in 4,019 of them for July. In the U.S., the climate effect was largest in Florida.
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The gunman who stormed a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community and killed 11 worshippers will be sentenced to death. A federal jury recommended Wednesday that 50-year-old Robert Bowers be sent to death row for perpetrating the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. A judge is scheduled to formally impose the sentence on Thursday. The truck driver spewed hatred of Jews and espoused white supremacist beliefs online before carrying out the 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue. Most of the victims were elderly or disabled. Bowers also wounded two worshippers and five police officers in the shooting.
Pope Francis blasts 'scandal' of clergy sex abuse in Portugal and meets with survivors
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Pope Francis has met with survivors of clergy sexual abuse in Portugal, and the Vatican says he listened intently to them. After arriving in Lisbon for the Catholic Church’s World Youth Day festival, Francis also blasted members of Portugal’s Catholic hierarchy for their response to the country’s sex abuse scandal. He said it had marred the church and helped drive the faithful away. Francis’ five-day visit comes after a panel of experts hired by Portuguese bishops reported in February that at least 4,815 boys and girls may have been abused by church personnel since 1950. The Vatican said Francis met with 13 abuse survivors at the Vatican Embassy on Wednesday evening.
FBI looks for more possible victims after woman escapes from cinder block cell in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon and locked her in a cinder block cell until she bloodied her hands breaking the door to escape. The FBI said Wednesday that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi on July 16, a day after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. It says he is charged with interstate kidnapping and that authorities are searching for additional possible victims after linking him to sexual assaults in at least four other states.
Niger's military ruler warns against foreign meddling, urges population to defend the country
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s new military ruler has lashed out at neighboring countries and the international community in a nationally televised speech, and he is calling on the population to be ready to defend the nation. In one of few addresses to the West African country since seizing power from the democratically elected president a week ago, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani warned late Wednesday against foreign meddling and military intervention against the coup. Earlier, a fourth French military evacuation flight left Niger with a load of civilians. Defense officials of the regional West African bloc ECOWAS met in the Nigerian capital to discuss how to respond to the coup. ECOWAS is threatening to use force to restore Niger's president to power.
Russian drone strikes hit a Ukrainian port on Romania's border that is key to grain exports
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian drones have hit a Ukrainian port city along the border with Romania, causing significant damage and a huge fire at facilities that are key to Ukrainian grain exports. Russia has hammered the country’s ports with strikes since halting a deal that allowed Ukrainian shipments to world markets through the city of Odesa. In the past two weeks, dozens of drones and missile attacks have targeted the port of Odesa and the region’s river ports, which are being used as alternative routes. The head of the Ukrainian president’s office said the city of Izmail was hit in the strikes on Wednesday. Izmail is on the Danube River that forms part of the Ukraine-Romania border.
Burnout, low pay and politics are driving away teachers. Turnover is soaring for educators of color
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Teachers are leaving jobs in growing numbers, state reports show. The turnover in some cases is highest among teachers of color. A major culprit is stress — from pandemic-era burnout, low pay and the intrusion of politics into classrooms. But the burdens can be heavier in schools serving high-poverty communities that also have higher numbers of teachers of color. Nationally, about 80% of American public school teachers are white, even though white students no longer represent a majority in public schools.
Prepare to flick off your incandescent bulbs for good under new US rules that kicked in this week
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thomas Edison's pioneering incandescent light bulb, which cast illumination by heating a filament until it glowed, is fading into history. New federal rules governing the energy efficiency of lighting systems went into full effect Tuesday, effectively ending the sale and manufacture of bulbs that trace their origin to an 1880 Edison patent. The big winners are likely to be more efficient and longer-lasting LED bulbs. The rules have been whipsawed by politics for years, and as a result may not result in sweeping change simply because businesses and consumers have already begun to embrace more efficient lighting on their own.
MLB trade deadline analysis: AL West leaders loaded up on starting pitchers
The arms race in the AL West began with Lucas Giolito and quickly escalated. After the Los Angeles Angels acquired Giolito and signaled their intentions to make a bid for the postseason, division rivals Texas and Houston answered with some big moves of their own. The Rangers acquired Max Scherzer and the Astros landed Justin Verlander before Tuesday’s trade deadline. That should set up quite a race down the stretch. Verlander returns to Houston less than a year after winning the Cy Young Award with the Astros. That was the third of his career, matching Scherzer’s total.
